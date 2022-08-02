ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlton County, GA

Action News Jax

Biden taps ex-Jacksonville Mayor Brown

President Joe Biden nominated former Jacksonville Mayor Alvin Brown to serve on the National Transportation Safety Board, the White House announced Wednesday. STORY: TODAY: Action News Jax Family Focus ‘Tools for School’ supply drive. Brown was elected in 2011 as Jacksonville’s first Black mayor and served one term....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WSAV News 3

Brunswick judge denies acquittal request by McMichaels

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — A federal judge in Brunswick denied a request to acquit two of the men involved in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder on hate crime charges.  In February, Travis and Greg McMichael, along with William “Roddie” Bryan, were found guilty of federal hate crime trials — on top of murder charges at the state […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
camdencountyga.gov

Terry Smith Appointed Fire Chief

The Camden County Board of Commissioners is proud to announce that Terry Smith has been appointed as Chief of Camden County Fire Rescue. At their July 19, 2022, regular meeting, the Camden County Board of Commissioners approved an Intergovernmental Services Agreement with the City of Kingsland for Fire and Rescue Management shared services. The City of Kingsland approved the agreement at their July 25, 2022, meeting.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
wcbi.com

Man wanted in Georgia remains in the Choctaw County jail

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in Georgia remains in the Choctaw County jail. Joseph Rich was wanted for a parole violation in Camden County, Georgia. Choctaw County Sheriff Brandon Busby says law enforcement went a home on Dido Mount Salem Road on Monday afternoon. Once the...
CHOCTAW COUNTY, MS
mainstreetdailynews.com

I-75 crash sends 5 Lake City residents to hospital

Five Lake City residents, including four children, were hospitalized Monday afternoon following a wreck on southbound I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). The driver and four passengers, including a 7-month-old girl, are in serious condition at UF Shands, according to the FHP, which responded to the single-vehicle crash.
LAKE CITY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

CCSO arrests 3 robbery suspects

Columbia County Sherriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies arrested three robbery suspects following a pursuit south of Lake City on Tuesday afternoon. According to a CCSO press release, deputies responded to a Dollar General located at the intersection of State Road 247 and County Road 240 to the report of a robbery. Both a suspect and vehicle description were provided and CCSO deputy John Markmiller observed the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.
LAKE CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

Man charged with arson in fire that heavily damaged Fernandina Beach auto shop

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – The Fernandina Beach Police Department says a man is facing charges including arson after an automotive mechanic shop was destroyed in a fire. According to a news release, police responded to the building on South 8th Street on July 19 in reference to a structure fire. The building was fully engulfed and investigators said it was later determined that the fire was the result of an arson.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL

