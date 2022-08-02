ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

This Social Media App Aims to Compete With Facebook, Twitter

By Zigi Kaiser
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05OzJl_0h1sd8VO00

Every app store is already full of heavily populated social media options for people who wish to share in public spaces. From Meta's undefined Instagram and Facebook to Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report, it seems at a glance that there's not much new to innovate on.

That said, Snapchat and then TikTok managed to do so, pulling in massive new audiences and proving there is a way to reinvent the wheel.

Now, a new French startup called BeReal has an idea how to change the way we use social media. As a user myself, I think it's got a major chance of becoming a great alternative to all the ones we've grown used to and bored of.

What is BeReal?

Launched in 2020, BeReal is a social media app aimed to compete with apps like Instagram. The key difference is that with BeReal, you can only post once a day.

Kevin Perreau and Alexis Barryeat, a former GoPro employee, founded BeReal to compete with Instagram's highly edited and filtered way of posting photos and videos. The founders wanted to promote being real, hence the name of the app. Most social media posts on apps like Facebook and Instagram are thought out, planned, edited and scrutinized before posting. BeReal challenges that form of social media by sending a notification once a day to take a photo of yourself doing whatever it is you are doing at that time a.k.a being real on social media.

How Does BeReal Work?

Every day at a different time, users of BeReal get a notification via their phones that says “Time to BeReal. Two minutes left to capture a BeReal and see what your friends are up to!”

From there, the app takes you to a camera feature and you take a selfie and whatever is in front of you. Once you’ve shared your photo, you can see your friends’ posts. If you post after the two-minute window, your post will be marked as late.

You can see what your friends post in an unfiltered and unedited photo every single day and the developers wanted to have a more authentic app that wasn’t as posed as Instagram or Snapchat by compelling users to post within a two-minute timeframe. The poster cannot edit the photos at all or add a filter. One can only retake the photo if they don't like the first one and add a caption after it's posted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f6Hb9_0h1sd8VO00
Zigi Kaiser, BeReal TheStreet

How Popular is BeReal?

As of May 2022, the free-to-download app is estimated to be worth $600 million with around 11 million downloads. In April 2022, the app gained massive popularity in a few short weeks and spread across college campuses throughout the United States. I was one of those college students. Back in February, my friend asked me to add her on BeReal. I had no idea what it was, but I downloaded it and have used it every day since.

Every day, I take a selfie and a photo of what’s in front of me and then I see what my friends posted. I enjoy the spontaneity of the app because I could (hopefully) be doing something super exciting like being at a concert and then the BeReal notification will pop up and my friends will see I’m at a concert. If I’m not as lucky, then many days you’ll see my BeReal of me laying in bed. Once I began using the app, I sent it to all of my friends who then downloaded it. It soon spread rapidly around my college campus as most people hadn’t used it before.

One large caveat of BigReal, mentioned earlier, is that you can still post after the two-minute timeframe. Some days when I am laying in bed and the notification pops up I will choose to do my BeReal when I am doing something more interesting, which ultimately defeats the purpose of the app. But I believe the app owners allow you to post after the timeframe because they still want the daily engagement.

Posing Competition for Instagram

BeReal’s content, unlike other social media platforms, gets posted only once a day and its users are on it for only a portion of the day because of its time system. You also can’t like a post or share it on BeReal, only react to others’ posts with an emoji selfie.There aren’t ads or algorithms, only a discovery page to make friends and see posts from around the world. There aren’t BeReal influencers, because you have to be friends with someone in the app to see their posts in your feed.

BeReal directly opposes many of Instagram’s core features, and teenagers and young adults are enjoying that and switching over to BeReal.

While Meta reported that Facebook users grew by five percent in its first quarter earnings call in 2022, the general consensus among teenagers and young adults is of dissatisfaction and boredom with the platform. People have instead flocked to TikTok, which is one of the biggest social media platforms.

Meta's highest stock value in 2021 was in September at $378. 2022 has seen quite the drop, with the highest stock being $233. In April 2022, TheStreet's Daniel Kuhn and Katherine Ross said "Since the stock has rebranded to META, it’s down over 45% in the last year."

BeReal, if it can stay popular with young users and if they don’t get bored of “casual” social media, is poised to be major competition with Instagram. Instagram may copy some of BeReal’s features, like it did with TikTok (Instagram Reels), to try to stay more relevant. But that just means BeReal is doing something right.

