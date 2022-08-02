Neighbors share stories of the couple in Kapolei, who stole identities for decades

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) - A Waimanalo man is accused of brutally attacking his girlfriend and holding her against her will. According to court documents, 28-year-old Ilaiasi Fehoko and the victim argued at his Poliala Street home on July 28. The argument escalated and turned physical when Fehoko accused her of cheating and began to cut her clothes off and throw them out a window.

WAIMANALO, HI ・ 4 DAYS AGO