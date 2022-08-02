AmericaJR’s Gloria and Jerome Rzucidlo recently visited the University of Notre Dame in Indiana. The University of Notre Dame du Lac, known simply as Notre Dame or ND, is a private Catholic research university in Notre Dame, Indiana, outside the city of South Bend.French priest Edward Sorin founded the school in 1842. The main campus covers 1,261 acres in a suburban setting and contains landmarks such as the Golden Dome, the Word of Life mural (commonly known as Touchdown Jesus), Notre Dame Stadium, and the Basilica. Notre Dame is noted for its football team, which contributed to its rise to prominence on the national stage in the early 20th century.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO