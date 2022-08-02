Read on knuj.net
Karen Rusten
Karen Rusten age 80, of Glencoe, Minnesota passed away peacefully on August 2, 2022, at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Visitation will be on Friday, August 5, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Sturm Funeral Home, Pilgrim Chapel. A graveside service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Madelia, on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 10:30 am. Pastor Brad Kuebler will officiate.
Don Brooks
Don Brooks, age 61, of Fairfax passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the New Ulm Medical Center in New Ulm. Funeral Service will be on Saturday, August 6, 2022, 1:00 P.M. at the Redwood Alliance Church, 231 E. 2nd St., Redwood Falls, Minnesota, with interment in Ft. Ridgely Cemetery, Ridgely Township, Nicollet County, Minnesota. Visitation will be Friday, August 5, 2022, from 4:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M. at the Hauser-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Fairfax and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
Barbara Naumann
Barbara Naumann, age 75, of Lafayette passed away Monday, August 1, 2022 at the Sleepy Eye Care Center. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 6th at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winthrop. Burial will be held at a later date. Church choir will practice at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 6th at the church. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, August 5th at Minnesota Valley Funeral Homes – NORTH CHAPEL in New Ulm. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winthrop.
