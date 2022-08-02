Read on knuj.net
Merlyn Jerome Peterson
Merlyn Jerome Peterson age 82, of Springfield, Minnesota passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Home in Springfield, MN . Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Springfield, MN. Service will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022, at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at the St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Springfield, Minnesota.
Karen Rusten
Karen Rusten age 80, of Glencoe, Minnesota passed away peacefully on August 2, 2022, at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Visitation will be on Friday, August 5, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Sturm Funeral Home, Pilgrim Chapel. A graveside service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Madelia, on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 10:30 am. Pastor Brad Kuebler will officiate.
Opening showdown gets pointed between Walz, Jensen
Billed as an opening conversation with the leading candidates for Minnesota governor, a forum Wednesday produced sharp exchanges throughout — about COVID-19, farm policy and the general role of government. The first head-to-head showdown between DFL Gov. Tim Walz and presumptive Republican nominee Scott Jensen was held at Farmfest,...
Don Brooks
Don Brooks, age 61, of Fairfax passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the New Ulm Medical Center in New Ulm. Funeral Service will be on Saturday, August 6, 2022, 1:00 P.M. at the Redwood Alliance Church, 231 E. 2nd St., Redwood Falls, Minnesota, with interment in Ft. Ridgely Cemetery, Ridgely Township, Nicollet County, Minnesota. Visitation will be Friday, August 5, 2022, from 4:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M. at the Hauser-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Fairfax and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
Fireworks fly between Walz and Jensen at first face-to-face gubernatorial showdown
MORGAN, Minnesota — Hundreds packed a shed in southwestern Minnesota Wednesday to watch incumbent DFL Gov. Tim Walz and GOP challenger Dr. Scott Jensen spar over issues in a preview of what promises to be a contentious battle for governor. The forum, moderated by Blois Olson of WCCO Radio,...
The hottest heat index in Minnesota Tuesday was 115 degrees
The heat index in Hutchinson, Minnesota on Tuesday afternoon climbed to an unbearable 115 degrees. That's according to the National Weather Service, which released the hottest heat indices in Minnesota from Tuesday's scorcher. The extremely hot "feels like" temp reached 115 in Hutchinson at 4:55 p.m. The NWS doesn't say...
Three Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Minnesota Crash
Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people are dead and another is seriously injured after the vehicle they were in collided with a semi-truck in central Minnesota. The State Patrol crash report indicates an SUV with four occupants from Missouri and the semi collided at the intersection of Hwy. 40 and County Rd. 7 west of Willmar shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The SUV was northbound on County Rd. 7 and the semi was heading east on Hwy. 40.
Three people die Thursday in crash in west central Minnesota
WILLMAR --Three people have reportedly died when the car they were in collided with a semi truck in west central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday evening near Willmar. According to officials, a car driven by Justin Ecker, 41, of Lee Summitt, Missouri was traveling north on a county road when the car struck a semi traveling east on Highway 40.
Three dead in crash involving car full of Missourians in Minnesota
Three people from Missouri are dead and one other Missourian suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in west-central Minnesota on Thursday. According to the State Patrol, the four were together in a Lexus SUV traveling northbound on County Road 7 west of Willmar when they reached the intersection at Highway 40 and collided with an eastbound semi just before 6 p.m.
Barbara Naumann
Barbara Naumann, age 75, of Lafayette passed away Monday, August 1, 2022 at the Sleepy Eye Care Center. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 6th at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winthrop. Burial will be held at a later date. Church choir will practice at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 6th at the church. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, August 5th at Minnesota Valley Funeral Homes – NORTH CHAPEL in New Ulm. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winthrop.
Standoff involving multiple SWAT units west of Twin Cities
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office is involved in an ongoing standoff with a man that began Monday evening. The man has barricaded himself inside a house located on the 17300 block of 745th Ave., south of Dassel, Minnesota. Deputies and SWAT were sent to the area on a report of a man threatening to kill family members. He has refused to comply and remains inside the home, authorities said Tuesday.
Arden Johnson
Arden Johnson, age 86, of Winthrop passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at his home in Winthrop. Memorial Service will be Tuesday, August 9, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at the Dalin-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Winthrop with interment in the Winthrop Cemetery. Gathering of Family and Friends will be Tuesday, August 9, 2022, from 9:00 A.M.-11:00 A.M. at the Dalin-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Winthrop. Military Honors by the Winthrop Honor Guard.
Hutchinson hit by severe storms once again
Hutchinson was hit with strong storms for the third time this summer. Strong winds toppled trees causing damage to a home and cars.
Two Injured in Crash East of Hutchinson
Two drivers were injured in a crash east of Hutchinson Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 23-year-old Andrew Stroming of Hutchinson was taken to Hutchinson Health for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and 60-year-old Glen Schaefer of Brownton was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Area police officer loses license, is jailed for firing a gun in Granite Falls
A law enforcement officer who served in several southwestern Minnesota departments has lost his license and been sentenced to 15 days in jail for reckless discharge of a firearm in a town. Alex John Schlangen, age 29, of Richmond, served with the Kanabec County and Isanti County Sheriff’s Offices, the Belgrade-Brooten Police Department, and the Upper Sioux Tribal Community Police.
Rural Dassel Man Arrested After Standoff
A standoff with authorities in Meeker County ended with the arrest of a rural Dassel man on a warrant for felony terroristic threats. According to the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office, at about 5:30pm Monday authorities responded to a person that was threatening to kill family members and harm law enforcement if they responded.
Chaska woman sentenced in Redwood County for drug offenses after deputies find her car
A Chaska woman, Amber Rose Lerbakken, age 27, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for drug offenses after she was found in a car parked in the middle of a Redwood County road. According to court documents, on July 15, 2021, at about 9:56 p.m., a Redwood County deputy was...
Suspect barricaded in Meeker County after threatening to kill family members
DASSEL, Minn. -- Law enforcement in Meeker County say they are involved in an "extended standoff" with a barricaded suspect in Dassel Tuesday.According to the county sheriff's office, deputies initially responded on Monday evening to a house on the 17300 block of 745th Avenue. It was in response to the suspect threatening to kill family members. The male suspect refused to comply and remained in the house, the sheriff's office said. A perimeter was set and negotiators are attempting to contact the suspect. SWAT teams from multiple agencies responded. The incident remains an active scene. Details are limited, so check back for more. Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
