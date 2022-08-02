ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
mycouriertribune.com

Parson celebrates historic increase in funding for preventing tobacco use

Missouri is targeting tobacco use with a “historic” $2.5 million for its Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Program, Gov. Mike Parson said at a roll-out event Wednesday. The governor gathered with health advocates and others at the MU Patient-Centered Care Learning Center to celebrate the largest investment Missouri has made to stop smoking.
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Parson addresses ongoing drought in parts of Missouri

Gov. Mike Parson addressed the issue of drought Thursday at the first meeting of the Missouri Drought Assessment Committee. Even with the recent rainfall, parts of mid-Missouri are in a moderate to severe drought, and conditions are even worse in the southeast part of the state.
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Revegetating the 'moonscape': How agencies reclaim Missouri's abandoned mine land

The remains of Missouri’s mining history are, at times, unrecognizable. In west-central Missouri’s Henry County, there are parts of a 107-acre property that are patchy, rocky and hostile to plants. Just down the gravel road, though, several sites feature big blue stem, clover and other lush vegetation. All these plots are in the town of Montrose and were similarly mined then abandoned generations ago. They’re just in different phases of healing.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
Joplin, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Farmington, MO
State
Missouri State
mycouriertribune.com

State Rep. Jackie Walorski

Aug. 3 - Indiana, U.S. legislators remember Rep. Jackie Walorski, killed with others in crash. INDIANAPOLIS — On the afternoon of Aug. 3, State Rep. Jackie Walorski, Communications Director Emma Thomson and St. Joseph County Republican Party Chair Zachery Potts were killed in a car crash. The driver of a vehicle that collided with theirs also died.
mycouriertribune.com

Chris Lonsdale becomes Missouri House rep for District 38

LIBERTY — Based on uncertified returns from the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office, Chris Lonsdale, a 26-year-old Liberty native, won election as the next state House representative for District 38. After congressional redistricting, the Missouri House seat now represents those living in Liberty. “I couldn’t have done it...
LIBERTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Missouri AG Schmitt decisively wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate

(The Center Square) – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday in convincing fashion, doubling the number of votes of his next two challengers combined. Schmitt finished atop the 21-candidate field with U.S. Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler and former Missouri Gov. Eric...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Child Advocacy#New Areas#Family Support#Legislature#State#Senate#Mocasa
mycouriertribune.com

Highway patrol offers Courage2Report for reporting school crime concerns

School personnel, parents and students can use the Courage2ReportMO program which "provides a safe and confidential way to report any concerns regarding their safety or the safety of others," according to Col. Eric T. Olsen, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. These concerns may include assault, bullying/repeated harassment, cyberbullying,...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
mycouriertribune.com

FWP bear specialists trying to capture bear near Columbia Falls

COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Bear specialists with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) are trying to capture a bear that is getting into unsecured residential garbage along the east side of Columbia Falls. The bear is an adult female grizzly that has been frequenting residential areas.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
mycouriertribune.com

Missouri AG Eric Schmitt beats Hartzler, Greitens to claim GOP Senate nomination

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt beat back a crowded field of opponents Tuesday night to secure the Republican nomination for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat. With a little over a quarter of precincts reporting, Schmitt led with 41% of the vote, compared to 24% for U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler and 20% for disgraced former Gov. Eric Greitens.
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Thousands remain without power after storms hit St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS — Storms that socked the region overnight Wednesday left about 6,900 Ameren customers without power Thursday morning. As of 11 a.m., the outages were primarily in Missouri and concentrated in St. Louis County. Some 700 crew members for Ameren were working Thursday to try to restore power....
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Kansas voters defeat abortion amendment in unexpected landslide

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Voters in a landslide Tuesday defeated a proposed amendment to the Kansas constitution that would have stripped residents of abortion rights, defying polling and political observes who expected a close result. The ballot measure was failing by a 63-37 margin at 9:45 p.m. as voters...

Comments / 0

Community Policy