One of three North Carolina deputies shot while serving papers dies from injuries

Lawsuit: Unsanitary conditions killed man in SC jail
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Unsanitary conditions and staff negligence caused the death of a 27-year-old man in a South Carolina jail earlier this year, a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday alleges. Richland County officials sent Lason Butler — who displayed “erratic behavior” — to a room at the Alvin S....
SC family announces lawsuit following the death of a man in custody at Alvin S. Glenn
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The family of 27-year-old Lason Butler has filed a lawsuit against the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center following his death while in custody at Alvin S. Glenn. You can watch the full press conference on our Facebook page. Butler was found dead in his cell...
11 defendants in Savannah indicted for crimes including illegal firearms possession
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Eleven defendants are facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia, according to a press release. The indicted cases are being investigated as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods in collaboration with federal,...
Amtrak train carrying 142 people collides with flatbed truck in Maryland
BRUNSWICK, Md. (WJLA) — An Amtrak train traveling from Washington, D.C. to Chicago collided with a flatbed truck in Maryland Wednesday. The crash took place around 5:20 p.m. when the truck, which was obstructing the track, according to Amtrak, came into contact with the train in Brunswick, Md. There have been no reported injuries to the 142 passengers or crew onboard.
Day 2: SC death penalty trial challenges execution methods
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The future of executions in South Carolina is up in the air. A trial is underway this week at the Richland County courthouse as attorneys for four death row inmates argue the constitutionality of execution methods in the Palmetto state. The inmates involved in the...
Ohio man returns to Myrtle Beach with family after fulfilling dying wish for dream wedding
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Three months after an Ohio man traveled with his wife and children for his dying wish, a dream wedding in Myrtle Beach, they have returned to celebrate a miraculous milestone. With the help of his doctors and a group of complete strangers, Hunter Knisley...
McMaster, state officials join 'important' case challenging SC abortion ban law
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — In late July, the case to challenge South Carolina's partial ban on abortion access for women was deferred. Moments after that action by a 13th Circuit court trial judge, several state officials joined the case asking to be defendants. The judge moved to grant...
DeSantis says doctors 'need to get sued' if they 'disfigure' kids with gender dysphoria
ROCKLEDGE, FLA. (TND) — During a speech Wednesday, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis argued “doctors need to get sued” for giving young children with gender dysphoria procedures that “disfigure” them, such as double mastectomies and castrations. At one point during the speech, DeSantis slammed doctors who...
Oregon officials face scrutiny after audit of state's education agency, watchdog reports
BALTIMORE (TND) — Oregon state officials are being scrutinized after an audit on the state's education agency. CEO and founder of OpentheBooks.com, Adam Andrzejewski, joined The National Desk Friday to discuss the "Waste of the Week." This audit found Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, lawmakers and the board of education...
As teacher shortage persists, one Iowa school district offering $50,000 in incentives
DES MOINES, Iowa (KGAN) — The "Great Resignation" is hitting classrooms hard across the U.S. Time is ticking down for school districts to find teachers, with some districts seeing upwards of 100 vacancies. “Only a few years ago, school districts were offering early retirement packages," says Dan Barkel, the...
Governor Kemp extends gas tax suspension in Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Governor Brian Kemp announced Wednesday morning he has extended the suspension of gas tax through mid-September in Georgia. Kemp signed two Executive Orders to help ease the strain of high gas prices. We're doing our part to combat the economic headwinds caused by the President's...
Embryos can now be claimed as dependents on Georgia state taxes
ATLANTA (TND) — Following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Georgia Department of Revenue has released new guidance stating Georgia residents can now claim the unborn as dependents on their state taxes. In light of the June 24, 2022, U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs...
