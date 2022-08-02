Read on www.voiceofalexandria.com
golfmagic.com
Jason Day FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship after 18 holes
Jason Day was forced to withdraw from the Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour after only 18 holes due to a bout of illness. The official communications team of the PGA Tour confirmed his withdrawal on social media. Day will undoubtedly be frustrated at having to leave the tournament early...
Phil Mickelson Has Been Suspended for Two Years by PGA Tour, Lawsuit Reveals
Mickelson was first suspended on March 22 for recruiting players to LIV Golf. The lawsuit, filed by 11 LIV Golf players against the PGA Tour, seeks to have the suspensions lifted.
SkySports
PGA Tour player blog: Tony Finau on 'life-changing' back-to-back wins, Team USA and FedExCup hopes
I said during the broadcast interview after I won the 3M Open that for some reason I kind of had a sour taste in my mouth as I bogeyed the 18th, and I think it just gave me extra motivation to put myself in there again and prove to myself the kind of champion that I am, and being able to make birdies down the stretch when you really need them.
Phil Mickelson among 11 golfers to sue PGA Tour over LIV Golf suspensions
Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among 11 LIV Golf players who have filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour to challenge their suspensions. The group includes three players – Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones – who are seeking a temporary restraining order to allow them to compete in the FedEx Cup play-offs, which get under way next week.
Wyndham Championship Odds: 3 Outright Bets to Target for the Final PGA Tour Event of the Regular Season
Webb Simpson headlines the three outright bets I'm placing for the Wyndham Championship. The post Wyndham Championship Odds: 3 Outright Bets to Target for the Final PGA Tour Event of the Regular Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
11 LIV golfers file antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour
Phil Mickelson and 10 other players from LIV Golf filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday over their suspensions for participating in the Saudi-funded breakaway series. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news of the lawsuit. Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Ian Poulter,...
What Is the Cut Line for the 2022 Wyndham Championship?
How many players will make the cut at the 2022 Wyndham Championship? The post What Is the Cut Line for the 2022 Wyndham Championship? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LIV Golfers Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau take legal action against PGA Tour
The battle between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour is reaching new heights. As many as 11 LIV golfers have decided to take legal action against the PGA Tour in order to oppose their suspensions, which stemmed from their participation on the LIV Golf tour. Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau are two of the players […] The post LIV Golfers Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau take legal action against PGA Tour appeared first on ClutchPoints.
11 golfers sue PGA Tour over suspension for playing in rival startup league
Eleven golfers playing in the fledgling LIV Golf Invitational Series on Wednesday filed a federal antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour for suspending them as punishment for joining the Saudi-backed breakaway events, The New York Times reports. The lawsuit — filed by Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Ian Poulter, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Pat Perez, Jason Kokrak, and Peter Uihlein — argues that the PGA Tour is imposing anticompetitive restraints to protect its monopoly.
