ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Horn Top 20 presented by Altstadt: No. 19 Michigan State Spartans

By Cameron Parker
hornfm.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on hornfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan freshman WR Amorion Walker is turning heads as freak athlete

Michigan may have found a diamond in the rough in its 2022 recruiting class. Amorion Walker was just a 3-star prospect out of Ponchatoula (Louisiana), but he’s turning heads in Wolverines camp. Five-star cornerback Will Johnson calls Walker, “the freakiest athlete I’ve been around,” per Alejandro Zuniga of The...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mikefarrellsports.com

Michigan and the Gap of Landing the 5-star Quarterback

Why hasn’t Jim Harbaugh landed the elite Quarterback in Ann Arbor?. Back in school, many of us were tasked with reading Herman Melville’s classic novel, Moby Dick. Not to take us down a classic literary route, but quickly, it’s about a man (Ahab) and his obsessive quest for revenge against this giant whale named Moby Dick, who bit off part of his leg.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To Developing Michigan Hockey Situation

Michigan hockey head coach Mel Pearson's fate still hangs in the balance amid the fallout from a recent independent investigation into the program. The investigation, conducted by law firm WilmerHale at the request of the University of Michigan, reportedly uncovered accusations of Pearson abusing players and misleading recruits about how much scholarship money they would receive, among other improprieties.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Here's where Michigan State basketball's 2023 recruiting class stands following latest commitment

Michigan State basketball continued to land important recruits within the last week for the 2023 recruiting class. The Spartans received 4-star power forward Xavier Booker’s commitment on Saturday (Via 247Sports). Booker, who is from Indianapolis, was the first domino to fall in the summer for Michigan State. Booker’s commitment set up the Spartans to make another move in the Class of 2023.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
State
Maryland State
State
Minnesota State
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Illinois State
City
Akron, MI
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
theonlycolors.com

Michigan State football adds preferred walk-on Brandon Lewis

Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans landed a commitment from Lansing Catholic High School defensive back Brandon Lewis on Wednesday afternoon. Lewis’ commitment comes nearly a month after he received a preferred walk-on offer from the Spartans in early July. Lewis is not rated or ranked, according to...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Gehrig Normand, 4-star 2023 small forward, announces B1G commitment

Michigan State has landed one of the top small forwards in the class of 2023. Gehrig Normand was rated the No. 17 player at his position by 247Sports, while being slotted as the No. 5 overall player in the state of Texas. The North Richland Hills (Tex.) star had a loaded list of finalists, including Auburn, Illinois, Texas, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Griffith
Person
Mel Tucker
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker launches unique NFT opportunity with Spartans

Mel Tucker is putting out a unique collection opportunity for Michigan State fans. Thursday morning, the head coach of the Spartans announced the creation of “NFTuck.” It will be an opportunity for fans to purchase collectibles from Tucker’s vault of personal items. Tucker also announced all proceeds...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Watts Receives NCAA Waiver

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State basketball player Rocket Watts has received a waiver from the NCAA and can play at Oakland University this coming season. Watts transferred to Mississippi State after one year with the Spartans. Each athlete is permitted one portal transfer without penalty. Despite two portal moves, Watts apparently will not have to sit out the coming season.
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices

Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Michigan#American Football#College Football#The Michigan State#Sparty#Penn State Player
WILX-TV

All City Golf Tournament Set For This Week End

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 92nd Lansing All City Golf tournament runs this Friday through Sunday at both Michigan State University courses, Forest Akers East and West. More than 140 players are entered and tee times each day begin at 8am. Leaderboard and pairings will be posted at www.glaga.org. Subscribe...
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
lansingcitypulse.com

Is East Lansing’s best Greek restaurant inside a sports bar?

The word “shish” means “skewer,” and shish kebabs are what give the dish its Greek kick. They’re essentially just skewered chicken cubes that have been grilled and then plucked into a big pile. Flavorful. Satisfying. Affordable and filling.”. You don’t have to be a Michigan...
The State News, Michigan State University

Former MSU defensive tackle Jason Strayhorn faces real estate lawsuit, leaves Board of Education

Former MSU defensive tackle and current football broadcaster Jason Strayhorn is facing a real estate lawsuit. Real estate investors accused Strayhorn and a company he partners in of failing to submit payments. Strayhorn wrote a letter on July 29 resigning from his seat on the state Board of Education, just weeks after the lawsuit went public. According to the letter, his family will be moving to California due to educational and athletic openings that will better suit his three children. Strayhorn played football at MSU from 2008-11. He has stayed connected to MSU as a color analyst for football games....
EAST LANSING, MI
abc12.com

One State House incumbent from Mid-Michigan loses, all others advance

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The November ballot will include a number of familiar names seeking re-election to State House and Senate races around Mid-Michigan. Incumbents around the region won their races in the August primary on Tuesday and will advance to the general election on Nov. 8. 67TH DISTRICT. Republican...
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy