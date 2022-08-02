Crypto Intelligence Firm Messari Acquires Web3’s Version of Crunchbase

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Seclore, a platform leader in data-centric security, announced the appointment of two new members to the executive team: Isaac Roybal as the Chief Marketing Officer and Jimmi James as the President of Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East (ME). This comes on the heels of the company’s $27 million Series C funding this past May, led by Chicago-based Origami Capital Partners and Salt Lake City-based Oquirrh Ventures to accelerate hiring and North American growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005760/en/ Seclore Inc. Adds Two New Members to the Executive Team (Photo: Business Wire)

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO