Barbara Naumann, age 75, of Lafayette passed away Monday, August 1, 2022 at the Sleepy Eye Care Center. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 6th at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winthrop. Burial will be held at a later date. Church choir will practice at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 6th at the church. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, August 5th at Minnesota Valley Funeral Homes – NORTH CHAPEL in New Ulm. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winthrop.

LAFAYETTE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO