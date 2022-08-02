Read on www.americanbankingnews.com
AIA Group Ltd Increases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 60,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 68,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 24,931 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 99,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LTS One Management LP bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $790,913,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,173,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $628,809,000 after buying an additional 818,364 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 563.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,857,000 after buying an additional 737,780 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 783,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,015,000 after buying an additional 556,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,198,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,892,226,000 after buying an additional 442,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.
CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.59.
CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Holdings Raised by AIA Group Ltd
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after acquiring an additional 170,229 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,318,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,823,000 after buying an additional 58,426 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,656,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,563,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 28,387 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,048,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,779,000 after buying an additional 51,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,030,000 after purchasing an additional 36,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,915,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,959,000 after purchasing an additional 411,867 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 2,131,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,148,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,324,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,948,000 after purchasing an additional 29,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.
AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. CWM LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 61,242 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 40,851 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Uber Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.63.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMD. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $133.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.48.
Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 127 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,368,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,460,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 76,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $429,492,000 after purchasing an additional 71,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on XYL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised Xylem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised Xylem from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.30.
