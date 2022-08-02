Read on www.fieldgulls.com
Broncos receiver Tim Patrick carted off field at training camp
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick suffered a knee injury at training camp on Tuesday. So far it's not clear how serious it is, but Patrick had to be taken off the playing field in a cart during the morning practice. Prior to that, teammates circled around him while he was getting treated. The injury happened during 11 on 11 drills and players were in full pads for the first time this camp. Patrick landed awkwardly after making a contested catch.Broncos reporter Aric DiLalla reported that head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Patrick will get an MRI on his knee. Patrick signed a contract extension during the bye week last season. He lead the team last year in receiving touchdowns (5).
Mitch Trubisky reportedly struggling during 1st team reps at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky arrived for training camp preparing to be the starter in Week 1, with a competition
Rookie DE Dominique Robinson 'turning heads' in training camp
LAKE FOREST, Ill., — It's been nearly a week since the Chicago Bears reported to Halas Hall for training camp with one of the key storylines being the performance of the Bears rookie class, a group that has impressed throughout the offseason. Through the first six practices, defensive backs Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker have impressed on defense with multiple takeaways while wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. has quickly developed into a favorite target for quarterback Justin Fields.
Bears sign 2 players, waive 2 others
Chicago on Friday signed defensive lineman Trevon Coley and defensive back Davontae Harris while also waiving defensive lineman Auzoyah Alufohai and defensive back Jon Alexander.
Eagles Training Camp Notebook: The Two Jalens (Hurts and Reagor) Heat up
The first day in pads, soaring temperatures, and the longest practice of training camp to date greeted the Eagles players on Tuesday and the offense delivered with its best performance of the summer, highlighted by a Jalen Hurts to Jalen Reagor deep ball that finally popped the top off what had been a stingy defense.
3 takeaways from Day 7 of Chiefs training camp
The Kansas City Chiefs held their third and final padded training camp practice of the week on Wednesday at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri. They’ll likely have a lighter 10-10-10 practice in spiders on Thursday to close out the week before they partake in padded practices again starting on Saturday.
Eagles 53-man roster prediction: Training Camp edition
The first week of Training Camp is coming to a close which means it’s time to start throwing out Philadelphia Eagles 53-man roster predictions at the speed of sound. It’s hard to really be certain how things will pan out before a snap of preseason football has been played, but we can at least get a rough idea of what we could expect.
3 pleasant surprises standing out in 2022 Raiders training camp
If you’re a fan of the Silver and Black, you likely can’t wait to see the Raiders take the field, watching Derek Carr throw to his new weapon Davante Adams. You’ll get your chance to see that happen, Raider Nation, but first comes training camp. The Las...
3 observations from Day 6 of New York Jets training camp
The New York Jets continue their 2022 training camp journey. Here were three big observations and takeaways that surfaced from reports during Day 6 of camp:. The Jets defense made a huge play to end an 11-on-11 session. The starting offense led by QB Zach Wilson worked the ball all the way down to the five-yard line on an 11-play series.
Daniel Jones impressing lately during New York Giants training camp
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and the offense got off to a slow start during training camp, adding fuel
NFL.com Says There Are 9 Active Player Hall Of Fame Locks
The Hall of Fame Game will officially kick off the NFL preseason tonight ahead of Saturday's induction ceremony for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But while legends like Tony Boselli, Dick Vermeil, Cliff Branch and others are set to be enshrined in Canton, there are a number of active players who may one day get their own bronze busts.
