Crypto Intelligence Firm Messari Acquires Web3’s Version of Crunchbase

Seclore Inc. Adds Two New Members to the Executive Team
MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Seclore, a platform leader in data-centric security, announced the appointment of two new members to the executive team: Isaac Roybal as the Chief Marketing Officer and Jimmi James as the President of Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East (ME). This comes on the heels of the company’s $27 million Series C funding this past May, led by Chicago-based Origami Capital Partners and Salt Lake City-based Oquirrh Ventures to accelerate hiring and North American growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005760/en/ Seclore Inc. Adds Two New Members to the Executive Team (Photo: Business Wire)
CoinDesk
Crypto's Institutional Narrative: Less Dead Than It Seems?
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. One would be forgiven for thinking the crypto institutional narrative is dead. Tesla sold bitcoin. Cboe took a huge write-down on the exchange it bought last year. Even Cathie Wood and ARK sold $COIN!. But taking a deeper look, NLW...
Indian Firm CredAble Raises $9M to Grow Working Capital Financing Platform
Indian working capital solution provider CredAble has raised $9 million via an equity infusion from Indian bank Axis Bank and CredAble’s existing investor OAKS Asset Management, APN News reported Friday (Aug. 5). CredAble’s working capital platform caters to Indian companies of all sizes, and the company aims to make...
CoinDesk
Crypto Becomes Next Financial Sector Under US Lawmakers’ Diversity Lens
Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), the chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, has asked 20 of the largest cryptocurrency firms doing business in the U.S. to explain their hiring practices as the panel adds the digital assets industry to the financial sectors it has questioned about employment diversity. Waters, who...
CoinDesk
Master of Anons: How a Crypto Developer Faked a DeFi Ecosystem
Something about Sunny Aggregator felt off-kilter to the cryptocurrency user known as Saint Eclectic. Sunny was the newest decentralized finance (DeFi) app to hit Solana during that blockchain’s scorching bull run last summer, when its native token jumped fivefold. Sunny was barely two weeks old by early September, but billions of dollars in crypto were flooding this yield farm.
CoinDesk
Banking Platform Galoy Raises $4M for Bitcoin-Backed Synthetic Dollar
Galoy, the company behind the open-source banking platform that powers El Salvador’s Bitcoin Beach Wallet, started offering its Stablesats product Wednesday. It also said it completed a $4 million capital raise to enable further development of its core GaloyMoney bitcoin banking platform. Stablesats is intended to provide an alternative...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto.com lists CUDOS token, boosting availability in 90-plus markets
The United Kingdom-based decentralized cloud network Cudos has announced that its token is now listed on Crypto.com’s globally recognized digital asset exchange. This high-profile listing on one of the world’s most popular exchanges will make the CUDOS token available to millions of users across 90-plus countries, helping to drive Cudos’ ambition to power Web3.
CoinDesk
Almost 7% of People in Spain Have Invested in Crypto, Regulator Says
As much as 6.8% of the people in Spain have invested in crypto at some point, driven mainly by the hope of profit and faith in the underlying technology, according to a survey by the country’s securities markets regulator. The CNMV's study follows a crackdown on crypto ads announced...
Payoneer Named Payment Provider for ZEPETO Metaverse
Korean internet company Naver Z has chosen Payoneer to serve as the global payment provider for ZEPETO, its 320 million-member metaverse platform. “This partnership marks Payoneer’s increased focus on the content creator industry and how it connects entertainment platforms with their global ecosystem,” the payments company said in a Friday (Aug. 5) press release.
CoinDesk
MicroStrategy Shares Surge as Michael Saylor Puts Full Focus on Bitcoin
MicroStrategy (MSTR) stock is up nearly 15% on Wednesday, helped by a modest rally in bitcoin (BTC) and news late Tuesday that Michael Saylor is stepping down as CEO to become executive chairman. The software company's president, Phong Le, will become CEO. The management changes will allow for the company's...
