Sedalia Police Reports For August 2, 2022

Intoxicated, Revoked Driver Arrested by SPD
Sedalia Police arrested a man after conducting a traffic stop on a blue GMC Yukon on Wednesday at 12:12 a.m. The stop took place at Broadway and State Fair Blvd., after police spotted the eastbound vehicle with an expired registration from 2012. Investigation revealed that the driver, 42-year-old Christopher Wayne...
Two Juveniles Arrested in Discount Smoke Shop Burglaries
Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with two burglaries that occurred at Discount Smoke Shop, 709 East Broadway. On Saturday, July 30 at 2:55 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to a commercial burglary alarm at the business and discovered that entry was forced and several vape devices and products were stolen. Total amount of the theft was estimated at $3,000, with about $330 in property damage.
Columbia man charged with armed robbery
A Columbia man was charged with three felonies after he allegedly robbed another person at gunpoint in south Columbia this week.
Camden County deputies arrest suspect after overnight shooting
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Camden County deputies have arrested a person following a shooting early Thursday morning. Deputies responded to a home on Nuttal Oak Road near State Highway 5 for a report of a disturbance with a gun around 1:45 a.m., according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the suspect pulled a
MO man chases nurse, fights deputy, kicks dog
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man who attacked several employees and shoppers at a Linn Creek general store before taking off in a white truck. While the deputies were on the way to the scene of the crime, they […]
Felon Arrested at Budget Inn
Pettis County Deputies and the Pettis County K9 Unit received an anonymous tip Monday night about the whereabouts of a suspect with a warrant for their arrest. The tip stated the suspect was hiding in a room at the Budget Inn, 4710 South Limit Avenue in Sedalia. Pettis County Deputies, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the K9 Unit responded to the motel room.
JCMO shots fired call leads to an arrest
A man is arrested after allegedly firing a gun in the air to break up a crowd. Police were called to the 600 block of Georgia Street (Jefferson City) Tuesday night. Officers heard a gunshot as they arrived. The man arrested is charged with unlawful weapons use and being a felon in possession of a gun. No one was hurt.
Missouri Man Charged With Bringing Gun To January 6 Riot
Federal authorities have charged a central Missouri man accused of taking a weapon with him to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, of Centralia, was arrested Wednesday in Osage Beach, Missouri, the U.S. Justice Department said. He was charged with entering a restricted building or grounds with a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds or buildings, along with related misdemeanors.
Charges are filed in a fatal car crash
A man from Olean is charged with involuntary manslaughter after a fatal car crash last April. 65 – year old Chester McComb is accused of driving across the center line of Highway 52 in Miller County and hitting a car driven by Steven Thompson. Thompson died in the crash.
Two Columbia men face federal charges after allegedly breaking into a pharmacy
Two Columbia men now face federal charges after investigators say they broke into a pharmacy and stole thousands of dollars worth of drugs.
High-speed Chase That Started in Sedalia Leads to Arrest in Knob Noster
On Sunday night, a Pettis County Deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for careless and imprudent driving. The driver began to accelerate away from the Deputy at a high rate of speed westbound out of the Sedalia City Limits. The vehicle hit speeds in excess of 120 MPH, running two stop signs in the process.
Camdenton man caught with almost a pound of methamphetamine sentenced to 7 years
One of two men arrested last year with nearly a pound of methamphetamine pleads guilty to a reduced charge. Isaac Wheeler, of Camdenton, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Wheeler had previously been charged with drug trafficking. He was sentenced to 7 years in prison on the drug possession charge and 30 days in the county jail for possessing drug paraphernalia.
Olean man charged with manslaughter following fatal April crash
TUSCUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An Olean man is facing multiple charges following a fatal April 5 crash on Highway 52 in Miller County. A Miller County prosecutor has charged Chester McComb with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, second-degree involuntary manslaughter and failure to drive on the right half of the road. On the morning of April 5, McComb
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For August 2, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Sunday night, Pettis County Deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for careless and imprudent driving. The driver began to accelerate away from the Deputy at a high rate of speed west bound out of the Sedalia City Limits. The vehicle hit speeds in excess of 120 MPH, running two stop signs in the process. Deputies pursued the driver into Johnson County, where they eventually exited onto Highway 23. Deputies briefly lost sight of the suspect before spotting them on Irish Lane, parallel to US 50 Highway. The vehicle was eventually stopped in the area of Angus Lane and 6th Street Court in Knob Noster. Tristan Smith was arrested for Resisting Arrest by Fleeing (Creating Substantial Risk). Smith was transported back to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold.
LA MONTE WOMAN KILLED IN TRAFFIC CRASH
An 84-year-old La Monte woman died in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County on Tuesday, August 2. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by Virginia Taylor traveled through a stop sign without stopping, causing a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Thomas Hurst to strike the side of Taylor’s vehicle. Both vehicles traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.
Camden County Fugitive ‘On the Run’ for Eight Years Taken into Custody
A southeast Missouri man wanted on a felony warrant out of Camden County since March, 2014, has been arrested. Details of how 50-year-old Chad Leon Hale was taken into custody were not immediately released. Hale is charged with a class-C felony for abuse or neglect of a child. He’s been one of the longest running fugitives according to Camden County’s “most wanted” list and is being held, pending formal arraignment, on no bond.
Pilot fights arrest after landing on I-70 near Grain Valley
A Prairie Village pilot is fighting his DWI arrest after making an emergency landing on I-70.
La Monte Woman Killed, Marshall Man Injured in Pettis County Crash
A La Monte woman was killed and a Marshall man injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Pettis County Tuesday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2018 GMC Acadia, driven by 84-year-old Virginia T. Taylor of La Monte, traveled through a stop sign at the intersection without stopping around 9:45 p.m. A southbound 2022 Mack Pinnacle, driven by 40-year-old Thomas W. Hurst of Marshall, then struck the right side of the GMC. Both vehicles traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Medical emergency causes crash near Missouri River bridge in Boone County
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A medical emergency caused a crash near the Missouri River Bridge construction site. The driver, Benjamin Hall, 53, of Libby, Montana was driving westbound on I-70 when the medical emergency occurred causing a 2000 Ford F350 to travel off the side of the road and hit a rock bluff.
