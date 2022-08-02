Food Inflation

Related
ZDNet
Inflation is about to change grocery shopping for good
A new report tells us something you probably already know: The grocery bill is too high. At least there's some solace in knowing you're now alone. The report reveals that 54% of US adults are more price-conscious due to grocery inflation and demonstrates how customers are growing more sensitive about the cost of grocery shopping. That's opening a wider door for end to end digital commerce companies in the grocery space, who say they can offer customers speed and efficiency while reducing bills compared to infrastructure-heavy brick and mortar stores.
Despite inflation, people are still eating out
Even as the rise in inflation has put the squeeze on Americans’ bank accounts, they’re still finding room in their budgets to patronize their local eating establishments, according to a new study.
Inflation Hits Costco, Famously Low Food Court Prices Are Going Up
Inflation has finally taken its toll on Costco. In particular, inflation appears to be hitting a staple of the Costco shopping experience that its members often love and can't get enough of: the food court at the exit of many Costco superstores.
Inflation in Turkey rises to nearly 80%, hitting consumers
ISTANBUL (AP) — Annual inflation in Turkey soared to nearly 80% in July, official data showed Wednesday, with skyrocketing food, housing and energy prices hitting consumers hard. The Turkish Statistical Institute said consumer prices rose by 79.6% from a year earlier, up about 1 percentage point from June data. Independent experts say inflation is much higher than official statistics. Economists also say the huge rise in inflation is caused by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unorthodox belief that high borrowing costs lead to inflation despite established economic theory. Turkey’s central bank slashed interest rates by 5 percentage points since September to 14%, sinking the national currency. While the bank has not made further cuts this year, central banks across the world are moving the opposite way, raising interest rates to combat global inflation.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Millions of State Stimulus Checks Are Coming Soon — But Will They Make Inflation Worse?
While you shouldn't expect to get a fourth stimulus check from the federal government, more money may still be on the way. Several states, including California and Colorado, have announced plans to send out relief payments to millions of residents in the coming months. But amid the excitement, there's also...
Essence
Americans Will Be Paying At Least $5000 More On Living Costs This Year Thanks To Inflation
Bloomberg economists say that American household should have extra $5200 in their budget for inflated prices of everyday necessities. If you haven’t noticed, everything is more expensive. So much so, experts are saying you need to have at least $5,200 more on hand to keep up. In 2020 the...
Washington Examiner
Historic inflation hits households hard
The highest inflation in more than four decades is making everything from shopping for groceries to taking a vacation much more expensive for consumers. Inflation increased by 9.1% for the 12 months ending in June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That headline increase is the most since 1981 and is being felt across every sector of the economy, including for essential goods such as food and gas.
'We Are All Hurting': Restaurants Are Adding 'Inflation Fees' to Customers' Bills
Inflation has affected so many facets of everyday life for Americas, with prices rising dramatically in a number of areas from ticket prices to the grocery store. In the restaurant industry, inflation has been exceptionally worrisome, as the cost of materials and supplies has also skyrocketed, making the operations of running a restaurant a more expensive feat than in years past.
5 Money Moves Experts Make When Inflation Is High
The most recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) report puts the annual inflation rate at 9.1%, up from 8.6% the month before. That's nearly five times the sub-2% rate that the Federal Reserve considers...
FOXBusiness
Soaring inflation drives more Americans to live paycheck to paycheck despite 5.1% increase in wages
Recent surveys show surging inflation is driving more Americans to live paycheck to paycheck. The annual inflation rate for the United States is 9.1% for the past 12-month period that ended in June, according to data published on July 13 by the U.S. Department of Labor. That represented the largest annual increase since November 1981. The consumer price index previously surged in May by 8.6%.
Some Americans turn to home gardens amid record inflation
As inflation pushes grocery prices to a four-decade high, some Americans have turned to growing their own food to shrink their grocery bill. Janet Shamlian takes a look.
Stimulus checks and pandemic savings helped Americans deal with inflation for more than a year. Now that safety net is broken and it could trigger a recession.
Stimulus and boosted savings protected Americans from inflation. But the shield is breaking. Households' real income fell below pre-pandemic levels in June, and Americans are saving less, too. It's "a race against the clock" to cool inflation before people cut back on spending, UBS said. The financial buffer that protected...
AOL Corp
4.2 Million People Quit Their Jobs in June, Job Openings Drop to 10.7 Million
About 4.2 million people quit their jobs in June at a rate of 2.8%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This number represented little change from the 4.3 million people who left jobs in April, at a rate of 2.8%. Resignations decreased by 51,000 in construction and...
Washington Examiner
The inflation problem nobody is talking about
Voters rank inflation as their top concern as prices continue to rise at the fastest pace in 40 years . And though the inflation conversation tends to center on consumer goods and energy, something else has become much more expensive than before: job qualifications, especially for work in the public sector. Rolling back an overreliance on college degrees can help.
Fed committed to getting inflation to 2% target, Barkin says
Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is committed to getting inflation under control and returning it to the U.S. central bank's 2% target, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said on Wednesday, the latest in a litany of policymakers voicing determination to rein in price increases running at the highest pace in four decades.
wallstreetwindow.com
Can We “Export Inflation?” Yes We Can, Yes We Are – Charles Hugh Smith
A strong currency exports inflation to those nations which do not issue the currency. Though it’s difficult to be confident of anything in the current flux, I am pretty confident of three things:. 1) price is set on the margins. 2) currencies are the foundation of every economy. 3)...
BBC
Cost of living: Inflation continues to hit NI consumer confidence
Consumer confidence in Northern Ireland continued to fall in the second quarter of 2022, a Danske Bank survey has suggested. More than half of those surveyed expect their financial position to worsen over the next year. That is compared to 40% who had negative expectations in the first quarter and...
Live updates: The July jobs report will be the latest data entry in the recession debate
The July jobs report will be an important barometer of economic strength as inflation continues to rage and recession warnings pile up.
International Business Times
Colombia Central Bank Technical Team Sees Higher Interest Rate Than Market
The technical team of Colombia's central bank is predicting a higher benchmark interest rate than that projected by the market because of increased inflationary pressures and stronger-than-expected economic growth, it said on Wednesday. The bank's seven-member board, like policymakers around the world, has hiked borrowing costs to combat inflation. They...
