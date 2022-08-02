College Football's Top Longest-Tenured Players for 2022 Season

Read on bleacherreport.com
Oklahoma Position Battles: Backup Quarterback
Davis Beville and General Booty joined the Oklahoma quarterback room this summer with a chance to backup Dillon Gabriel.
DeMarco Murray Rebuilt Oklahoma's Running Back Depth After 'Nervous' 2021
The Sooners have plenty of option at running back this year after entering the 2021 season with just two scholarship running backs.
Pitt Football QBs Let It Fly On Deep Outs, Posts and Slants
Kedon Slovis and Nick Patti were slinging balls all around the Pitt Panthers' indoor facility on Friday morning.
B/R College Football 2022 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Heisman Picks
The most prestigious award in sports is both magnificent and mysterious. And the process to determine a Heisman winner remains remarkably imperfect. There are too many voters. There is too much weight put on quarterbacks. Certain players from certain programs are essentially removed from consideration before the season begins because of the logo on their helmets.
6 College Football Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2022 Season
Rarely are fans more optimistic about their favorite team than at the start of a new college football season. There's a path to a conference title, and hey, a national championship may even feel attainable. Those confident thoughts can disappear quickly, though. Rough schedules, poor performance and straight-up bad luck...
Pac-12 CFB, CBB Players to Profit off Highlights Posted to Twitter in NIL Deal
Pac-12 athletes will have a new revenue stream in 2022-23, with the conference allowing players to monetize their name, image and likeness through game highlights. According to Paolo Uggetti of ESPN, the Pac-12 announced an initiative with technology startup Tempus Ex Machina that will create customized highlights for football, men's basketball and women's basketball players after games. The student-athletes can tweet out their highlights, with Twitter's Amplify selling advertising.
With Gary Patterson as a resource, Texas' Pete Kwiatkowski must improve the Longhorns' defense in Year 2
The last time the media met with Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski - before last season - he was talking about how a successful defense is one that holds opponents to 20 points or less per game. On Tuesday, one year later, Kwiatkowski was back in front of the media...
Chad Ochocinco Left $1,000 Tip on Bill at North Carolina Restaurant
Chad Ochocinco remains an eccentric personality in the best way possible. The former NFL receiver left a $1,000 tip on a $24.39 bill at a North Carolina restaurant on Wednesday:. The Madden reference makes it even better as the six-time Pro Bowler is known to play the video game with...
NFL Rookies Who Are Shining at Training Camps
Training camp is a huge milestone for rookies looking to find immediate success in the NFL. Unlike the work that comes in the spring with mini camps and OTAs, the pads start coming on at training camp, and they are immersed in the competition of the league. For some, it's...
Report: NBC Pitching Big Ten As the 'NFL' of CFB in TV Rights Contract Talks
NBC is competing with a number of other broadcasting companies for the Big Ten's television rights, and it appears the network has a specific plan to make the conference the pinnacle of college football. NBC intends to turn the Big Ten into "the NFL of college football conferences," according to...
Loaded with Future Hall of Famers, the 2022 NFL Season Will Be One for the Ages
Thursday will mark the unofficial start of the 2022 NFL preseason when the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. Week 1 of the preseason will open August 11, and the regular season will kick off September 8. In...
Re-Drafting the 2022 NFL Draft After Early Training-Camp Action
Can you feel the excitement, football fans? The NFL preseason is set to begin with Thursday's Hall of Fame Game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars. Training camps are in full swing, and the regular season is only weeks away. We now have a better understanding of what...
Cooper Kupp 'Respectfully' Disagrees with Justin Jefferson Ranking Himself Better
Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp isn't accepting the notion that Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings is the best wide receiver in the NFL. According to NFL.com's Grant Gordon, Jefferson was asked recently to name the league's top wideout, and while he mentioned Kupp, he ultimately went with himself, saying, "Coop is good, but I'll say he's behind me."
Hall of Fame Game Takeaways: Travon Walker Steals the Show
The first NFL preseason game is complete. After an offseason filled with trades and dramatic twists, consuming fresh football felt so good. The Las Vegas Raiders beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-11 in the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. The biggest names on each team sat this game...
Dolphins RB Coach Says Stephen Ross' Tanking Comments Were Never Shared with Players
Miami Dolphins running backs coach Eric Studesville told reporters Wednesday that any directive or belief that the team should tank from owner Stephen Ross never made it into the locker room in 2019. "From the top down, [the goal was] to win football games and prepare and get ready to...
Saints Rumors: Kiko Alonso Agrees to Contract, Hasn't Played Since 2019
The New Orleans Saints are reportedly expected to sign linebacker Kiko Alonso after he worked out at team facilities Thursday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Saints plan to "take a shot" on the veteran linebacker despite Alonso having not played a down since the 2019 season. Alonso suffered...
Auburn QB T.J. Finley Arrested on Charge of Attempting to Elude Police
Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested Thursday in Auburn, Alabama, and charged with attempting to elude police. According to WRBL, Finley was taken into custody at the Lee County Detention Facility after an interaction with the Auburn Police Department. Additional details weren't available as of Thursday afternoon, and Auburn University...
Tom Brady Reportedly Excused from Bucs Practice 'to Attend to a Personal Matter'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady was excused from Friday's training-camp practice to handle a personal matter. Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk reported Brady's absence from the session. Backups Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask assumed the reins of the Bucs offense. Brady rarely misses any game action, starting every...
Rams' Matthew Stafford's Elbow Pain 'Abnormal for a Quarterback,' Sean McVay Says
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is apparently dealing with elbow pain that is more common in pitchers than signal-callers. Head coach Sean McVay said as much, revealing the pain is "a little bit abnormal for a quarterback," per Sarah Barshop of ESPN. Barshop noted Stafford received an injection in the right elbow this offseason and didn't throw during spring workouts.
Shannon Sharpe Thinks NFL Will Call Aaron Rodgers After Revealing Psychedelic Usage
Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe expects the NFL will contact Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after he revealed his use of ayahuasca, a plant-based psychedelic from South America. "I don't know the NFL is too happy about him taking hallucinogenics," Sharpe told TMZ Sports in an interview...
