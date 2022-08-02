Read on knuj.net
KIMT
5 bicyclists hit, injured by vehicle in southern Minnesota
MAPLETON, Minn. - Five bicyclists were struck by a vehicle Friday morning, and the injuries range from minor to severe. Authorities in Blue Earth County said it happened just before 8 a.m. on County Rd. 7 near 111th St. south of Mapleton. Jenna Phuong-Thao Luong, 30, was driving when she...
KEYC
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning. At around 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, near Easy Street. The driver, identified as 17-year-old Madison Kay...
In Minnesota – The Eyes Of A Predator (Extreme Explicit Video)
Especially for parents who trust so many people with their children on a daily basis, when this kind of news comes out, it's explosive. One of the most uncomfortable things to see is when someone is caught on video slithering around with matters on their mind that 99% of us can't even comprehend and isn't that just flat-out terrifying? According to bringmethenew.com "An assistant coach for a North American Hockey League (NAHL) team in Minnesota has been fired over allegations he solicited a 16-year-old boy online for sex" - This happened back in July.
KEYC
Mankato man arrested, charged for workplace stabbing
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man was arrested and charged for his role in a stabbing in Mankato Wednesday night. The Mankato Department of Public Safety says it reported to the 100 block of Power Drive shortly before 9 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 26-year-old male victim who had been assaulted with a knife.
Southern Minnesota News
Tips lead to arrest of North Mankato man on drug, weapons charges
A North Mankato man is behind bars after tips led to his arrest on drugs and weapons charges. Chase James, 37, was arrested Wednesday and is currently in custody in Nicollet County. A press release from North Mankato police says Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agents and North Mankato...
Southern Minnesota News
Blue Earth County Fair hit by vandals & thieves
It was a tough weekend for fair organizers at the Blue Earth County Fair. Early Saturday morning, a volunteer was seriously injured in a crash while testing a race track for a grandstand event. Then early Sunday morning, vandals and thieves struck the fairgrounds, damaging signage, and equipment. Fair organizer...
myklgr.com
Two injured in collision near Windom Tuesday
Two people were injured when two vehicles collided near Windom Tuesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, William James Fossing, Age 63, of Excelsior, was driving a Toyota Sequoia eastbound on Highway 60. At the intersection with Highway 71, the Sequoia collided with a Chevrolet Impala driven by an otherwise unidentified 17 year old.
knuj.net
Marlys Boyum
Marlys Boyum, age 75, of Fairfax passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Prairie Senior Cottages in Hutchinson. Funeral Service will be Thursday, August 11, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at Emanuel Lutheran Church, Wellington Township, Renville County, Minnesota, with interment in Hauges Cemetery, Camp Township, Renville County, Minnesota. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from 4:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. at the Hauser-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Fairfax and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.
knuj.net
Merlyn Jerome Peterson
Merlyn Jerome Peterson age 82, of Springfield, Minnesota passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Home in Springfield, MN . Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Springfield, MN. Service will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022, at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at the St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Springfield, Minnesota.
Southern Minnesota News
Fairmont man charged in hit-and-run crash with scooter
A Fairmont man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash with a scooter than left a man with serious injuries. Ethan Taylor Meixell, 21, was charged Wednesday in Martin County Court with felony criminal vehicular operation for the July 18 incident. The crash happened at the intersection of Blue Earth Ave and Grant St in Fairmont.
krwc1360.com
Loretto Man Injured in Car vs. Semi Crash in Gibbon
A Loretto man was injured Tuesday when the car he was driving collided with a semi in the City of Gibbon, Minnesota. The State Patrol reports that shortly after 3 PM, a Hyundai passenger car was northbound on 1st Avenue in Gibbon when it collided with an eastbound semi truck on Highway 19.
Details emerge in deadly Wisconsin river attack
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of...
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Firefighter saves life of 2-year-old found face down in Minnesota lake
A 2-year-old child was saved from drowning in a Minnesota lake Sunday morning by a firefighter who happened to be visiting family in the area. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened just before 11 a.m., near the shore of Sand Lake, north of Pelican Rapids. Deputies...
Southern Minnesota News
Invasive species discovered in Montgomery
An invasive species that feed on plants in the carrot family has been discovered in Montgomery, according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. The purple-carrot seed moth was first found by a resident near Stillwater on their dill plants. A second report came from Montgomery a few days later. Identification has been confirmed by the University of Wisconsin.
Southern Minnesota News
Truman bail bondsman accused of insurance fraud
A bail bondsman is accused of defrauding his employer and his clients. Jason James Mau, 52, of Truman, was charged Wednesday with two counts of felony insurance fraud in Martin County Court. According to a criminal complaint, the Minnesota Department of Commerce began investigating Mau in March 2020 after the...
fox9.com
Witnesses recount coming to rescue of Apple River tubing stabbing victims
SOMERSET, Wis. (FOX 9) - Some of the people who came to the rescue of five people stabbed while tubing down Apple River in Wisconsin recounted the terrifying moments as they encountered the wounded victims. The Saturday afternoon stabbing attack in Somerset, Wisconsin claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy...
Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack
A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone.
steeledodgenews.com
Friend launches fundraiser to help family who’s lost both parents
Sasha Giesler finds it unbelievable that tragedy could strike a family again in such a short period of time. Giesler became best friends with Kayla Wimer-Wood about 10 years ago and even closer six years ago when she lost her husband, Dennis Wimer Jr., who suffered a brain injury after being critically hurt in a motorcycle crash. He survived the crash, but died several months later after falling and getting another brain injury.
franchising.com
Slim Chickens Hatches in Minnesota
The Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand Opens First Minnesota Location in Mankato. August 04, 2022 // Franchising.com // MANKATO, Minn. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 1700 Madison Ave. in Mankato. Letnes Restaurant Group is spearheading the better-chicken brand’s first Minnesota restaurant. This location marks the first of 13 Slims Chickens restaurants for the group as part of their multi-unit agreement to expand the brand across Minnesota.