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Mark Zuckerberg Just Made a Huge Mistake. It Could Destroy Meta and Facebook

"Realistically, there are probably a bunch of people at the company who shouldn't be here." That's a powerful sound bite from Mark Zuckerberg directed at Meta and Facebook employees. It was part of broader comments the CEO made at a recent weekly employee Q&A session (which which my Inc. colleague Jason Aten first reported on a couple of days ago). Zuckerberg also announced severe cost-cutting measures and increased pressure on employees to execute as the company braces for tough times ahead.
INTERNET
ABC News

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

MENLO PARK, Calif. -- Facebook is rolling out an update that enables its 2 billion daily users to more easily view their friends' posts in chronological order. The new feature is the company's latest attempt to keep people coming back to its social network amid intensifying competition with its trendier rival TikTok.
INTERNET
The Associated Press

Twitter responds to Musk’s claims, calls them ‘excuses’

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter denied in a court filing that it had deprived its would-be acquirer, billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, of necessary information or misrepresented details about its business. Musk originally made those charges to justify his attempt to back out of a $44 billion deal to buy the social platform, which he later claimed was infested with much larger numbers of “spam bots” and fake accounts than Twitter had disclosed.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Media Platforms#Apps#Smart Phone#French#Gopro
Daily Mail

Female influencer is arrested in Saudi Arabia for 'immoral' content after she posted live video inviting a woman over and bragging 'you'll scream from how much fun we'll have'

A female influencer has been arrested in Saudi Arabia for posting 'immoral' content after she uploaded a live video inviting a woman over. Tala Safwan, from Egypt, was arrested in Riyadh after she posted the video in which she asks her female Saudi friend to come over at 3.30am because she is lonely.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

Dillard’s Clerk Fired For Using N-Word In Viral Video

A Dillard’s employee in Dallas has been fired after he allegedly yelled the N-word at a Black father who showed graceful restraint to the worker in a video that went viral. In a video posted to Instagram, the Black man is heard saying, “My 10-year-old son heard you call me ‘a fucking n*****,’ I want you to know this is unacceptable.”
DALLAS, TX
The Guardian

Musk accuses Twitter of deliberately miscounting spam users in countersuit

Elon Musk has accused Twitter of deliberately miscounting the number of spam accounts on its platform as part of a “scheme” to mislead investors. The Tesla chief executive made the allegations in a countersuit against the social media company, which is taking Musk to court in an attempt to make him complete an agreed $44bn (£36.5bn) takeover of the business.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Twitter labels Elon Musk claims over fake accounts ‘excuses’

Twitter has accused Elon Musk of “looking for an excuse” to get out of a deal to buy the company because the stock market decline meant it was no longer favourable for him.The social media platform has sued Mr Musk to force the completion of the 44 billion dollar (£36.2 billion) takeover after the Tesla and SpaceX boss said he was backing out.Mr Musk’s counter-claims against Twitter have not yet been made public, but a published court filing from the social media site directly responds to several of Mr Musk’s claims – including him accusing Twitter of fraud and hiding...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Twitter (TWTR) Rejects Musk's Fraud Accusations

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk condemned Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) for fraud, arguing the social media company provided misleading information about the condition of its business and key data related to the platform users before he agreed to purchase the company for $44 billion.
BUSINESS
Creative Bloq

Instagram's new Mark Zuckerberg NFT is... odd

Meta hasn't been having a great time of late – and it's mainly thanks to the company's handling of Instagram. The photo-sharing app (although that very definition seems up for debate these days) has seen all manner of unpopular algorithmic updates that haven't pleased users. And now it's giving us... an NFT of Mark Zuckerberg as a child? Okay, then.
INTERNET
Billboard

Reddit Expands Live Audio ‘Talk’ Feature to All Users

Reddit, the social news aggregation and discussion website, will expand its Reddit Talk live audio feature to all users in the coming weeks, the company tells Billboard. A feature previously available only to the top subreddits, Reddit Talk was announced in April 2021 and allowed moderators to start audio rooms that mimic the function of other live audio platforms and will have an integrated chat module. The expansion will allow all users on the platform to join audio rooms based on any topic and will be available to Reddit’s over 52 million daily active users.
INTERNET
bloomberglaw.com

Meta Asks Court to Force Snap to Hand Over Data in FTC Fight (2)

Meta Platforms Inc. is asking a judge to force Snap Inc. to hand over data it says is needed to help the Facebook owner defend against a US government antitrust lawsuit. In a filing with a federal court in California, Meta said Snap should turn over information it says can help refute the.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Engadget

Elon Musk accuses Twitter of fraud for hiding real number of fake accounts

Elon Musk is accusing Twitter of fraud for hiding the real number of bots on its platform, according to The New York Times. In the latest installment of the Twitter-vs-Musk saga, the Tesla chief's team claimed in a legal filing that 10 percent of the social network's daily active users who see ads are inauthentic accounts. If you'll recall, Twitter has long maintained that bots represent less than five percent of its userbase, and Musk put his planned acquisition of the social network on hold in mid-July to confirm if that's accurate.
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

Twitter Delivers New Legal Smackdown in Elon Musk Feud

Twitter’s lawyers assailed Elon Musk in a new court filing on Thursday, claiming that the billionaire is trying to extricate himself from his $44 billion acquisition agreement because “the stock market—and along with it, his massive personal wealth”—have declined in value. The attorneys rebuffed the...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
87K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy