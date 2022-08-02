Neighbors share stories of the couple in Kapolei, who stole identities for decades

Read on www.kitv.com
Hazz Matt
3d ago
They lived amongst us, worked with us, and participated in community events like any good citizen, all under false names and nobody knew for years. They would make great politicians, hey wait a minute, hmm....🤔🤔.
Reply(1)
4
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police arrest suspect accused of robbing man at knifepoint in Waikiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said they have arrested a man suspected in an armed robbery in Waikiki. Authorities said 33-year-old Robert Lucas-Kamalani was taken into custody Thursday afternoon. Investigators said on July 28, Lucas-Kamalani confronted a 40-year-old man with a knife, threatened to kill him and then took his...
KITV.com
Suspect accused of chopping off man's hand in Waikiki sword attack pleads 'not guilty'
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Waikiki 7-Eleven employee accused of cutting off a customer’s hand with a sword during an argument, pleaded “not guilty” to the crime in court on Thursday. Jason Walker, 46, is charged with one count of second-degree attempted murder for the July 22 attack...
KITV.com
Waianae teen kickboxer, 3 others arrested for assault after 'mob attack' video goes viral
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Waianae kickboxer Joven Lopez and three other teens were arrested for second-degree assault on Thursday after a video surfaced showing the group attacking another student outside of Waianae High School. The attack was recorded on a cell phone camera on Aug. 2. On the video, Lopez, 17,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fake jewelry swindlers are luring in more and more victims. Here’s how to spot a scam
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Law enforcement authorities across the state are warning the public about a new scam: People peddling fake gold. Honolulu police confirm at least a dozen people have been ripped off on Oahu alone. HPD says the swindlers typically work in pairs, targeting seniors and people whose first...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
No charges will be made against officers involved in Kaka’ako shooting
The City's Department of the Prosecuting Attorney's office is scheduled to hold a press conference about the officer-involved shooting that happened on Aug. 27, 2021, on Kawaiaha'o Street in Kaka'ako.
Scene of murder investigation up for sale at Hawaii Loa Ridge
The Hawaii Loa Ridge home that was the scene of a murder is now for sale, the family of Gary Ruby said selling the home was not up for debate as they all try to move forward from the tragedy.
KITV.com
Suspect in deadly H-3 Freeway stabbing enters 'not guilty' plea
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The US Marine accused of killing his ex-wife along the H-3 Freeway near Kailua in July pleaded “not guilty” on Thursday. An Oahu grand jury indicted 29-year-old Bryant Tejeda-Castillo on July 27. He is charged with second-degree murder after allegedly stabbing his estranged wife, 27-year-old Dana Alotaibi, to death.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Prosecutor: 2021 police shooting that left suspect dead was justified
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City Prosecutor Steve Alm said Thursday that the use of deadly force during a barricade situation last year in Kakaako was justified. The decision means the officer who fired on the suspect won’t face charges. The shooting happened Aug. 27, 2021, on Kawaiahao Street. The barricade...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police charge woman who allegedly opened fire at vehicle in Kakaako
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The woman who allegedly opened fire at a vehicle in Kakaako has been charged, police said. Authorities said 42-year-old April Robinson was charged with reckless endangering and a firearms offense. HPD responded to the incident around 5:30 p.m. Sunday near Forrest Ave. and Ala Moana Blvd. According...
KITV.com
Prosecutor: Kaka'ako officer-involved shooting death was 'justified'
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Honolulu police officer who shot and killed 33-year-old Brandon Ventura in a Kaka'ako high-rise nearly a year ago will not face any charges, Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm announced Thursday. During a press conference discussing the findings of the investigation, Alm said the shooting was justified because...
Fake jewelry scams on the rise in Hawaii
The suspects all seem to have a sob story, according to officials.
Fine or time: Enforcing Hawaii’s monk seal rules
Beachgoers, beware: You could face fines or jail time for getting too close to the monk seals at Kaimana Beach.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiinewsnow.com
50-yard boundary in place to protect monk seal pup and mom in wake of recent attack
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The DLNR announced Wednesday it will be enforcing a 50-yard cordon around Hawaiian monk seal Rocky and her pup at Kaimana Beach. Starting Thursday morning, state conservation officers will block off the area to keep people away at the busy beach. Officials said the government operation is...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Motorcyclist critically injured after losing control doing ‘pop-a wheelies’ in West Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 22-year-old man is in critical condition following a crash in West Oahu, emergency officials said. Police responded to the scene around 7 p.m. near Farrington Highway near Kualakai Parkway. According to reports, the 22-year-old male motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Farrington Highway doing pop-a wheelies when...
KITV.com
Former suspect in Hawaii Loa Ridge homicide case agrees to testify for prosecution
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- New details have been revealed in the Hawaii Loa Ridge murder case that happened back in March involving Juan Baron -- the man accused of killing his lover, Gary Ruby, at Ruby's home, then encasing the body in concrete in an effort to hide the crime. Newly-released...
KITV.com
Residents concerned over rising violence, in response to viral fight clip at Waianae High School
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) - A video of several Waianae High School students ganging up one student has gone viral on social media. A few of the students involved are enrolled at West Strike Gym which provides kickboxing training. A coach at West Strike told KITV their gym is receiving serious...
KITV.com
Oahu man accused of a brutal attack on girlfriend, stabbing her with a blood-filled syringe
WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) - A Waimanalo man is accused of brutally attacking his girlfriend and holding her against her will. According to court documents, 28-year-old Ilaiasi Fehoko and the victim argued at his Poliala Street home on July 28. The argument escalated and turned physical when Fehoko accused her of cheating and began to cut her clothes off and throw them out a window.
KITV.com
'It looks like the ghetto': Makiki home slapped with violation notice for litter
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Several dogs, debris, and a makeshift blue tarp tent sit outside of a Makiki home at 522 Captain Cook Ave., which the Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) flagged for a city litter violation. The notice reported the building is "falling apart and is unsafe for human...
KITV.com
Waianae teen kickboxer to miss Junior World Championships after alleged assault video surfaces
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A teen kickboxer from Waianae who qualified to compete in the junior world championships has been suspended from his team after video surfaced reportedly showing the teen and some of his friends attacking another student. On the video, kickboxer Joven Lopez, 17, and three other teens...
UH professors in fatal car crash on family vacation
University of Hawaii earth science professors along with their two sons were involved in a serious accident while on a family vacation in New Mexico. The community came together for support.
Comments / 2