Don Brooks
Don Brooks, age 61, of Fairfax passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the New Ulm Medical Center in New Ulm. Funeral Service will be on Saturday, August 6, 2022, 1:00 P.M. at the Redwood Alliance Church, 231 E. 2nd St., Redwood Falls, Minnesota, with interment in Ft. Ridgely Cemetery, Ridgely Township, Nicollet County, Minnesota. Visitation will be Friday, August 5, 2022, from 4:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M. at the Hauser-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Fairfax and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
Karen Rusten
Karen Rusten age 80, of Glencoe, Minnesota passed away peacefully on August 2, 2022, at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Visitation will be on Friday, August 5, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Sturm Funeral Home, Pilgrim Chapel. A graveside service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Madelia, on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 10:30 am. Pastor Brad Kuebler will officiate.
JAMES UNKE
64-year-old James “Jim” Unke of Courtland passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester. Funeral Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 7th at Chapel of the Christ on the Martin Luther College Campus in New Ulm. Visitation will be held from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church on Sunday.
Barbara Naumann
Barbara Naumann, age 75, of Lafayette passed away Monday, August 1, 2022 at the Sleepy Eye Care Center. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 6th at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winthrop. Burial will be held at a later date. Church choir will practice at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 6th at the church. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, August 5th at Minnesota Valley Funeral Homes – NORTH CHAPEL in New Ulm. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winthrop.
State Rep. Tony Albright announces resignation effective Friday
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Minnesota state Rep. Tony Albright, R-Prior Lake, announced on Tuesday he is resigning from the House of Representatives effective Friday.Albright has served District 55B for 10 years. District 55B includes Jordan, Prior Lake, parts of Shakopee, and the townships of St. Lawrence, Sand Creek, Spring Lake, and Credit River.He was the Republican lead on the House Human Services Finance and Policy Committee. He was also a member of the Higher Education Finance and Policy Ways and Means Committees.Albright announced his retirement in March this year, two months into his fifth term. The resignation does not trigger a special election. According to a Minnesota statute, a special election is not required if the legislature is not in session before the expiration of the vacant term.Redistricting resulted in notable changes to Albright's district, resulting in much of it becoming part of District 54B."It has been an honor and privilege of a lifetime to serve Prior Lake, Jordan, and surrounding townships in House District 55B for the last ten years. I have been blessed beyond measure," said Albright in his resignation letter.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning. At around 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, near Easy Street. The driver, identified as 17-year-old Madison Kay...
Eagle Lake man charged with 2nd felony DWI in ATV crash
An Eagle Lake man is facing his second felony DWI. Mark Bradley Anstett, 55, was charged Thursday in Blue Earth County court with one count of 1st-degree driving while intoxicated. A criminal complaint says officers were dispatched on May 13 to the area of 211th St and 598th Ave in...
The hottest heat index in Minnesota Tuesday was 115 degrees
The heat index in Hutchinson, Minnesota on Tuesday afternoon climbed to an unbearable 115 degrees. That's according to the National Weather Service, which released the hottest heat indices in Minnesota from Tuesday's scorcher. The extremely hot "feels like" temp reached 115 in Hutchinson at 4:55 p.m. The NWS doesn't say...
Canterbury Park Concert Series
The Canterbury Concert Series is back for 2022! Shakopee’s Canterbury Park offers an intimate outdoor venue to enjoy music from national acts across a variety of genres. Friday, August 5: Anderson East with special guest Aaron Raitiere. Tuesday, August 9: Melissa Etheridge and Rett Madison. Friday, August 12: Marc...
A Day of Fall Fun in Shakopee
Freshly picked apples, corn mazes, hayrides, cider, and a visit to Minnesota’s largest candy store: Shakopee is your destination for fall fun! This family-friendly itinerary includes all the information you need to spend a day enjoying the season. 1) Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store. Start your day with a...
Teen driver dies after striking utility pole with car, officials say
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. — Blue Earth County Sheriff's deputies received a report of a fatal car crash in Lake Crystal early Thursday morning. Officials arrived at the scene of the crash just after 2:30 a.m. on County Road 9 east of Lake Crystal. A news release from law enforcement...
Firefighter saves life of 2-year-old found face down in Minnesota lake
A 2-year-old child was saved from drowning in a Minnesota lake Sunday morning by a firefighter who happened to be visiting family in the area. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened just before 11 a.m., near the shore of Sand Lake, north of Pelican Rapids. Deputies...
Two injured in collision near Windom Tuesday
Two people were injured when two vehicles collided near Windom Tuesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, William James Fossing, Age 63, of Excelsior, was driving a Toyota Sequoia eastbound on Highway 60. At the intersection with Highway 71, the Sequoia collided with a Chevrolet Impala driven by an otherwise unidentified 17 year old.
Chaska woman sentenced in Redwood County for drug offenses after deputies find her car
A Chaska woman, Amber Rose Lerbakken, age 27, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for drug offenses after she was found in a car parked in the middle of a Redwood County road. According to court documents, on July 15, 2021, at about 9:56 p.m., a Redwood County deputy was...
Hutchinson hit by severe storms once again
Hutchinson was hit with strong storms for the third time this summer. Strong winds toppled trees causing damage to a home and cars.
