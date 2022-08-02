Read on www.cbsnews.com
Alex Jones shakes his head as Sandy Hook shooting lies read out in court
Right-wing agitator Alex Jones shook his head repeatedly as his lies about the Sandy Hook school shooting massacre were read out to a Texas jury on the first day of his defamation trial.The trial in Austin, Texas, which began on Tuesday, will determine how much money the Infowars conspiracy theorist will have to pay to the parents of a child murdered in the 2012 mass shooting at an elementary school.Jones is being sued by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose 6-year-old son, Jesse, was among the 20 children and six adults massacred by a gunman in Newtown, Connecticut.For years...
Watch the moment Alex Jones learned his attorney 'messed up' and sent Sandy Hook parents' lawyers the contents of Jones' phone going back years
InfoWars founder Alex Jones previously stated he did not have messages related to Sandy Hook.
Alex Jones’ lawyer gives middle finger to Sandy Hook victim’s family’s attorney
Alex Jones’ lawyer gave the middle finger to the plaintiff attorney representing the family of a Sandy Hook victim in court.The founder and host of far-right radio show InfoWars had already been found liable for defamation by the Texas court for claiming the school shooting was a “hoax” to gain “power or money.”The parents of a child who died in the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history were seeking $150m in damages for Jones’ statements regarding the incident.This video shows the heated moment in the courtroom, for which the lawyer, Andino Reynal, later apologised for.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida police free pelican trapped in Tampa Bay fishing lineSteve Bannon calls Alex Jones ‘greatest political thinker’ since Founding FathersChris Pincher avoids reporter’s question on Boris Johnson’s downfall
See Alex Jones' reaction when mom confronts him with the truth about her son
Parents of Sandy Hook victims shared their devastating testimony in a Texas courtroom in one of several defamation cases against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones who also testified. CNN’s Miguel Marquez reports.
Watch the Judge in Alex Jones’s Explosive Sandy Hook Trial Scold Him for Lying in Court
If there’s justice in the world, Alex Jones, the infamous conspiracy theorist on trial for the unconscionable, disgusting lies he spread that the Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax and that the children and teachers who lost their lives that day weren’t actually killed, will have to pay the full $150 million the families suing him for defamation have asked for. Further justice would be for him to never again have a platform from which to spew these outrageous, indefensible lies; total justice in my opinion would be for him to be completely shunned by society and for a witch to take his voice away so no one ever has to hear from him again. We’ll have to wait and see if that justice comes to pass, but on Wednesday, August 3, the universe gave Jones a teeny-tiny bit of what he deserves, when not only did his lies blow up in his face, but they did so thanks to his own legal team.
After conceding that the Sandy Hook shooting is '100% real,' Alex Jones said the media 'won't let me take it back'
"[The media] won't let me take it back," Jones said, referring to statements he made calling the shooting a "giant hoax."
Alex Jones said he would prove he is truly sorry to Sandy Hook parents by inviting them on Infowars
In court, Alex Jones made a bizarre invitation to Sandy Hook parents, by inviting them onto Infowars — the show where he defamed them.
Alex Jones arrives hours late to second day of Sandy Hook trial after decrying case as a ‘witch hunt’
Infowars founder Alex Jones showed up hours late for day two of his defamation trial on Wednesday, a day after a Texas judge told him off for moaning to media about the case within earshot of the jury.The trial to determine how much in damages Mr Jones must pay the parents of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims for falsely claiming the attack began on Tuesday.During a break in opening arguments, Mr Jones began ranting to reporters inside the Travis County Courthouse in Austin that the case was a “witch hunt”, Yahoo News reported. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble reprimanded...
Alex Jones' Lawyers Accidentally Leaked All Of His Emails, Infowars Finances Are Revealed
Alex Jones, the infamous host of Infowars, has been embroiled in a defamation case after years of claiming the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a false flag operation. Now, in a massive blunder, Jones' lawyer accidentally sent the entire contents of the conspiracy theorist's phone to the lawyers for the plaintiffs.
Mom of Sandy Hook victim confronts Alex Jones: "My son existed"
Scarlett Lewis' 6-year-old son Jesse was among the 20 children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting. For years, she and her husband have faced harassment from people believing that her child's death was staged – but on Tuesday, she had the chance to confront the man who's been at the helm of propagating such falsehoods.Lewis took the witness stand in the defamation trial against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his media company for his repeated claims that the Sandy Hook massacre was "staged." Lewis and her husband, Neil Heslin, are seeking at least $150 million in damages,...
Alex Jones must pay for Sandy Hook falsehoods, parents’ lawyer says as defamation trial begins
July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones led a "vile campaign of defamation" when he falsely claimed the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax, a Texas jury was told on Tuesday, but a lawyer for Jones said his client already had paid a price.
Psychiatrist shares heartbreaking fallout of Sandy Hook shooting during Alex Jones defamation trial
The mother of a Sandy Hook school shooting victim sleeps with a gun, a knife and pepper spray near her bed due to the harassment campaign unleashed by Infowars founder Alex Jones, a psychiatrist testified at his defamation trial on Monday.Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose six-year-old son Jesse was murdered along with with 19 students and six teachers in the 2012 tragedy, live in constant of fear of being attacked by Jones’ supporters, forensic psychiatrist Roy Lubit told the court, according to the Associated Press.Mr Heslin had shots fired at his home and been accosted in the street....
InfoWars Cannot Stop Covering Its Own Damages Trial
“I gotta go down to court, where I’ve already been found guilty by a judge for free speech,” Alex Jones declared on Monday afternoon, in the midst of his endless Infowars broadcast. Lately, in a horrifically meta turn of events, a good chunk of InfoWars’ programming has been focused on the ongoing Texas damages trial against Jones and the company which will determine how much Infowars must pay Sandy Hook parents for repeatedly calling the mass shooting that killed their children a hoax and a false flag. (It is merely the first of several such trials.)
Jan. 6 committee requests Alex Jones’ phone records, Sandy Hook attorney says
The Jan. 6 committee has requested records on Alex Jones’ phone as part of its investigation into the Capitol riot, AP reports. Driving the news: Attorney Mark Bankston, who is representing the parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting in Jones' ongoing trial, revealed Wednesday that Jones’ lawyer accidentally sent him several years’ worth of the conspiracy theorist's texts and emails.
Sandy Hook parents suing Alex Jones hire security, go into isolation
The parents of a Sandy Hook shooting victim who are suing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones have gone into isolation and hired security after a series of "encounters" in Texas, the News Times reported. The big picture: Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of 6-year-old Sandy Hook victim Jesse Lewis,...
