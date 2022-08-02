Food Inflation

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery prices are up as much as 10.8 percent this year (the largest annual increase in 41 years) according to the National Bureau of Labor Statistics.

ZDNet

Inflation is about to change grocery shopping for good

A new report tells us something you probably already know: The grocery bill is too high. At least there's some solace in knowing you're now alone. The report reveals that 54% of US adults are more price-conscious due to grocery inflation and demonstrates how customers are growing more sensitive about the cost of grocery shopping. That's opening a wider door for end to end digital commerce companies in the grocery space, who say they can offer customers speed and efficiency while reducing bills compared to infrastructure-heavy brick and mortar stores.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Inflation in Turkey rises to nearly 80%, hitting consumers

ISTANBUL (AP) — Annual inflation in Turkey soared to nearly 80% in July, official data showed Wednesday, with skyrocketing food, housing and energy prices hitting consumers hard. The Turkish Statistical Institute said consumer prices rose by 79.6% from a year earlier, up about 1 percentage point from June data. Independent experts say inflation is much higher than official statistics. Economists also say the huge rise in inflation is caused by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unorthodox belief that high borrowing costs lead to inflation despite established economic theory. Turkey’s central bank slashed interest rates by 5 percentage points since September to 14%, sinking the national currency. While the bank has not made further cuts this year, central banks across the world are moving the opposite way, raising interest rates to combat global inflation.
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Historic inflation hits households hard

The highest inflation in more than four decades is making everything from shopping for groceries to taking a vacation much more expensive for consumers. Inflation increased by 9.1% for the 12 months ending in June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That headline increase is the most since 1981 and is being felt across every sector of the economy, including for essential goods such as food and gas.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Entrepreneur

'We Are All Hurting': Restaurants Are Adding 'Inflation Fees' to Customers' Bills

Inflation has affected so many facets of everyday life for Americas, with prices rising dramatically in a number of areas from ticket prices to the grocery store. In the restaurant industry, inflation has been exceptionally worrisome, as the cost of materials and supplies has also skyrocketed, making the operations of running a restaurant a more expensive feat than in years past.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
FOXBusiness

Soaring inflation drives more Americans to live paycheck to paycheck despite 5.1% increase in wages

Recent surveys show surging inflation is driving more Americans to live paycheck to paycheck. The annual inflation rate for the United States is 9.1% for the past 12-month period that ended in June, according to data published on July 13 by the U.S. Department of Labor. That represented the largest annual increase since November 1981. The consumer price index previously surged in May by 8.6%.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Stimulus checks and pandemic savings helped Americans deal with inflation for more than a year. Now that safety net is broken and it could trigger a recession.

Stimulus and boosted savings protected Americans from inflation. But the shield is breaking. Households' real income fell below pre-pandemic levels in June, and Americans are saving less, too. It's "a race against the clock" to cool inflation before people cut back on spending, UBS said. The financial buffer that protected...
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

The inflation problem nobody is talking about

Voters rank inflation as their top concern as prices continue to rise at the fastest pace in 40 years . And though the inflation conversation tends to center on consumer goods and energy, something else has become much more expensive than before: job qualifications, especially for work in the public sector. Rolling back an overreliance on college degrees can help.
MARYLAND STATE
Reuters

Fed committed to getting inflation to 2% target, Barkin says

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is committed to getting inflation under control and returning it to the U.S. central bank's 2% target, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said on Wednesday, the latest in a litany of policymakers voicing determination to rein in price increases running at the highest pace in four decades.
BUSINESS
wallstreetwindow.com

Can We “Export Inflation?” Yes We Can, Yes We Are – Charles Hugh Smith

A strong currency exports inflation to those nations which do not issue the currency. Though it’s difficult to be confident of anything in the current flux, I am pretty confident of three things:. 1) price is set on the margins. 2) currencies are the foundation of every economy. 3)...
BUSINESS
BBC

Cost of living: Inflation continues to hit NI consumer confidence

Consumer confidence in Northern Ireland continued to fall in the second quarter of 2022, a Danske Bank survey has suggested. More than half of those surveyed expect their financial position to worsen over the next year. That is compared to 40% who had negative expectations in the first quarter and...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Colombia Central Bank Technical Team Sees Higher Interest Rate Than Market

The technical team of Colombia's central bank is predicting a higher benchmark interest rate than that projected by the market because of increased inflationary pressures and stronger-than-expected economic growth, it said on Wednesday. The bank's seven-member board, like policymakers around the world, has hiked borrowing costs to combat inflation. They...
BUSINESS
