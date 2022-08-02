Read on www.walnutport.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Check out the Blues, Brews & Barbecue Festival in Pennsylvania for some summer funKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
100-year-old Pennsylvania music store closing next monthKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Decades of memories made, Oley Turnpike Dairy to close
OLEY TWP., Pa. — It was a posted sign that spurred an unplanned visit. "On Facebook, I just saw it earlier today, and I'm like, 'We have to go,' so here we are," said Barb Day of Mertztown. "Here" is the Oley Turnpike Dairy, which has been serving as...
wlvr.org
‘What You Need to Know:’ Musikfest 2022 begins, possible farewell to the Banana Factory and chickens
WLVR News Director Jen Rehill and Tyler Pratt, assistant news editor, focus in on top news from Bethlehem this week. Coming up: Musikfest kicks off, the fate of the Banana Factory hangs in the balance and backyard chickens may be coming to a coop near you. For more of “What...
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in Pennsylvania
Whether you’re up for a trek through a crystalline cave, a stunning waterfall hike, or a walk through a forest, Pennsylvania is home to many of the best and most sought-after outdoor landscapes.
walnutport.com
With region under heat advisory, Allentown opening cooling stations, offering free and reduced admission to city pools
With the Lehigh Valley under a heat advisory Thursday, the city of Allentown is opening cooling stations and offering free and reduced admission to its pools for residents.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sunflower Festival in full bloom in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — At Yenser's Tree Farm near Lehighton, sunflowers span as far as the eye can see. "We have thousands of blooms. We have branching sunflowers in our maze, which has a lot of variety color-wise. We have more traditional sunflowers in our pick-your-own fields. So there are plenty of sunflowers," Jan Wentz, one of the owners of Yenser's Tree Farm, said.
walnutport.com
Free forever: Allentown Art Museum to eliminate admission cost
The Allentown Art Museum will be free to visit indefinitely thanks to a $2 million gift from the Century Fund, a private foundation that closed last year but funded millions to various Lehigh Valley causes for decades. Source: Morningcall.
wlvr.org
Bethlehem City Council punts ruling on backyard chickens
Bethlehem residents will need to wait a few weeks to find out if they will be able to legally raise chickens in their backyards. People looking to raise poultry flocked to Bethlehem City Hall on Tuesday night to learn if the practice could be made legal. But city council seemed...
wlvr.org
Das Awkscht Fescht highlights classic cars from across the pond at Macungie Memorial Park
Das Awkscht Fest revved up Friday to kick off its part in one of the Lehigh Valley’s biggest festival weekends. This year, organizers hope to draw in crowds to Macungie Memorial Park with a focus that goes ‘across the pond.’. British and European cars will take the highlight...
IN THIS ARTICLE
COVID restrictions prompt protest outside VA hospital
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Dozens of protestors gathered at the VA Hospital in Luzerne County to rally against the hospital's COVID policies. Protestors believe the residents deserve more freedoms, like access to the outdoors and easier visitation requirements. According to VA officials, the safety precautions have protected residents and staff...
Do you pronounce Wilkes-Barre correctly?
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A quick Google search of the place the Eyewitness News studio and the Times Leader Media Group call home. Yields dozens of forums where people have openly discussed the pronunciation of the Diamond City. Eleven letters made from two names separated by a hyphen sounds simple, right? “Wilkes barre,” said […]
walnutport.com
Sticker shock: Inflation, supply shortages affecting everything from mugs to food at Musikfest this year
Musikfest fans can expect higher food prices and less mugs because of inflation and supply chain issues as Bethlehem’s annual festival kicks off.
Times News
MYST owner remembered as ‘class act’
The owner of a popular hibachi and sushi gastro pub in downtown Jim Thorpe died Sunday at his home in Drums. Mike Heiser, 44, opened MYST in 2019 at the site of the former Blue Mountain Sports & Wear bike shop on Susquehanna Street. Employees who worked with and for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PhillyBite
Exploring Concrete City in Luzerne County
- If you love architecture, you'll want to spend a day exploring Concrete City in Luzerne County. The early example of International Style architecture in the United States, Concrete City, was developed in 1911 as company housing for Delaware, Lackawanna, and Western Railroad coal divisions. The Concrete City in Luzerne...
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in Pennsylvania
All signs point to a major discount supermarket chain opening another store location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. According to a recent post on the James Balliet Property Group's business Facebook page, Aldi has leased space for another new store in Pennsylvania.
A New Transportation Service Just Arrived In The Poconos
Photo provided by Monroe County Transportation Authority. As of August 1, PonyPlus, a new on-demand, door-to-door shared ride transportation service, is active in parts of Monroe County.
walnutport.com
As lawsuit over undated ballots continues, at least one more Pa. county didn’t tally votes: ‘We followed the law’
Butler County has not counted undated ballots, despite a state instruction to do so after a federal appeals court ruled in a Lehigh County case that dates weren’t necessary.
Man chases customer with machete at auto shop in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — The saying goes, "the customer is always right," but that probably doesn't apply if the employee has a machete. An auto shop customer in Scranton is learning that very specific lesson. Officers say 35-year-old Charles Amonte-Arias got into an argument Tuesday with a customer at Cedar...
Power back on for thousands after outages in three counties
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — According to PPL, more than 1,500 homes and businesses in Wayne County were without electricity Thursday night. Nearly 1,300 were without power in Luzerne County and more than 700 in Lackawanna County. Officials made repairs overnight, and the lights were back early Friday morning. For...
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PA
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs, and more, is open in Allentown at 5585 Hamilton Blvd. Capriotti’s brings the Allentown community its 45-year tradition of in-house slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys and hand-pulling them every morning and other favorites like the made-from-scratch meatballs using premium, fresh ingredients.
walnutport.com
Proposed Allentown laws to protect abortion rights prompt mixed reactions at council meeting
A series of four ordinances that aim to protect abortion in Allentown brought over a dozen people, both in favor of and against the measures, to speak at Wednesday’s council meeting. Source: Morningcall.
Comments / 0