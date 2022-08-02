School districts challenged to fill vital need for bus drivers

Read on www.wifr.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIFR
Class of 2022 graduates ready to join ranks at Rockford Fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Congratulations to Rockford Fire Department Recruit class of 2022. Graduation from Fire Training Academy commenced at 2 p.m. Friday in the NIU Rockford and Conference Center, 8500 E. State Street. The department honored 17 men and women now qualified to become firefighters. 13 of the graduates...
WIFR
Cyber-bullying occurring more in Stateline schools
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Social media unlocks endless ways for people to communicate, but it also opens a gate for cyber bullying. “It’s real easy to hit send, it’s real easy, and that’s unfortunate,” said Hononegah School District Board President David Kurlinkus. “Social media is not going away it’s going to be around forever.”
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Suspects shoot a Rockford citizen, As they park their vehicle…
On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 11:10 p.m.,. The Rockford Police Department responded to a local hospital for a walk-in shooting victim. Upon arrival, officers located a 30-year-old male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers were advised that as the victim was parking their car in the 2600...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Two Ambulances Needed At Another Accident In Rockford
At approximately 11:20 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of E State Street and Oak Knolls Avenue N for a auto accident. *Side note: Units from the Rockford Fire Department were asked to wait for police to check the scene because someone possibly had a weapon, then one person said to be involved was reported to have fled the area on foot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIFR
It’s International Beer Day: celebrate at a local brewery
(WIFR) - A day to share a love for a craft dating back to 4,000 BCE, International Beer Day. Grab that beer you’ve been saving for a special occasion, or get some friends together and head out to one of many breweries around the stateline. Some of our picks include:
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Victim in Winnebago County
Sources are reporting a shooting. It happened a little after 10 PM in the area of Overdene ave. Initial reports are saying there was a shooting near this location. The shooting victim arrived at a local hospital via private transport. It is unknown on the severity of the injuries at...
WIFR
COVID-19 protocols: how to navigate changing guidelines
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What should you do if you test positive for COVID-19? That can be a tricky question especially since protocols and guidelines have changed since the pandemic first began. Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell discusses what the Stateline community should do, while others aren’t...
Rockford woman shot on porch in drive-by
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 30-year-old Rockford woman was hit by gunfire from a passing car while sitting out on a porch Tuesday night. It happened at a residence in the 1100 block of N. Independence Avenue around 11:10 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim, and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIFR
Cars & Coffee returns to Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cars & Coffee will host another event Saturday, August 6th from 9 a.m. - noon. It is located at the Rockford Public School District 205 Administrative building parking lots across the street from Katie’s Cup at 502 Seventh Street. The event is held on the...
WIFR
Two story home in Rockford heavily damaged by smoke, fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Teams of first responders took on a working structure fire Friday afternoon. Responding units arrived in the 1000 block of 6th Street to put out the blaze. They were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but heavy smoke and water damage has displaced residents. Paramedics handed...
WIFR
Rockford muralist views work from a new perspective
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fans of Brett Whitacre’s murals are able to view his work in a way that Whitacre can’t. The Rockford native is a professional muralist - and color blind. After his latest feature on 23 News, a company reached out to Whitacre, hoping to help give him the opportunity to see his own work the way most others can.
northernpublicradio.org
DeKalb School District says police can no longer fine students for in-class behavior
In early March of this year, a 12-year-old student was caught with marijuana at Clinton-Rosette Middle School in DeKalb. On top of their school’s choice of discipline -- whether it be detention, suspension or expulsion -- school police also issued them a $750 fine. Two months later, that debt was sent to collections, where they now owe $1,147.50.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIFR
41 firefighters battle blaze on 6th street in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A team of first responders took on a large structure fire in the sweltering heat Friday afternoon. Responding units arrived around 12:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of 6th Street to find heavy flames coming from the back of a residents. Temperatures outside neared 90 degrees at the time.
Police want to identify Rockford ‘window smasher’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking the public to help them identify a woman who reportedly smashed the front window of an E. State Street storefront on Monday. According to police, officers were called to Minglewood, at 333 E. State Street, on Monday, August 1st around 12:40 p.m. The business was closed at […]
WIFR
17-year-old killed in McHenry County crash
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WIFR) - More details are being released about a death Tuesday night in McHenry County. First responders arrived just before 11 p.m. Tuesday to a serious crash in the 6900 block of Rakow Road. Lake in the Hills police found a 17-year-old male at the...
WIFR
Rockford Park District opens new trails Aug. 6 at Alpine Hills
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford Park District plan to invest in open space and recreation paths emphasizes the importance of physical and mental well-being. A new structure of multi-use trails will be open to the public on Saturday. The first phase of Alpine Hills Adventure Park Trails will open for the first time at 10 a.m. August 6.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Traffic Alert on the East Side
N Highland Avenue will be closed from E State St to Jackson St for water main construction. Citizens are urged to use an alternative route for the duration of this closure. Construction in this area is expected to last until late. fall. Please note all residences will remain accessible throughout...
WIFR
Stateline schools in need of paras and special education teachers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the school year nears, the pressure increases for district leaders to fill the gaps among teacher positions, some of which are essential. “We get to the end of summer every year,” said Harlem School District Equity and Community Engagement Director. “So, we’ll obviously, have positions that we are looking to fill.”
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Bad Three Vehicle Accident With Extrication In Rockford
At approximately 8:00 tonight emergency personnel were called to the area of S Mulford Road and Charles Street for a bad accident. Two vehicles had heavy damage and one vehicle possibly hit a house or came close to it. One person required extrication because they were trapped inside the vehicle.
‘Furry Babies’ charged with operating without a license
After a routine investigation, The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is revoking the licenses of three businesses with petitions alleging they were operating as a pet shop in Illinois without having the proper license.
Comments / 2