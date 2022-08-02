Read on www.myleaderpaper.com
myleaderpaper.com
Hundreds of Missouri governments opt out of state's sales tax holiday
(The Center Square) – Missouri consumers can get some economic relief during this weekend’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday, but it's reduced by hundreds of cities, counties and special taxing districts not participating. Almost half of Missouri’s counties – 49 out of 114 – passed legislation to opt...
Nurse, heir to brewery fortune, wins Democrat nomination for Missouri U.S. Senate seat
(The Center Square) – Two days before the filing deadline, a Democrat filed her application to run in the primary for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat. She was a nurse and mother of six. She never held or ran for elected office. But her maiden name immediately resonated throughout...
Missouri AG Schmitt decisively wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate
(The Center Square) – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday in convincing fashion, doubling the number of votes of his next two challengers combined. Schmitt finished atop the 21-candidate field with U.S. Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler and former Missouri Gov. Eric...
OUTDOORS: Additional firearms hunting days and more bonus antlerless-only p
Additional firearms hunting days and more bonus antlerless-only permits are among the suggestions the state Department of Conservation is considering for increasing deer harvest, beginning in counties like Jefferson where chronic wasting disease has been detected. The suggested changes include increasing the number of antlerless deer permits available during the...
Missouri Task Force 1 expected to move to second flood recovery mission Wednesday
Missouri Task Force 1 was expected to complete its first flood recovery mission in eastern Kentucky on Tuesday night and will move to a different area Wednesday. At least 37 people have died, including children, and hundreds more are missing after severe flooding hit the area last week. MO-TF1 shared...
Almost $1 million in patent royalties sets record for Missouri S&T researchers
(The Center Square) – John Woodson almost grabbed his checkbook when he saw the Missouri University of Science and Technology’s royalties from patents was less than $4,000 short of hitting the $1 million mark. “I was so disappointed to fall short, I almost wanted to write a personal...
