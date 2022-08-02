The Camden County Board of Commissioners is proud to announce that Terry Smith has been appointed as Chief of Camden County Fire Rescue. At their July 19, 2022, regular meeting, the Camden County Board of Commissioners approved an Intergovernmental Services Agreement with the City of Kingsland for Fire and Rescue Management shared services. The City of Kingsland approved the agreement at their July 25, 2022, meeting.

CAMDEN COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO