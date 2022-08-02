School districts challenged to fill vital need for bus drivers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fans of Brett Whitacre’s murals are able to view his work in a way that Whitacre can’t. The Rockford native is a professional muralist - and color blind. After his latest feature on 23 News, a company reached out to Whitacre, hoping to help give him the opportunity to see his own work the way most others can.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO