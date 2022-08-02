Otsego County has Numerous Summer Concert Series in the Mohawk Valley

Read on nysmusic.com
WKTV
More than 2,200 without power in Otsego County following storms
More than 2,200 were without power in Otsego County Thursday evening after thunderstorms made their way through the region in the afternoon. According to New York State Electric and Gas Corporation (NYSEG) more than 660 outages have been reported in Cooperstown and more than 500 in both Hartwick and Laurens.
Afternoon Thunderstorms Pull Power Plug in Southern Tier
New York State Electric and Gas early on Friday, August 5 was still "assessing" when power may be restored for over 100 customers in Chenango County while customers that spent a hot night without electricity in Tioga County weren't expecting power back until the afternoon. Strong storms swept through the...
WKTV
City of Utica discourages giving to panhandlers
As complaints about panhandlers on city streets increase, Utica officials are asking people not to give them money so they can instead find other resources and assistance through local programs. Utica officials continue to discourage giving money to panhandlers. Utica officials continue asking people to avoid giving money to panhandlers...
Utica angler lands his first tiger muskie; Syracuse boy catches his first big bass
Patrick Brady, of Utica, was recently fishing a spot on the Mohawk River in Utica, not far from where his buddy Chad caught a giant northern pike and a tiger muskie back to back. He tossed a swim bait in a crappie pattern into the river and waited. When the...
Ramp to close in Herkimer County until October
On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Transportation announced an upcoming road closure in Herkimer County. The State Route 5S eastbound exit ramp onto Route 51 will be closed effective next Tuesday, and will stay that way for some time.
Tractor Trailer Erupts in Flames on NYS Thruway in CNY
A tractor trailer erupted in flames and traffic was slowed to halt eastbound this afternoon on a portion of the New York State Thruway that runs through Central New York. A passenger inside a vehicle headed westbound snapped these photos of a tractor trailer being ripped apart by flames. At this time is not known if the rig was involved in an accident, or if the contents in the truck somehow ignited.
Another Classic Bar And Restaurant In Sylvan Beach For Sale
If you've ever dreamed of opening a biker bar here in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley now is the chance. Willie’s Chop Shop Bar and Restaurant in Sylvan Beach is fully equipped and immediately available for sale with Pavia Real Estate Services. The listing has it for sale at $729,000.00, or to lease at $2,500 a month:
WKTV
Otsego County father accused of hitting son with metal water bottle
An Otsego County man is facing charges after allegedly hitting his 5-year-old son with a metal water bottle. According to the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation was launched when the son was admitted to Bassett Hospital with an eye injury. Clayton Truax, 25, of Roseboom, was arrested on...
informnny.com
Oneida County Sheriff report ATV accident in Camden
CAMDEN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a woman and juvenile were involved in an ATV accident in the Town of Camden on August 3rd. According to the Sheriff, on Wednesday deputies arrived at Wolcott Road regarding an ATV accident. 21-year-old Kaila M....
WKTV
Rockin' Jump in New Hartford closed until further notice
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Rockin’ Jump in New Hartford is closed until further notice, according to a post on the business’s Facebook page on Tuesday. The general manager told NEWSChannel 2 the owner wanted to temporarily close to revamp some things in the trampoline park. Since the...
Romesentinel.com
Clairvoyant Canastota business owner to host psychic fair
MUNNSVILLE — “All we see isn’t all there is.” That’s a core belief for Shelby LaLonde, local clairvoyant organizing Madison County’s inaugural psychic fair on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20-21, in Munnsville. The summer weekend experience will feature several forms of mediumship — a...
85 Million Dollar Aquarium To Be Built Just Over An Hour’s Drive From Binghamton
I'm always on the lookout for a new place to visit, no matter if it's while I'm on vacation, maybe a day trip, or just something local that's fun to visit. We have lots of options of great places to visit from museums to carousels and beyond. One thing I...
Western Broome Residents Puzzled by Series of “Explosions”
Some people in western Broome County were concerned when they heard what sounded like loud explosions. Residents of Ross Corners told WNBF News there were three or four "blasts" over a period of about an hour late Wednesday morning. A man who lives on Arlington Avenue was mystified by all...
One of 15 Best Root Beers in Country Comes From Central New York
One of the 15 best roots beers in the country comes from Central New York. Saranac Brewery brews up more than great beer. F.X. Matt Brewing has one of the best roots beers in the country, which comes as no surprise to anyone who has tried the tasty soda. Tasting...
Romesentinel.com
One adult, four children rescued from the wilderness in Herkimer County
OHIO — One adult and four children were rescued from the woods around North Lake in Herkimer County Saturday morning, having been lost for nearly an entire day, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Authorities said a 47-year-old man took four children, ages 5, 8, 9 and...
cnyhomepage.com
New Hartford women indicted for conspiring to distribute narcotics
ALBANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Wednesday, August 4th, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that a New Hartford woman was indicted for allegedly conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl. 27-year-old Alexis Miranda of New Hartford was arraigned last week for alleged charges...
Romesentinel.com
Board turns down solar project application in Westmoreland
WESTMORELAND — An application for a proposed solar project in Westmoreland — that would have turned more than 140 acres of farmland into host sites for six solar arrays — was denied at a Tuesday night Westmoreland Joint Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Board meeting. Residents...
10 Guards Attacked And Injured At A New York State Prison
According to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, 10 guards were attacked at a prison. The department issued a statement on its Facebook page saying that prisoners at Coxsackie Correctional Facility allegedly injured the correctional officers. DOCCS reports that the 10 guards sustained injuries, and four were taken to a local hospital.
Romesentinel.com
Drug possession, trespassing charged in Madison County, deputies say
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced the following recent arrests:. • Robert M. Mothersell, 51, of Syracuse, was charged in Lenox on July 29 with third, fifth and seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree use of drug paraphernalia, driving while impaired, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and several additional vehicle and traffic violations.
Join ‘Anna’s Last Ride’ as Ilion Teen Comes Home From Hospital
Life sometimes isn't fair and this time is one of them! The community is being invited to join 'Anna's Last Ride' as she's brought home to be with family for what little time she has left. Anna Labella is the Ilion teen who has been battling cancer since she was...
