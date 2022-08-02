Read on www.mycouriertribune.com
Parson celebrates historic increase in funding for preventing tobacco use
Missouri is targeting tobacco use with a “historic” $2.5 million for its Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Program, Gov. Mike Parson said at a roll-out event Wednesday. The governor gathered with health advocates and others at the MU Patient-Centered Care Learning Center to celebrate the largest investment Missouri has made to stop smoking.
Parson addresses ongoing drought in parts of Missouri
Gov. Mike Parson addressed the issue of drought Thursday at the first meeting of the Missouri Drought Assessment Committee. Even with the recent rainfall, parts of mid-Missouri are in a moderate to severe drought, and conditions are even worse in the southeast part of the state.
Revegetating the 'moonscape': How agencies reclaim Missouri's abandoned mine land
The remains of Missouri’s mining history are, at times, unrecognizable. In west-central Missouri’s Henry County, there are parts of a 107-acre property that are patchy, rocky and hostile to plants. Just down the gravel road, though, several sites feature big blue stem, clover and other lush vegetation. All these plots are in the town of Montrose and were similarly mined then abandoned generations ago. They’re just in different phases of healing.
Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit
Ste Genevieve Counnty residents have been fighting efforts by NexGen Mining Inc. to mine silica in their county. (Niara Savage/Missouri Independent)
State Rep. Jackie Walorski
Aug. 3 - Indiana, U.S. legislators remember Rep. Jackie Walorski, killed with others in crash. INDIANAPOLIS — On the afternoon of Aug. 3, State Rep. Jackie Walorski, Communications Director Emma Thomson and St. Joseph County Republican Party Chair Zachery Potts were killed in a car crash. The driver of a vehicle that collided with theirs also died.
Chris Lonsdale becomes Missouri House rep for District 38
LIBERTY — Based on uncertified returns from the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office, Chris Lonsdale, a 26-year-old Liberty native, won election as the next state House representative for District 38. After congressional redistricting, the Missouri House seat now represents those living in Liberty. “I couldn’t have done it...
Scott Fitzpatrick on track to beat David Gregory in Missouri’s GOP auditor contest
JEFFERSON CITY — State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick held a commanding lead Tuesday in the Republican nomination in the race to succeed Democrat Nicole Galloway as Missouri Auditor. Unofficial returns show Fitzpatrick, 34, hovering at about 63% of the vote with a third of the precincts counted in his bid...
Missouri AG Schmitt decisively wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate
(The Center Square) – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday in convincing fashion, doubling the number of votes of his next two challengers combined. Schmitt finished atop the 21-candidate field with U.S. Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler and former Missouri Gov. Eric...
Trish Gunby defeats Ray Reed in Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary
Congressional candidate Trish Gunby talks with a voter in Ballwin while out knocking on doors in April. (Photo courtesy of Trish Gunby.) Trish Gunby won the Democratic nomination on Tuesday to take on incumbent U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner in Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District. Gunby, a state lawmaker from Manchester,...
Nurse, heir to brewery fortune, wins Democrat nomination for Missouri U.S. Senate seat
(The Center Square) – Two days before the filing deadline, a Democrat filed her application to run in the primary for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat. She was a nurse and mother of six. She never held or ran for elected office.
Missouri Task Force 1 expected to move to second flood recovery mission Wednesday
Missouri Task Force 1 was expected to complete its first flood recovery mission in eastern Kentucky on Tuesday night and will move to a different area Wednesday. At least 37 people have died, including children, and hundreds more are missing after severe flooding hit the area last week. MO-TF1 shared...
Highway patrol offers Courage2Report for reporting school crime concerns
School personnel, parents and students can use the Courage2ReportMO program which "provides a safe and confidential way to report any concerns regarding their safety or the safety of others," according to Col. Eric T. Olsen, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. These concerns may include assault, bullying/repeated harassment, cyberbullying,...
FWP bear specialists trying to capture bear near Columbia Falls
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Bear specialists with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) are trying to capture a bear that is getting into unsecured residential garbage along the east side of Columbia Falls. The bear is an adult female grizzly that has been frequenting residential areas.
Missouri AG Eric Schmitt beats Hartzler, Greitens to claim GOP Senate nomination
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt beat back a crowded field of opponents Tuesday night to secure the Republican nomination for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat. With a little over a quarter of precincts reporting, Schmitt led with 41% of the vote, compared to 24% for U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler and 20% for disgraced former Gov. Eric Greitens.
Thousands remain without power after storms hit St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS — Storms that socked the region overnight Wednesday left about 6,900 Ameren customers without power Thursday morning. As of 11 a.m., the outages were primarily in Missouri and concentrated in St. Louis County. Some 700 crew members for Ameren were working Thursday to try to restore power....
Kansas voters defeat abortion amendment in unexpected landslide
OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Voters in a landslide Tuesday defeated a proposed amendment to the Kansas constitution that would have stripped residents of abortion rights, defying polling and political observes who expected a close result. The ballot measure was failing by a 63-37 margin at 9:45 p.m. as voters...
Crash in Idaho causing traffic congestion on I-90 west at Lookout Pass
ST. REGIS, Mont. - A crash is blocking the westbound lanes of I-90 at Lookout Pass. The Montana Highway Patrol 5-1-1 map reports the crash is in Idaho.
