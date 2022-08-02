Independence Main Street Construction Project Is Complete

Read on kggfradio.com
Related
kggfradio.com
Independence Sanitation Department Announce Delays
The City of Independence’s Sanitation Department reports having two sanitation trucks down due to mechanical issues. One of the trucks is expected to be returned today. If that happens, then this week’s trash should be picked up by the end of the day Saturday. If the truck is not returned until Friday, it will be Monday before they can get everyone’s trash picked up.
kggfradio.com
Scope of Bartlett Soybean Project Continues to Grow
As construction moves forward on the new Bartlett soybean crushing facility near Cherryvale the scope of the project is getting increasingly larger. Alden Harris with Bartlett says the projected amount of beans processed at the facility annually continues to grow with the number of soybeans projected to be processed at the plant close to 45 million bushels annually.
kggfradio.com
Business and Industry Health at CRMC Offers Wellness Screenings
Coffeyville Regional Medical Center wants to help make sure your team is the best they can be. Business & Industry Health at Coffeyville Regional Medical Center is offering Workplace Wellness Screenings on Wednesday, August 17th. To reserve your time, simply click on the link in the online version of this...
farmtalknews.com
Kubota hosts equipment demonstrations for local hay producers
Specialists from Kansas State University and Kubota hosted a field day for local producers in Caney, Kansas. Attendees had the opportunity to learn more about Kubota hay equipment showcased at the event by Romans Outdoor Power and the chance to get in the cab and drive the cutting-edge equipment firsthand.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here Is The Sad, Tragic Story Of Toxic Little Oklahoma Ghost Town
A town becomes a ghost town for many reasons, and the stories all sound the same. A town pops up during some kind of boom. Once the boom is over, the town slowly dwindles into nothing but memories. This town is a little different. This town became a ghost town...
kggfradio.com
MCAC Names New Director
The Montgomery County Action Council has named a new Executive Director. Riley Lukomski will take over as the head of Montgomery County’s economic development organization effective September 6th. Lukomski will be coming to Kansas from Michigan where he previously served as an economic development manager for Market Van Buren....
This Oklahoma Two-Story Gas Station & Restaurant is One of the Largest in the U.S.
This Oklahoma roadside attraction is part gas station, part restaurant, and is one of the largest and most iconic buildings along any U.S. highway. The historic Will Rogers Archway in Vinita, OK. A look inside the historic Will Rogers Archway in Vinita, OK. over the I-44 highway. It's a two-story...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Schools Moves to YELLOW Alert for COVID
Bartlesville Public School district has increased their COVID alert level to YELLOW. It had been green since the end of school but a recent rise in COVID cases in our area led the district to take a cautionary approach to the upcoming school year. At YELLOW level, N95 or surgical...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fourstateshomepage.com
UPDATE: I44 fatality identified; Quapaw Marshals seeking witnesses
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – A man killed in a hit and run accident has been identified and the Quapaw Nation Marshal Service is looking for witnesses to the accident. Richard Lee Atchley, 53, died on July 29, said Charlie Addington, Quapaw Nation Chief Marshal. Atchley’s body was discovered around...
Tractor trailer overturns in crash with train in Coffeyville, Kan.
COFFEYVILLE, Kan. — Early Wednesday morning reports of a tractor trailer crash involving a train on South Walnut alerted E-911. Coffeyville Police, EMS and Coffeyville Fire responded emergency. Complete details regarding the crash are unknown however police state in a release of information there are no injuries. For the...
columbusnews-report.com
Local honey sells for $415 a pint
Inflation. Everything is increas Everything is increasing in price daily. However, nothing has increased in price to match the inflation in the price of Cherokee County honey. Wednesday evening Wednesday evening during the County Fair 4-H Cake Auction somewhat of a surprise offering was presented to the buyers. It was mis-reported to be “Jelly” in the story about the sale but it was Cherokee…
Motorcyclist killed on Kansas county road
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 77-year-old Oklahoma man was killed Monday when his motorcycle went off the road and he was ejected from the bike. Claude E. Secrest, 77, of Ponca City, Oklahoma was heading northbound on County Road 1350 in Montgomery County when his bike went off the road, and hit a dry creek […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kggfradio.com
Apply Online For Coffeyville Boys and Girls Club After School Programs
The Coffeyville Boys and Girls Club after-school applications are now online. Click on the link in the online version of this story at kggfradio.com. This will take you to their new website. You will then hover over Programs at the top of the page, then click on after school, and then select which building you need to apply for.
Stranger with candy reportedly approaches kids in SE Kansas
Authorities are looking for a Grove man who reportedly gave children candy and got personal information.
bartlesvilleradio.com
WCSO Looking for Female Suspect Involved in Stabbing
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for your assistance in locating a female suspect involved in a stabbing on Monday. Kimbra Jane Taggart is believed to be involved in the incident that occurred on U.S. Highway 75, just south of West 3600 Rd. Taggart is a 5-7 white female weighing 180 pounds. The 23-year old has brown eyes and several tattoos, including some on or near or face. It is believed she may be in a pickup truck headed to Texas and she was most recently in the area of the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Bartlesville.
KAKE TV
Man killed in motorcycle crash in southeast Kansas
CANEY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 77-year-old Oklahoma man has died following a motorcycle crash in southeast Kansas on Monday. The accident happened at around 5 p.m. on a county road in western Montgomery County. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Claude Secrest was heading north when his Harley-Davidson went off the roadway and struck the embankment of a dry creek bed.
Elk City woman killed in Montgomery County crash
An Elk City woman is dead following a crash in Montgomery County Sunday evening.
kfdi.com
Woman arrested for southeast Kansas murder
A Topeka woman has been arrested in connection with a homicide in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said a 41-year-old woman was arrested near Iola, in Allen County on Monday evening. She was booked into the Neosho County jail. The woman is a suspect in the shooting death...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Charged with Multiple Misdemeanors
A Bartlesville man with a criminal history was arrested after a weekend scuffle. Ryan Bock appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery as well as a misdemeanor count of public intoxication. Court documents allege that police responded to an incident report...
kggfradio.com
Baxter Springs Woman Arrested After Pursuit
A Baxter Springs woman is arrested after a police pursuit from Parsons to Pittsburg. Parsons Police Corporal Kyle Shields was dispatched to a 911 call of a woman saying she was going to be killed. The caller was identified as 39-year-old Amanda Frost, who had her 4-year-old child in the vehicle with her. Frost told Corporal Shields there were men on the Municipal building trying to kill her. She told officers that she and her child are okay to die but wanted to spend one more night together. Cpl. Shields discovered that Frost had a history of narcotics use. Before officers could get her to exit the vehicle Frost fled from the scene.
Comments / 0