Walnutport, PA

Decades of memories made, Oley Turnpike Dairy to close

OLEY TWP., Pa. — It was a posted sign that spurred an unplanned visit. "On Facebook, I just saw it earlier today, and I'm like, 'We have to go,' so here we are," said Barb Day of Mertztown. "Here" is the Oley Turnpike Dairy, which has been serving as...
OLEY, PA
Walnutport, PA
Mcdonald, PA
Sunflower Festival in full bloom in Carbon County

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — At Yenser's Tree Farm near Lehighton, sunflowers span as far as the eye can see. "We have thousands of blooms. We have branching sunflowers in our maze, which has a lot of variety color-wise. We have more traditional sunflowers in our pick-your-own fields. So there are plenty of sunflowers," Jan Wentz, one of the owners of Yenser's Tree Farm, said.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Bethlehem City Council punts ruling on backyard chickens

Bethlehem residents will need to wait a few weeks to find out if they will be able to legally raise chickens in their backyards. People looking to raise poultry flocked to Bethlehem City Hall on Tuesday night to learn if the practice could be made legal. But city council seemed...
BETHLEHEM, PA
COVID restrictions prompt protest outside VA hospital

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Dozens of protestors gathered at the VA Hospital in Luzerne County to rally against the hospital's COVID policies. Protestors believe the residents deserve more freedoms, like access to the outdoors and easier visitation requirements. According to VA officials, the safety precautions have protected residents and staff...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Do you pronounce Wilkes-Barre correctly?

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A quick Google search of the place the Eyewitness News studio and the Times Leader Media Group call home. Yields dozens of forums where people have openly discussed the pronunciation of the Diamond City. Eleven letters made from two names separated by a hyphen sounds simple, right? “Wilkes barre,” said […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
MYST owner remembered as 'class act'

The owner of a popular hibachi and sushi gastro pub in downtown Jim Thorpe died Sunday at his home in Drums. Mike Heiser, 44, opened MYST in 2019 at the site of the former Blue Mountain Sports & Wear bike shop on Susquehanna Street. Employees who worked with and for...
JIM THORPE, PA
Exploring Concrete City in Luzerne County

- If you love architecture, you'll want to spend a day exploring Concrete City in Luzerne County. The early example of International Style architecture in the United States, Concrete City, was developed in 1911 as company housing for Delaware, Lackawanna, and Western Railroad coal divisions. The Concrete City in Luzerne...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Man chases customer with machete at auto shop in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — The saying goes, "the customer is always right," but that probably doesn't apply if the employee has a machete. An auto shop customer in Scranton is learning that very specific lesson. Officers say 35-year-old Charles Amonte-Arias got into an argument Tuesday with a customer at Cedar...
SCRANTON, PA
Capriotti's Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PA

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs, and more, is open in Allentown at 5585 Hamilton Blvd. Capriotti’s brings the Allentown community its 45-year tradition of in-house slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys and hand-pulling them every morning and other favorites like the made-from-scratch meatballs using premium, fresh ingredients.
ALLENTOWN, PA

