Report: 60% of Louisiana's young children are not ready for kindergarten

Sales tax holidays set for this weekend in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma
AUSTIN - The sales tax holiday in Texas starts Friday as kids gear up to go back to school in the Lone Star State. Shoppers save money on clothes and school supplies from Friday through Sunday. State law exempts sales tax on qualified items such as clothing, footwear, school supplies...
COVID relief grants gave $98 million of support to Nebraska child care providers
Federal pandemic relief funds delivered Nebraska child care providers a $98 million lifeline over the past nine months, according to state officials. Reports from the Department of Health and Human Services show that 2,269 providers — or 80% of all licensed child care centers, family child care homes and preschools — have gotten help through the Child Care Stabilization Grant program since October.
Ohio Manufacturing Association lands $23.5 million federal grant
(The Center Square) – Ohio’s manufacturing industry projects a need for 25,000 hires over the next five years, and the Ohio Manufacture’s Association plans to use a multi-million-dollar federal grant to educate, train and create industry partnerships to help meet that need. The OMA partnered with the...
Hundreds of Missouri governments opt out of state's sales tax holiday
(The Center Square) – Missouri consumers can get some economic relief during this weekend’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday, but it's reduced by hundreds of cities, counties and special taxing districts not participating. Almost half of Missouri’s counties – 49 out of 114 – passed legislation to opt...
Leaders grieve Walorski’s death; Indiana sheriff releases new details on crash
(The Center Square) – State and federal leaders from both parties have expressed grief over the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski, a Republican who represented Indiana’s second congressional district, while the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department released a correction on details of the crash that resulted in the death of the 58-year-old lawmaker and three others Wednesday.
Survey: Iowa shoppers’ top food production concern is government regulations that raise food costs
(The Center Square) – Eight in 10 Iowa shoppers say they are concerned about government regulation that increases food costs, Iowa Farm Bureau found in survey results it released this week. That’s up from 62% last year, the farm organization reported. While last year’s survey found grocery shoppers ranked...
Virginia sales tax holiday will run through the weekend
(The Center Square) – A sales tax holiday on school supplies and emergency preparedness items, which temporarily exempts purchasers from the tax, will run from Friday through Sunday in Virginia this weekend. The sales tax begins Friday one minute after midnight and ends at 11:59 on Sunday. The qualified...
Could the High Desert & county secede from California?
SAN BERNARDINO -- The question appears to be getting debated among county leaders. The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 during a special meeting on Wednesday to put a question related to the topic on the November 2022 ballot. The question would involve whether residents of the county...
Indiana lawmakers poised to approve $200 tax rebate for Hoosiers
Hoosier taxpayers are likely to receive a $200 rebate check from the state, instead of $225, sometime in the next few months. State lawmakers appear to have reached an agreement on a plan to return a portion of Indiana's record $6.1 billion budget reserve, but decided Thursday to reduce by 11% the value of the payment recommended by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to ensure more Hoosiers are eligible to receive it.
Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday during a campaign rally at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. | Ken Coleman. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday addressed her GOP opponent, Tudor Dixon, and right-wing attacks on abortion rights during a campaign rally held at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.
Court blocks Pritzker’s COVID-19 order limiting unfit detainee transfers
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Department of Human Services is restrained from relying on Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 executive orders limiting transfers from county jails inmates deemed unfit for trial. When a court orders a criminal defendant unfit for trial, state law requires the detainees to be...
Pa. Capitol Police launch new recruitment program
Harrisburg, Pa. — A new internship program aimed at recruiting new officers to the Capitol Police department will take on training, certification and many associated costs, according to the department. The program is desingned to provide support for candidates with a desire to serve and protect the safety of...
Pritzker denies knowing about work comp fraud allegations
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he doesn’t know anything other than what’s been reported by the media in the allegations of worker's compensation fraud against a former state employee that touches his office. This, as a lawsuit alleging Pritzker’s administration was complicit continues on...
Ogles leads hotly-contested GOP race in Tennessee's 5th Congressional District
(The Center Square) — Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles held a significant lead on Thursday night for the Republican nomination in Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District. With nearly 65% of the vote in, Ogles had 37.1% and former Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell had 25.5% of the vote in the nine-person race, with Kurt Winstead at 21.8%.
Cox to Biden: Don't tie food security programs to Title IX
(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said school nutrition programs should not be linked with adherence to the Biden administration's Title IX policies. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced in May that any school receiving federal nutrition assistance must also commit to investigating allegations of gender and sexual orientation discrimination or lose their funding.
BIG BOOTS TO FILL: Rankin steps down from state fair board after serving as chairman since its inception
The Wyoming State Fair has been known to bring visitors, exhibitors, and rodeo event competitors to Douglas from around the country and world each year, showcasing top-notch talent while also signifying the near end of summer. However, this notorious affair would not be as well-recognized as it has been in recent years without the efforts of the Wyoming State Fair Board, a board that came about in the statutory rewrite of 2018.
Governor signs law requiring student ID cards to have suicide prevention number
Martha and Paul Dickey’s son Jason Dickey took his Merrimack Valley High School ID card with him wherever he went, and had it on him the day he died by suicide in 2017, at age 19. On Wednesday, Gov. Chris Sununu signed the Jason Dickey Suicide Prevention Act, requiring...
Georgia DOT awards $199M in projects, but rising costs could squelch future construction
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded another $199 million in June for road projects statewide, but state officials warned that road project costs are increasing. The state allocated the money to 37 projects across The Peach State. The board considered 53 projects in June and...
Colorado Republicans allege Polis violating campaign finance rules with TABOR refunds
(The Center Square) – Colorado Republicans on Thursday accused Democratic Gov. Jared Polis of violating campaign finance rules by using taxpayer dollars to send letters out along with refund checks that they argue promote his re-election campaign. Colorado taxpayers are set to receive $750 refunds for individuals and $1,500...
LOTTE picks Kentucky city for $238M EV battery material plant
(The Center Square) – For the second time this week, a company that makes components for electric vehicle batteries has announced its intention to build a production plant in Kentucky. On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced LOTTE Aluminum Materials USA plans to build a $238.7 million facility in Elizabethtown...
