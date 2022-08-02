ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Hundreds of Missouri governments opt out of state's sales tax holiday

(The Center Square) – Missouri consumers can get some economic relief during this weekend’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday, but it's reduced by hundreds of cities, counties and special taxing districts not participating. Almost half of Missouri’s counties – 49 out of 114 – passed legislation to opt...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri AG Schmitt decisively wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate

(The Center Square) – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday in convincing fashion, doubling the number of votes of his next two challengers combined. Schmitt finished atop the 21-candidate field with U.S. Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler and former Missouri Gov. Eric...
MISSOURI STATE
OUTDOORS: Additional firearms hunting days and more bonus antlerless-only p

Additional firearms hunting days and more bonus antlerless-only permits are among the suggestions the state Department of Conservation is considering for increasing deer harvest, beginning in counties like Jefferson where chronic wasting disease has been detected. The suggested changes include increasing the number of antlerless deer permits available during the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
State
Missouri State

