NFL

College Football's Top Longest-Tenured Players for 2022 Season

By David Kenyon
Bleacher Report
 3 days ago
Bleacher Report

6 College Football Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2022 Season

Rarely are fans more optimistic about their favorite team than at the start of a new college football season. There's a path to a conference title, and hey, a national championship may even feel attainable. Those confident thoughts can disappear quickly, though. Rough schedules, poor performance and straight-up bad luck...
Bleacher Report

Pac-12 CFB, CBB Players to Profit off Highlights Posted to Twitter in NIL Deal

Pac-12 athletes will have a new revenue stream in 2022-23, with the conference allowing players to monetize their name, image and likeness through game highlights. According to Paolo Uggetti of ESPN, the Pac-12 announced an initiative with technology startup Tempus Ex Machina that will create customized highlights for football, men's basketball and women's basketball players after games. The student-athletes can tweet out their highlights, with Twitter's Amplify selling advertising.
Bleacher Report

Chad Ochocinco Left $1,000 Tip on Bill at North Carolina Restaurant

Chad Ochocinco remains an eccentric personality in the best way possible. The former NFL receiver left a $1,000 tip on a $24.39 bill at a North Carolina restaurant on Wednesday:. The Madden reference makes it even better as the six-time Pro Bowler is known to play the video game with...
Bleacher Report

NFL Rookies Who Are Shining at Training Camps

Training camp is a huge milestone for rookies looking to find immediate success in the NFL. Unlike the work that comes in the spring with mini camps and OTAs, the pads start coming on at training camp, and they are immersed in the competition of the league. For some, it's...
Bleacher Report

Report: NBC Pitching Big Ten As the 'NFL' of CFB in TV Rights Contract Talks

NBC is competing with a number of other broadcasting companies for the Big Ten's television rights, and it appears the network has a specific plan to make the conference the pinnacle of college football. NBC intends to turn the Big Ten into "the NFL of college football conferences," according to...
Bleacher Report

Re-Drafting the 2022 NFL Draft After Early Training-Camp Action

Can you feel the excitement, football fans? The NFL preseason is set to begin with Thursday's Hall of Fame Game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars. Training camps are in full swing, and the regular season is only weeks away. We now have a better understanding of what...
Bleacher Report

Cooper Kupp 'Respectfully' Disagrees with Justin Jefferson Ranking Himself Better

Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp isn't accepting the notion that Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings is the best wide receiver in the NFL. According to NFL.com's Grant Gordon, Jefferson was asked recently to name the league's top wideout, and while he mentioned Kupp, he ultimately went with himself, saying, "Coop is good, but I'll say he's behind me."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Hall of Fame Game Takeaways: Travon Walker Steals the Show

The first NFL preseason game is complete. After an offseason filled with trades and dramatic twists, consuming fresh football felt so good. The Las Vegas Raiders beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-11 in the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. The biggest names on each team sat this game...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Bleacher Report

Saints Rumors: Kiko Alonso Agrees to Contract, Hasn't Played Since 2019

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly expected to sign linebacker Kiko Alonso after he worked out at team facilities Thursday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Saints plan to "take a shot" on the veteran linebacker despite Alonso having not played a down since the 2019 season. Alonso suffered...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bleacher Report

Auburn QB T.J. Finley Arrested on Charge of Attempting to Elude Police

Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested Thursday in Auburn, Alabama, and charged with attempting to elude police. According to WRBL, Finley was taken into custody at the Lee County Detention Facility after an interaction with the Auburn Police Department. Additional details weren't available as of Thursday afternoon, and Auburn University...
AUBURN, AL
Bleacher Report

Tom Brady Reportedly Excused from Bucs Practice 'to Attend to a Personal Matter'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady was excused from Friday's training-camp practice to handle a personal matter. Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk reported Brady's absence from the session. Backups Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask assumed the reins of the Bucs offense. Brady rarely misses any game action, starting every...
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Rams' Matthew Stafford's Elbow Pain 'Abnormal for a Quarterback,' Sean McVay Says

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is apparently dealing with elbow pain that is more common in pitchers than signal-callers. Head coach Sean McVay said as much, revealing the pain is "a little bit abnormal for a quarterback," per Sarah Barshop of ESPN. Barshop noted Stafford received an injection in the right elbow this offseason and didn't throw during spring workouts.
