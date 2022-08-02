ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Training For High Demand Jobs In High School? Maybe Here In Amarillo.

By Ryan Kramer
98.7 The Bomb
98.7 The Bomb
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 987thebomb.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.9 KISS FM

Borger School Bus Drivers Walk Off The Job

The start of school all over the Texas Panhandle is in less than 2 weeks. What happens when kids don't have transportation to get to school? Most take the bus, so what happens when there's no one to drive the bus?. It looks like the Borger Independent School District is...
BORGER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Highland Park, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
Amarillo, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo woman named to state commission

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that Abbott has appointed an Amarillo woman to serve on the OneStar National Service Commission. According to a news release from Abbott’s office, Verlene Dickson, the director of the Veteran Resource Center, a division of Family Support Services, was appointed to the […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Amtech Career Academy#Newschannel 10
KFDA

Amarillo City pools starting to close for the season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Several pools across Amarillo will start closing for the season. South west and south east pools will be closing on August 8, this Sunday. The Thompson Pool Park says they will be closed this weekend after August 7. They will continue to be open on weekends...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Panhandle Plains Historical Museum offering some free admission

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Plains Historical Museum is offering some free admission. This program applies to anyone who uses a Bank of America or Merrill Credit or Debit card. It’s a part of Bank of America’s “Museum On Us” program where over 225 museums across the country participate...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

OMG!!! Someone Adopt Panda from AAM&W

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is back with another great pet that is in need of a good home. Remember that Carpet Tech Amarillo is covering the adoption fee of our Pet of the Week. Carpet Tech also wants to remind people that they have...
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
KFDA

VIDEO: National Night Out in Borger

VIDEO: One-vehicle wreck closes traffic on Sundown between Soncy, Coulter. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: Panhandle counties using Greenbelt Lake could get help in form of $18 million loan.
BORGER, TX
98.7 The Bomb

98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo, TX
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
476K+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://987thebomb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy