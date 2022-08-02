ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gering, NE

Western Nebraska canyon residents see homes, livelihoods affected by wildfire

By MAUNETTE LOEKS Scottsbluff Star-Herald
KPVI Newschannel 6
 3 days ago
KETV.com

Wildfire in western Nebraska has burned over 15,000 acres, 30% controlled

GERING, Neb. — A wildfire in western Nebraska has burned over 15,000 acres. Emergency crews have controlled about 30% of the flames and hope forecast rain helps in their fight. The Carter Canyon fire started as two separate fires over the weekend in the town of Gering. Many people...
News Channel Nebraska

Family ranch of 5 generations burns down in Carter Canyon Fire

GERING, Neb. — During the Carter Canyon fire, which grew to burn over 15,500 acres, three houses were destroyed. One of those houses was occupied by David and Carolyne Ewing. They are both 72-years-old and lived in their ranch house for 20 years, their son Josh Ewing said Carolyn evacuated immediately and David stayed to try to wet down the house and cut lines in the fences for the cattle to run away.
GERING, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Officials: Carter Canyon fire 85 percent contained

GERING, Neb. -- Officials released an update Wednesday on the fire near Gering that was caused by a lightning strike Saturday afternoon. Incident Commander Nate Flowers said that while the fire is growing closer to full containment, fire officials are waiting on multi-mission aircraft surveillance to confirm that. Flowers said...
GERING, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska National Guard works to combat Carter Canyon fire

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KOLN) -The wildfire in the Scottsbluff area is estimated to be 50% contained as of Tuesday. This week, the Nebraska National Guard deployed soldiers and helicopters to help battle the blaze. 10/11 NOW spoke with a chief warrant officer with the National Guard who’s with his crew in...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Severe Thunderstorm for Scotts Bluff, Banner, and Kimball Counties

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 4:30 p.m. for Scotts Bluff, Banner, and Kimball Counties. At 3:55 p.m. severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wildcat Hills Campground to near Oliver Reservoir, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated.
SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska National Guard activated for wildfire

GERING, Neb. - More help is coming to the Nebraska panhandle to control the Carter Canyon Fire southwest of Gering. At the request of local authorities, and approval of Gov. Pete Ricketts, the Nebraska Army National Guard activated six personnel with a Blackhawk Helicopter and water bucket. Authorities said the...
GERING, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Methamphetamine found at traffic stop in Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A Gering man was arrested after failing to signal when turning, that led to a traffic stop and arrest. 47-year-old Rogelio Guel. of Gering, failed to signal on East 20th street onto Frontage road. From there the vehicle went into the Scottsbluff Inn parking lot. Court...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE

