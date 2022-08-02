Horn Top 20 presented by Altstadt: No. 19 Michigan State Spartans

Read on hornfm.com
Michigan freshman WR Amorion Walker is turning heads as freak athlete
Michigan may have found a diamond in the rough in its 2022 recruiting class. Amorion Walker was just a 3-star prospect out of Ponchatoula (Louisiana), but he’s turning heads in Wolverines camp. Five-star cornerback Will Johnson calls Walker, “the freakiest athlete I’ve been around,” per Alejandro Zuniga of The...
Michigan and the Gap of Landing the 5-star Quarterback
Why hasn’t Jim Harbaugh landed the elite Quarterback in Ann Arbor?. Back in school, many of us were tasked with reading Herman Melville’s classic novel, Moby Dick. Not to take us down a classic literary route, but quickly, it’s about a man (Ahab) and his obsessive quest for revenge against this giant whale named Moby Dick, who bit off part of his leg.
College Sports World Reacts To Developing Michigan Hockey Situation
Michigan hockey head coach Mel Pearson's fate still hangs in the balance amid the fallout from a recent independent investigation into the program. The investigation, conducted by law firm WilmerHale at the request of the University of Michigan, reportedly uncovered accusations of Pearson abusing players and misleading recruits about how much scholarship money they would receive, among other improprieties.
Here's where Michigan State basketball's 2023 recruiting class stands following latest commitment
Michigan State basketball continued to land important recruits within the last week for the 2023 recruiting class. The Spartans received 4-star power forward Xavier Booker’s commitment on Saturday (Via 247Sports). Booker, who is from Indianapolis, was the first domino to fall in the summer for Michigan State. Booker’s commitment set up the Spartans to make another move in the Class of 2023.
A Healthy Dose Of Fear Drives Xavier Henderson In His Final Season As A Spartan
Michigan State's fifth-year senior safety is ready for one last ride in East Lansing
Michigan State football adds preferred walk-on Brandon Lewis
Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans landed a commitment from Lansing Catholic High School defensive back Brandon Lewis on Wednesday afternoon. Lewis’ commitment comes nearly a month after he received a preferred walk-on offer from the Spartans in early July. Lewis is not rated or ranked, according to...
Tom Izzo, Michigan State Are Suddenly Red-Hot On The Recruiting Trail
Reinforcements are on the way for the Spartans!
Gehrig Normand, 4-star 2023 small forward, announces B1G commitment
Michigan State has landed one of the top small forwards in the class of 2023. Gehrig Normand was rated the No. 17 player at his position by 247Sports, while being slotted as the No. 5 overall player in the state of Texas. The North Richland Hills (Tex.) star had a loaded list of finalists, including Auburn, Illinois, Texas, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.
Mel Tucker launches unique NFT opportunity with Spartans
Mel Tucker is putting out a unique collection opportunity for Michigan State fans. Thursday morning, the head coach of the Spartans announced the creation of “NFTuck.” It will be an opportunity for fans to purchase collectibles from Tucker’s vault of personal items. Tucker also announced all proceeds...
Watts Receives NCAA Waiver
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State basketball player Rocket Watts has received a waiver from the NCAA and can play at Oakland University this coming season. Watts transferred to Mississippi State after one year with the Spartans. Each athlete is permitted one portal transfer without penalty. Despite two portal moves, Watts apparently will not have to sit out the coming season.
MICHIGAN MEN'S HEAD COACH FACING ACCUSATIONS OF MISTREATMENT OF PLAYERS & STAFF
Katie Strang of The Athletic dropped another bomb on the hockey world this morning when she reported that Mel Pearson, Head Coach for the University of Michigan Men's hockey team, has been accused of berating staff, misleading recruits, and retaliating against a former team captain. In her report, Strang says...
Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices
Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
All City Golf Tournament Set For This Week End
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 92nd Lansing All City Golf tournament runs this Friday through Sunday at both Michigan State University courses, Forest Akers East and West. More than 140 players are entered and tee times each day begin at 8am. Leaderboard and pairings will be posted at www.glaga.org. Subscribe...
Tick expert from Michigan State University weighs in on what you need to know when you encounter the bug
There is no doubt that tick populations in the state of Michigan are growing and moving into areas where we initially did not have concerns. 20 years ago, ticks in our area were really more of a nuisance because they rarely carry serious diseases. Unfortunately, that has changed. In response...
Power restored to Lansing BWL customers
Almost 3,000 Lansing Board of Water and Light customers between Lansing and East Lansing lost power Tuesday morning.
Ann Arbor Democrat wins state House primary, sees chance to unite Washtenaw, Jackson counties
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor Democrat Carrie Rheingans resoundingly won a Democratic primary race for a new Michigan House of Representatives district covering a mix of urban and rural areas in Washtenaw and Jackson counties, likely to go Democratic in the November general election. Rheingans, project director for the...
Is East Lansing’s best Greek restaurant inside a sports bar?
The word “shish” means “skewer,” and shish kebabs are what give the dish its Greek kick. They’re essentially just skewered chicken cubes that have been grilled and then plucked into a big pile. Flavorful. Satisfying. Affordable and filling.”. You don’t have to be a Michigan...
Former MSU defensive tackle Jason Strayhorn faces real estate lawsuit, leaves Board of Education
Former MSU defensive tackle and current football broadcaster Jason Strayhorn is facing a real estate lawsuit. Real estate investors accused Strayhorn and a company he partners in of failing to submit payments. Strayhorn wrote a letter on July 29 resigning from his seat on the state Board of Education, just weeks after the lawsuit went public. According to the letter, his family will be moving to California due to educational and athletic openings that will better suit his three children. Strayhorn played football at MSU from 2008-11. He has stayed connected to MSU as a color analyst for football games....
Find Delicious Sweet Corn at These Fantastic Mid Michigan Farms
Everything has its own season; strawberries, cherries, lavender, blueberries, and more. Especially here in Michigan where the summer season isn't as long as in other spots in the country, we have to make the most out of those warmer season months. Sweet Corn Season. Despite that, summertime in Michigan sees...
One State House incumbent from Mid-Michigan loses, all others advance
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The November ballot will include a number of familiar names seeking re-election to State House and Senate races around Mid-Michigan. Incumbents around the region won their races in the August primary on Tuesday and will advance to the general election on Nov. 8. 67TH DISTRICT. Republican...
