Read on www.charltoncountyherald.com
Related
wtoc.com
Travelers, residents looking forward to Buc-ee’s coming to Glynn County
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - After word that a large travel center was coming to Glynn County, travelers and residents alike began to speculate about what company it could be. Last month, WTOC found paperwork showing a corporation called “Buc-ee’s Brunswick, LLC” was freshly set up, hinting at one coming to the area.
Biden taps ex-Jacksonville Mayor Brown
President Joe Biden nominated former Jacksonville Mayor Alvin Brown to serve on the National Transportation Safety Board, the White House announced Wednesday. STORY: TODAY: Action News Jax Family Focus ‘Tools for School’ supply drive. Brown was elected in 2011 as Jacksonville’s first Black mayor and served one term....
A new Buc-ee's is coming to Glynn County, Georgia
DARIEN, Ga. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. A new Buc-ee's travel center is coming to Glynn County, Georgia, at Exit 42 on I-95. That's about 6 miles from Darien, Georgia and 7.8 miles from Pinehurst, Georgia. The supersized convenience store, which...
Brunswick judge denies acquittal request by McMichaels
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — A federal judge in Brunswick denied a request to acquit two of the men involved in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder on hate crime charges. In February, Travis and Greg McMichael, along with William “Roddie” Bryan, were found guilty of federal hate crime trials — on top of murder charges at the state […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
camdencountyga.gov
Terry Smith Appointed Fire Chief
The Camden County Board of Commissioners is proud to announce that Terry Smith has been appointed as Chief of Camden County Fire Rescue. At their July 19, 2022, regular meeting, the Camden County Board of Commissioners approved an Intergovernmental Services Agreement with the City of Kingsland for Fire and Rescue Management shared services. The City of Kingsland approved the agreement at their July 25, 2022, meeting.
Duval County preparing for I-95 and I-10 construction project
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County, get ready for even more construction on our highways. Along with improving the Myrtle Avenue Bridge, the Florida Department of Transportation says this project will expand the width of the Interstate 95 northbound and southbound lanes. FDOT is looking to improve the highway traffic...
wcbi.com
Man wanted in Georgia remains in the Choctaw County jail
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in Georgia remains in the Choctaw County jail. Joseph Rich was wanted for a parole violation in Camden County, Georgia. Choctaw County Sheriff Brandon Busby says law enforcement went a home on Dido Mount Salem Road on Monday afternoon. Once the...
He heard conditions were bad inside Regency Square Mall, he checked, this is what he saw 😢
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Andrew Mayorga said he hasn't been in the Regency Square Mall in years. He's seen posts circulating on social media lately about current conditions at the mall that once boasted over 160 stores. Curious about how things looked there these days, Mayorga went to see for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing Person Alert in Nassau County for 18-year-old Arianna Hall
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Nassau County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman. Arianna Hall, 18, has been missing since the beginning of July. Deputies say she is 5' 1" and has brown hair. Shortly after midnight on July 3, deputies say she got in a car and...
Jacksonville fence company owner arrested, charged with fraud
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Glen Northrup, 63, appeared in court Thursday, charged with conspiracy to commit organized fraud. Northrup's bond was set at $20,003 wth his next court date scheduled for August 25. He was been placed under arrest Tuesday. After finishing a fraud investigation with several victims involved, Jacksonville...
First Coast News
'Have mercy on Greg:' Wife of one of men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery writes letter to judge asking for leniency
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The attorney for one of the men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, and convicted of federal hate crimes in his death, is asking the judge to be lenient when sentencing him Monday. Gregory McMichael's attorney, A.J. Balbo, filed a motion earlier this week asking the judge...
Multiple incidents cause delays on Argyle Forest Blvd in Jacksonville Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Heavy police presence was reported on Jacksonville's Westside Wednesday due to a traffic crash. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department tweeted around 4:26 p.m. that crews are working a traffic crash involving a flipped vehicle at Argyle Forest Blvd. and Spencer's Trace with one person confirmed trapped.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News4Jax.com
Slain Baker County men were close friends, remembered as kindhearted & loving
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Baker County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation into the deaths of two men who Sheriff Scotty Rhoden said were found “brutally murdered” at a home in Macclenny. “Let’s make no mistake about it,” Rhoden said during a Tuesday news conference. “This was...
‘She is safe’: Police identify bloodied woman seen screaming for help from truck
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Update 10:03 a.m. EDT:. Police said that they were able to find a woman seen bloodied and screaming for help from a truck, and that the case was a misunderstanding. In a news release, the South Brunswick Police Department said that the break in the...
mainstreetdailynews.com
I-75 crash sends 5 Lake City residents to hospital
Five Lake City residents, including four children, were hospitalized Monday afternoon following a wreck on southbound I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). The driver and four passengers, including a 7-month-old girl, are in serious condition at UF Shands, according to the FHP, which responded to the single-vehicle crash.
Oh my! Photos capture car dangling from parking garage in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A scary situation for one driver Tuesday after their car sped past a barrier and was dangling on the side of a parking garage on Jacksonville's Southbank. The incident happened in the afternoon hours at The Peninsula of Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and...
mainstreetdailynews.com
CCSO arrests 3 robbery suspects
Columbia County Sherriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies arrested three robbery suspects following a pursuit south of Lake City on Tuesday afternoon. According to a CCSO press release, deputies responded to a Dollar General located at the intersection of State Road 247 and County Road 240 to the report of a robbery. Both a suspect and vehicle description were provided and CCSO deputy John Markmiller observed the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.
News4Jax.com
Man charged with arson in fire that heavily damaged Fernandina Beach auto shop
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – The Fernandina Beach Police Department says a man is facing charges including arson after an automotive mechanic shop was destroyed in a fire. According to a news release, police responded to the building on South 8th Street on July 19 in reference to a structure fire. The building was fully engulfed and investigators said it was later determined that the fire was the result of an arson.
Report: 3 children, baby, one adult from Lake City seriously injured in crash after blowing a tire
ALACHUA, Fla — Two children, a baby and an adult from Lake City were seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident in Alachua County, a report from Florida Highway Patrol said. The baby, who is 7 months old, was not in a car seat or restraint, according to the report.
First Coast News
Family member: Two men found dead in Baker County were best friends, may have been killed in robbery
MACCLENNY, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. The two victims dead in a home north of Macclenny in Baker County, Florida, were best friends named Daniel Sigers and Bo Thomas, a family member of Sigers has confirmed. The victims were reported...
Comments / 0