Nuula adds Term Life Insurance feature, powered by Even Financial
Small businesses, entrepreneurs are now able to shop, compare and buy. /PRNewswire/ -- Nuula, a fintech company focused on providing small businesses the tools and the capital they need to succeed, today announced a new. Term Life Insurance. feature that provides small business owners and entrepreneurs with coverage options from...
CoinDesk
How to Get Into Seed Club, the ‘Y Combinator of Web3'
Applications are open to join the next round of Web3’s version of Y Combinator. Seed Club, like the popular tech startup accelerator, runs a multi-week mentorship program to help fledgling organizations and communities find their footing. The difference is Seed Club “invests” only in projects built around cryptographic tokens and, well, those aren’t really “investments” at all.
CoinDesk
Crypto Winter Is Cold; Is the Job Market Still Hot?
A little more than a month ago, many of us gathered in the Texas heat to discuss all things crypto, blockchain and Web3 at Consensus 2022. Of the many topics that popped up over the course of the festival, the discussion around talent, and more precisely how many companies are searching for great talent, kept being mentioned.
PYMNTS Intelligence: Leveraging Payments Orchestration to Enhance Success Rates
Spurred by the pandemic’s chilling effect on brick-and-mortar retail, consumers who discovered the convenience of contactless cards and peer-to-peer (P2P) payment apps have turned to digital payments more than ever before. Businesses are rushing to meet this demand, especially for cross-border purchases. United States global merchants now accept an average of 7.3 payment methods and 19 currencies, enabling them to support purchases from around the world.
CoinDesk
Want to Strike Terror in Crypto Markets in 2022? Just Say You’re Suspending Withdrawals
Bank runs are nothing new. Those frightening incidents when too many customers demand their money back at the same time have destroyed many financial institutions over the years. Traditional banks largely solved that with deposit insurance, a guarantee from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. to make customers whole up to...
CoinDesk
Here’s How $200M in Crypto Was Drained From Nomad Protocol, According to a Security Expert
A function irregularity on cross-chain messaging protocol Nomad gave leeway for upward of $200 million to be siphoned off the platform, according to one security expert. Steven Walbroehl, chief information security officer at blockchain security firm Halborn, told CoinDesk TV that a recent update to Nomad’s smart contracts backfired, prompting transactions on the protocol to be automatically approved.
KuCoin Ventures Makes Strategic Investment in sKCS.io, a Liquidity-Staking Protocol on KCC
VICTORIA, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, announced that its venture capital arm – KuCoin Ventures, has made a strategic investment in sKCS.io, the first liquidity-staking protocol based on the KuCoin Community Chain ( KCC ). The KCS Management Foundation, a governing structure responsible for the development of the KCS ecosystem, joined the investment round. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005053/en/ KuCoin Ventures Invests in SKCS (Graphic: Business Wire)
CoinDesk
Bank of America Says Blockchains Have Intrinsic Value, Citing Transaction Fees
Blockchains and the applications that run on them have intrinsic value, Bank of America noted in a research report, saying it rejects regularly heard claims to the contrary. In June, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey echoed negative sentiment about cryptocurrencies in comments to Parliament, saying the asset class has no “intrinsic value.”
CoinDesk
Meta Confirms NFT Rollout Across 100 Countries Amid Coinbase Integration
Social media giant Meta (META) has started to roll out non-fungible tokens (NFT) across 100 countries after integrating with Coinbase (COIN) Wallet and Dapper. Meta's founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, confirmed the rollout in a post on Facebook. Instagram users in certain countries will now be able to showcase their...
AdWeek
Dentsu’s iProspect Promotes Planning and Strategy Leads
The Dentsu full-service media agency iProspect promoted two long-time employees to lead and integrate its media planning and strategy practices in the U.S. iProspect elevated Michelle Snodgrass, a Dentsu employee for 18 years, to evp, head of strategy from her previous role as an svp overseeing the category. It also...
