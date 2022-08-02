While many of us have been laying low these past two years for health and safety, most of us are ready to get back out there and enjoy some society. Unfortunately, the sticker shock of inflation-ravaged food and drink costs may quickly cool that desire. Looking for a simple solution to stretch your dollar further? Take advantage of happy hour deals at bars and restaurants all around the city. There are many places that offer specials, typically 4-6 p.m., but we’re going to focus on the following four places, the finalists and winner as voted by our readers in the Shepherd Express 2021 Best of Milwaukee contest.

