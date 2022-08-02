Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after acquiring an additional 170,229 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,318,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,823,000 after buying an additional 58,426 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,656,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,563,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO