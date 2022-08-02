Read on www.americanbankingnews.com
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LTS One Management LP bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $790,913,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,173,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $628,809,000 after buying an additional 818,364 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 563.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,857,000 after buying an additional 737,780 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 783,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,015,000 after buying an additional 556,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,198,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,892,226,000 after buying an additional 442,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.
CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $12.05 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 28,387 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,048,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,779,000 after buying an additional 51,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,030,000 after purchasing an additional 36,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,915,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,959,000 after purchasing an additional 411,867 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 2,131,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,148,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,324,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,948,000 after purchasing an additional 29,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.
Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after acquiring an additional 170,229 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,318,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,823,000 after buying an additional 58,426 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,656,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,563,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.
Short Interest in ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Expands By 22.8%
Shares of PRPH opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $164.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.67. ProPhase Labs has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.
CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 2,201 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Holdings Raised by AIA Group Ltd
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $747,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 28.5% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.
AIA Group Ltd Boosts Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 61,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 145,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 793,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,386,000 after buying an additional 103,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.
Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Short Interest Update
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Renasant from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Hovde Group raised Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Renasant to $32.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.
Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Short Interest Update
Shares of NASDAQ SHIP opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.62.
Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives “Maintains” Rating from Needham & Company LLC
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CGNX. TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stephens lowered shares of Cognex from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cognex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.92.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Uber Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.63.
Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 127 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,368,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,460,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 76,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $429,492,000 after purchasing an additional 71,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.
Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Down 5%
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on Mercer International from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Short Interest Up 24.7% in July
MLCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. CICC Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.
Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Shares Up 8.8%
A number of research firms recently issued reports on STRY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Starry Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Starry Group in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.
