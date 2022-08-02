Read on www.bleachernation.com
Abbotsford Canucks’ Rookies Will Continue Excitement in 2022-23
By all accounts, the Abbotsford Canucks had a successful inaugural 2021-22 season in the Fraser Valley. Fans flocked to Abbotsford Centre every night to watch their team rack up an impressive 39-23-5-1 record along with several standout performances by American Hockey League (AHL) veterans and rookies alike. They even got to see history be made with the first AHL goal scored by a Japanese-born forward in Yushiroh Hirano’s tally on Jan. 22, 2022, against the San Diego Gulls. It was a goal for the ages as he went on to score five goals in 30 games and play for the Japanese National Team at the 2022 Division 1B IIHF World Championship in Finland where he wore an “A” and led his team to a silver medal on the strength of six goals and 10 points in four games.
Blackhawks Sign Jalen Luypen to 3-Year Entry-Level Contract
The Chicago Blackhawks signed prospect Jalen Luypen to an entry-level contract. John Matisz of The Score first reported the news. Luypen scored a career-high 64 points (29 goals, 35 assists) in 66 regular-season WHL games for the Edmonton Oil Kings. The 5-foot-10, 154-pound forward added nine points (four goals, five assists) in 19 playoff games en route to a WHL championship. He turned 20 years old on June 28.
Jason Spezza’s Retirement Days Include Adjusting to Scouting Life for Maple Leafs at Hlinka Gretzky Cup
On May 29, the 19-year NHL veteran announced his retirement from the game. At the same time he was announced as the Maple Leafs’ Special Assistant to general manager Kyle Dubas. The details of what Spezza was going to do were left with a broad interpretation, but Dubas did...
2 Flyers’ Prospects Earn Opportunity With Hockey Canada at WJC
After a mundane offseason, Philadelphia Flyers fans finally have something to look forward to as two prospects will represent their home country at the upcoming 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. On Monday afternoon, Hockey Canada announced the 25-player roster for the tournament and two familiar names made the cut. Among...
Nazar excited to grow at Michigan on way toward spot with Blackhawks
CHICAGO -- Frank Nazar was taking it all in during Chicago Blackhawks development camp last month. "First time wearing a visor today," he said with a laugh July 11. "So something to get used to." Moving away from the full cage he wore with the USA Hockey National Team Development...
3 Red Wings Facing a “Make It or Break It” Season in 2022-23
In a lot of ways, every player on every team has something to prove. But some, for one reason or another, have more to prove than others. Maybe they’re coming off of a down season. Maybe they haven’t announced themselves as an NHL player. Whatever reason it is, there’s always always a player or two (or three or four) on the team that find themselves at a bit of a crossroads in their career.
Heidt focused on consistency prior to 2023 NHL Draft
Center prospect led Prince George of Western Hockey League in scoring last season as 16-year-old Riley Heidt is just beginning his road toward the 2023 NHL Draft, but the 17-year-old center prospect already is well-schooled in the path. Heidt, who plays for Prince George of the Western Hockey League, already...
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Unfinished Business, Bowen & Avs
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I share thoughts about what the team’s philosophy might be heading into the regular season. I’ll also look at both the Eastern Conference and the Atlantic Division to suggest how these might change this season. Third, I’ll...
Bears Rookie Has Brutally Honest Admission On Soldier Field
With a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected former Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. The incoming rookie had no in-person experience with the Bears organization — but was familiar with Soldier Field from his time in the virtual world on Madden. On Wednesday, Brisker...
Canadiens Due for More Out of Gallagher in 2022-23
Last season didn’t go as expected for the Montreal Canadiens or Brendan Gallagher. The Habs were always going to be in tough to make the playoffs after returning to the stacked Atlantic Division, but a last-place finish immediately after having reached the Stanley Cup Final seemed like insult to injury… and Gallagher’s no stranger to injuries.
Kyrou using brother as role model to reach goal of playing in NHL
DALLAS -- Christian Kyrou has the perfect role model for what he hopes will be a quick path to the NHL -- his older brother, St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou. Christian, an 18-year-old defenseman chosen by the Dallas Stars in the second round (No. 50) of the 2022 NHL Draft, hopes watching and learning from what Jordan has gone through can help him along his path.
Where is it now? Follow the Stanley Cup as it travels the world with Colorado Avalanche players
It's possibly the most famous traveling trophy in sports: the Stanley Cup. Each member of the NHL championship teams gets a chance to spend time with the Cup on their own. Phillip Pritchard is the keeper of the cup and among those who chronicle its journey. The Stanley Cup takes...
