The Guardian

Phil Mickelson among 11 golfers to sue PGA Tour over LIV Golf suspensions

Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among 11 LIV Golf players who have filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour to challenge their suspensions. The group includes three players – Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones – who are seeking a temporary restraining order to allow them to compete in the FedEx Cup play-offs, which get under way next week.
NBC Sports

11 LIV golfers file antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson and 10 other players from LIV Golf filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday over their suspensions for participating in the Saudi-funded breakaway series. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news of the lawsuit. Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Ian Poulter,...
ClutchPoints

LIV Golfers Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau take legal action against PGA Tour

The battle between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour is reaching new heights. As many as 11 LIV golfers have decided to take legal action against the PGA Tour in order to oppose their suspensions, which stemmed from their participation on the LIV Golf tour. Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau are two of the players […] The post LIV Golfers Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau take legal action against PGA Tour appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Week

11 golfers sue PGA Tour over suspension for playing in rival startup league

Eleven golfers playing in the fledgling LIV Golf Invitational Series on Wednesday filed a federal antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour for suspending them as punishment for joining the Saudi-backed breakaway events, The New York Times reports. The lawsuit — filed by Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Ian Poulter, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Pat Perez, Jason Kokrak, and Peter Uihlein — argues that the PGA Tour is imposing anticompetitive restraints to protect its monopoly.
