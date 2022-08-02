RHOC newbie Taylor Armstrong is still mega-rich despite leaving $175k Beverly salary

Read on www.realitytitbit.com
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
Jane Fonda Encourages Young People to Embrace Aging, Says She Regrets Facelift: “I Don’t Want to Look Distorted”
Jane Fonda says she is “not proud” of getting a facelift and never did any more cosmetic procedures because she was concerned she’d look “distorted” and might get addicted to it. In a new interview with Vogue, the Grace and Frankie actress opens up about her iconic career revolutionizing fitness and how she approaches wellness in her own life. In the process, the actress and long-time activist around several issues including climate, discusses her own history with facelifts, her thoughts on plastic surgery addiction and how she wants to help reframe people’s relationships to getting older. More from The Hollywood...
Kim Kardashian's shady pic has fans convinced Kanye is back on the scene
Kimye fans are now convinced that Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West, who is the father of her children, are back together. The now-debunked theory comes after she promoted his Yeezy brand’s sunglasses. A series of photos shared to Instagram by Kim showed both her and daughters North and...
Mum Forced To Change Daughter’s Name Entirely Because No One Can Pronounce it
A mum has shared her plans to change her baby daughter's unusual name to something more simple after growing frustrated at people struggling to pronounce it. Posting anonymously about her baby name woes, the mum revealed that she had originally decided to name her child Aerin, explaining that she had always wanted a "very unique name" for her little girl.
Kelly Ripa's multimillionaire fortune is thanks to Generations of hosting ABC shows
Kelly Ripa‘s years of acting and extensive time hosting ABC shows has made her one of the wealthiest women in daytime television. The star started her career as an actress on the soap, All My Children, and was quickly recognized for her infectious personality which catapulted her career into TV hosting and presenting.
Fans convinced Travis Scott dropped new hint over Kylie Jenner's baby son's name
Kar-Jenner fans are on a mission. After seeing Travis Scott’s Instagram story featuring an embossed pillow with Jack engraved, many believed for it to be a clue for the name of his and Kylie Jenner’s baby son. Kylie and rapper Travis Scott welcomed their second child earlier this...
Who is left on Big Brother 2022 after season 24 eviction?
Who is left on Big Brother 2022 after season 24 eviction? That’s what fans of the CBS show want to know in August 2022 following the arrival of episode 12. Season 24 kicked off on July 6th and brings with it a brand new batch of houseguests ready to scheme, plan and make alliances to make their way to the top.
Kim Kardashian's cute photo of True, Dream, and Chicago - but fans miss Stormi
Kim Kardashian recently shared a cute picture of True, Chicago, and Drue, and it definitely shows that the sibling bond is stronger than ever. However, fans noticed that one person missing from the picture was Stormi. The Kardashians have managed to make a mark in the industry and with time,...
Coco 'gave Paige flowers' at Love Island afterparty before Summer 'feud'
Coco left the Love Island villa with Josh several weeks ago but, when the Love Island afterparty kicked off on the night of the final, she was allegedly seen giving flowers to Paige and feuding with Casa Amor star Summer. Coco recently shared her experience on the show, admitting the...
Kylie Jenner's gloveless Cosmetics tour is a germaphobe's nightmare
Kylie Cosmetics CEO Kylie Jenner has shared an Instagram post, where she is seen putting together products for her brand. However, the absence of a hat and gloves has sparked hygiene worries among her followers. When The Kardashian star launched her popular lip kits, she brought a whole new meaning...
Kim calls Morpheus laser 'game changer' as she gets her stomach tightened
According to Kim Kardashian, the Morpheus laser treatment, a procedure the reality star turns to for a toned stomach, is a “game changer”. She took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture of herself getting the procedure done. She also revealed that it was “painful”.
Kim Plath's weight transformation reached a key pointe when she revisited ballet
Welcome to Plathville star Kim has been focusing on herself recently, which saw her revisit her dancing days and even open a studio which teaches ballet and belly dancing. Let’s look at her weight loss transformation. Before Kim ended her 24-year marriage to Barry Plath, she realised that looking...
AGT's Nerveless Nocks thrilled crowds since 1840, the Queen inspired their name
America’s Got Talent never fails to disappoint and the 2022 season of the show is no different. Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel are often left in awe of the acts they judge on the show. AGT season 17 saw The Nerveless Nocks perform on stage and they had judges and audience members closing their eyes!
90 Day Fiance's Sasha Larin still training at the gym six years after meeting Emily
90 Day Fiancé’s Sasha Larin flew to the US for his love Emily McCue in 2014, and the first thing he wanted was a gym session – some things never change. Aleksandr “Sasha” Larin and his wife Emily (née McCue) remain one of 90 Day Fiancé’s few success stories. The pair appeared in season 7, which saw the personal trainer jet to the US for Emily.
Autistic singer Aubrey Burchell captivates AGT fans with The Weeknd tune
Aubrey Burchell took to the America’s Got Talent stage to perform The Weeknd’s ‘Call Out My Name’. Putting her own emotional spin on the popular track, she seriously impressed the talent show judges. Spoiler alert: Revealing that she was recently diagnosed with level one autism, Audrey’s...
Tori Roloff giving fans 'baby fever' with cute pictures of baby Josiah
Little People, Big World are currently airing their 23rd season on TLC – with Tori and Zach’s family expanding by the year. The hit show began in 2006 with Amy and Matt Roloff raising their four children, Zach, Jeremy, Molly, and Jacob on their 34 acre farm. Little...
Prison 'almost a blessing' to Jorge Nava as he now marries Rhoda Blua
90 Day Fiancé‘s Jorge Nava has a totally different life nowadays compared with the one he lived when 90 Day viewers first met him in 2016. Jorge first appeared on the show alongside Anfisa Arkhipchenko in season 4 and, although the couple did end up married, they later divorced.
Julie Bowen ditched boyfriends in 2022 for her 'dating retirement' dog
Celebrity Game Face is back in 2022 with its third season. Kevin Hart is presenting the show on E! Entertainment and celebrities such as Kenan Thompson, T.I. and Nikki and Brie Bella have appeared on the series so far. During the August 2nd episode of Celebrity Game Face, Julie Bowen was a guest. Now, fans want to know more about whether Julie Bowen has a boyfriend in 2022.
Kendall Jenner shuts down Devin Booker breakup rumours with intimate porch photo
It’s been a hot minute since Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker posted about each other on social media. Months after speculation Kendall and Devin had a breakup the supermodel appears to have shut down the split rumours. Kendall has been known as the reserved Kardashian-Jenner when it comes to...
