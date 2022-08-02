ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Sedalia Police Reports For August 2, 2022

By Rebehka Cramer
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
 3 days ago
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Intoxicated, Revoked Driver Arrested by SPD

Sedalia Police arrested a man after conducting a traffic stop on a blue GMC Yukon on Wednesday at 12:12 a.m. The stop took place at Broadway and State Fair Blvd., after police spotted the eastbound vehicle with an expired registration from 2012. Investigation revealed that the driver, 42-year-old Christopher Wayne...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Juveniles Arrested in Discount Smoke Shop Burglaries

Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with two burglaries that occurred at Discount Smoke Shop, 709 East Broadway. On Saturday, July 30 at 2:55 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to a commercial burglary alarm at the business and discovered that entry was forced and several vape devices and products were stolen. Total amount of the theft was estimated at $3,000, with about $330 in property damage.
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Camden County deputies arrest suspect after overnight shooting

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Camden County deputies have arrested a person following a shooting early Thursday morning. Deputies responded to a home on Nuttal Oak Road near State Highway 5 for a report of a disturbance with a gun around 1:45 a.m., according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the suspect pulled a The post Camden County deputies arrest suspect after overnight shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

MO man chases nurse, fights deputy, kicks dog

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man who attacked several employees and shoppers at a Linn Creek general store before taking off in a white truck. While the deputies were on the way to the scene of the crime, they […]
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Felon Arrested at Budget Inn

Pettis County Deputies and the Pettis County K9 Unit received an anonymous tip Monday night about the whereabouts of a suspect with a warrant for their arrest. The tip stated the suspect was hiding in a room at the Budget Inn, 4710 South Limit Avenue in Sedalia. Pettis County Deputies, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the K9 Unit responded to the motel room.
SEDALIA, MO
kwos.com

JCMO shots fired call leads to an arrest

A man is arrested after allegedly firing a gun in the air to break up a crowd. Police were called to the 600 block of Georgia Street (Jefferson City) Tuesday night. Officers heard a gunshot as they arrived. The man arrested is charged with unlawful weapons use and being a felon in possession of a gun. No one was hurt.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Missouri Man Charged With Bringing Gun To January 6 Riot

Federal authorities have charged a central Missouri man accused of taking a weapon with him to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, of Centralia, was arrested Wednesday in Osage Beach, Missouri, the U.S. Justice Department said. He was charged with entering a restricted building or grounds with a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds or buildings, along with related misdemeanors.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kwos.com

Charges are filed in a fatal car crash

A man from Olean is charged with involuntary manslaughter after a fatal car crash last April. 65 – year old Chester McComb is accused of driving across the center line of Highway 52 in Miller County and hitting a car driven by Steven Thompson. Thompson died in the crash.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Camdenton man caught with almost a pound of methamphetamine sentenced to 7 years

One of two men arrested last year with nearly a pound of methamphetamine pleads guilty to a reduced charge. Isaac Wheeler, of Camdenton, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Wheeler had previously been charged with drug trafficking. He was sentenced to 7 years in prison on the drug possession charge and 30 days in the county jail for possessing drug paraphernalia.
CAMDENTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Olean man charged with manslaughter following fatal April crash

TUSCUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An Olean man is facing multiple charges following a fatal April 5 crash on Highway 52 in Miller County. A Miller County prosecutor has charged Chester McComb with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, second-degree involuntary manslaughter and failure to drive on the right half of the road. On the morning of April 5, McComb The post Olean man charged with manslaughter following fatal April crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For August 2, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Sunday night, Pettis County Deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for careless and imprudent driving. The driver began to accelerate away from the Deputy at a high rate of speed west bound out of the Sedalia City Limits. The vehicle hit speeds in excess of 120 MPH, running two stop signs in the process. Deputies pursued the driver into Johnson County, where they eventually exited onto Highway 23. Deputies briefly lost sight of the suspect before spotting them on Irish Lane, parallel to US 50 Highway. The vehicle was eventually stopped in the area of Angus Lane and 6th Street Court in Knob Noster. Tristan Smith was arrested for Resisting Arrest by Fleeing (Creating Substantial Risk). Smith was transported back to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

LA MONTE WOMAN KILLED IN TRAFFIC CRASH

An 84-year-old La Monte woman died in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County on Tuesday, August 2. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by Virginia Taylor traveled through a stop sign without stopping, causing a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Thomas Hurst to strike the side of Taylor’s vehicle. Both vehicles traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Camden County Fugitive ‘On the Run’ for Eight Years Taken into Custody

A southeast Missouri man wanted on a felony warrant out of Camden County since March, 2014, has been arrested. Details of how 50-year-old Chad Leon Hale was taken into custody were not immediately released. Hale is charged with a class-C felony for abuse or neglect of a child. He’s been one of the longest running fugitives according to Camden County’s “most wanted” list and is being held, pending formal arraignment, on no bond.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

La Monte Woman Killed, Marshall Man Injured in Pettis County Crash

A La Monte woman was killed and a Marshall man injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Pettis County Tuesday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2018 GMC Acadia, driven by 84-year-old Virginia T. Taylor of La Monte, traveled through a stop sign at the intersection without stopping around 9:45 p.m. A southbound 2022 Mack Pinnacle, driven by 40-year-old Thomas W. Hurst of Marshall, then struck the right side of the GMC. Both vehicles traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Medical emergency causes crash near Missouri River bridge in Boone County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A medical emergency caused a crash near the Missouri River Bridge construction site. The driver, Benjamin Hall, 53, of Libby, Montana was driving westbound on I-70 when the medical emergency occurred causing a 2000 Ford F350 to travel off the side of the road and hit a rock bluff. The area is The post Medical emergency causes crash near Missouri River bridge in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
