A Website says every American should take this Tour in Illinois

3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
These Are The Best Places To Watch The Chicago Air And Water Show
The Chicago Air and Water Show returns to Chicago on August 20th and 21st. Take in the show-stopping view as jets fly overhead in gravity-defying stunts. The annual show, which has been held on the shores of Lake Michigan since 1995, is back this month. Keep scrolling to find out the full schedule and the best spots to view this incredible event. Admission is free for any beach-goers and considering the show itself is half in the sky, and half in the water, you can’t go wrong with a prime beach view. The show itself is centered around the beaches on...
A bar in Illinois has a Wall of “Flame” for it’s Spicy XXX Wings
Do you think you have the intestinal fortitude to complete this blazing hot wing challenge and end up on the famous Wall of Flame at one of the best wing places in the Land of Lincoln?. If you are looking for great wings in Chicago then you have to go...
hhhistory.com
The Eastland Disaster -- The Ship That Capsized Without Leaving the Dock
Imagine yourself as a recent Polish immigrant. It is July 24, 1915. Your husband, Karol, immigrated to America two years earlier and you and baby Stefan joined him a year later after he landed a well-paying job at Western Electric in Cicero, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Karol has raved about Western Electric’s annual employee picnic that he attended last year while you and baby Stefan were en route to America. Today, you’ll attend this year’s picnic as a family of three.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Levels in Chicago Area, At-Home Treatment
Most of the Chicago area is still at a “high” community level of COVID-19, according to the latest data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But experts say some locations are seeing more than others. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic...
959theriver.com
Checking Out a New-To-Me Beach
Hi this is Leslie Harris, and I love the beach. This year I have been to beaches in Indiana, a few in Chicago, Evanston, and Wauconda. Yesterday, I knew it was going to be really hot, so before I came into work, I checked out Hall Quarry Beach in Batavia.
Chicago magazine
The Most Corrupt Addresses in the Chicago Area
You can spend your bottom dollar on an alderman in Chicago. On LaSalle Street, where pals meet to fix City Hall. They do things and accrue things the goo-goos appall. 1940 W. Foster Ave.: This long-abandoned police station was once the headquarters of the Summerdale District. In the late 1950s, eight Summerdale officers helped professional burglar Richard Morrison break into houses on the North Side. The cops not only acted as lookouts for Morrison, but helped him haul away the loot, then divided it up amongst themselves. Five cops went to prison. The scandal was so bad that Mayor Richard J. Daley had to hire an egghead professor to make the department look honest again. He fired police superintendent Timothy O’Connor, your usual Irish cop, and replaced him with reformer O.W. Wilson, dean of the University of California’s School of Criminology.
Illinois’ Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Found in This Old Fashioned Shop
This would be a very difficult thing for me to ever judge. I've never had a bad chocolate chip cookie, but reviewers say there's none better in Illinois. The big holiday is August 4, 2022, and it's a no-brainer on how to best spend a portion of this day, devouring a box of chocolate chip cookies. Sometimes I like mine to be a little crunchy on the outside with a soft middle and buttery smooth., other times I like my cookie to be so fresh from the oven that the chocolate is almost too hot to eat. How do you like your chocolate chip cookie?
mahoningmatters.com
20 photos of Chicago in the 1950s
The largest city in the Midwest, and the third most populous in the country, Chicago is a beacon of culture and commerce in the nation's flatlands. In 1950, 3.6 million people—or 2% of the nation's population—called the Windy City home. Unfortunately, as is the case for many of America's biggest cities, suburbanization had a decidedly negative effect on it, and by the end of the decade, Chicago was facing a steep decline in population and prosperity.
NBC Chicago
COVID ‘Surging' in Parts of Illinois, Chicago's Top Doc Says. Here's a Look at Where
While several Illinois counties remain under a high community level for COVID, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which locations are seeing the highest rates?. According to Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, southern Illinois "is surging" currently. "Chicago continues to have rates...
oakpark.com
New life at Field’s
As Downtown Oak Park has blossomed and been remade over the past decade, there has been one stubborn and seemingly inexplicable vacancy. While some may think of the structure on the northeast corner of Lake and Harlem as the grand old Marshall Field’s, others of more moderate age will recall it as Borders Bookstore. Younger and newer residents, though, likely think of it only as a glaring void at a key gateway to Oak Park — an 11-year void.
Loss of $8,200 from bank account a nightmare for suburban woman
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The online financial institution Chime says it offers customers significant features like no monthly fees and no minimum balance requirements.But one Chicago area woman told CBS 2's Jim Williams her experience with Chime has been nothing short of a nightmare. She reached out for help.When CBS 2 first talked to Tara Venturi, the stress had been building from an alarming notifications on July 20."I got an alert that my email address and phone number had been changed on my bank account," she said.All of her money was gone from her account at the online bank, Chime."I got...
thechicagogenius.com
Mysterious Racer L Vows to End Chicago Drag Racing One Week After Mayor Lightfoot Disappears in Big Wreck
WEST LOOP—Exactly one week after Mayor Lori Lightfoot vanished from the public eye due to a big wreck, a mysterious racecar driver and overall bad boy named Racer L has vowed to clean up drag racers plaguing Chicago’s city streets. Racer L, age unknown, announced they would show the renegade racers who’s boss by placing first in the Windy City’s upcoming Grand Prix, an international event that will pit L against the world’s most famous drag racecar drivers.
Fast Casual
Chicken Salad Chick making Chicago debut
Auburn, Alabama-based Chicken Salad Chick is making its Chicago debut thanks to a three-unit deal with a local couple, Kim and Garrett Seaman. The stores will span from the Fox Valley to Wheaton with the first location opening by year's end in Batavia at 220 N. Randall Road. "The Fox...
Four Pigs Are on the Loose in a Western Chicago Suburb
Police have been wrestling with pigs on the loose in a western suburb of Chicago. Since Tuesday, the Wayne Police Department has been attempting to pen four pigs seen roaming the village. The pigs have been wandering around Wayne for about a week and were spotted by the western portion...
'Anti-corporate welfare' petition against Bears, Arlington Heights
A petition was created to stop "financial incentive" towards helping the Chicago Bears build a new stadium in Arlington Heights, according to the Chicago Tribune. The attempted ordinance was created by an organization called Americans for Prosperity in an attempt to maintain "equal treatment of businesses and good use of taxpayer dollars" within the village of Arlington Heights.
fox32chicago.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Illinois
CHICAGO - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
Chicago mayor candidate Willie Wilson giving away $70K in gift cards at 5 grocery stores Wednesday
Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is hosting another food giveaway Wednesday.
restaurantclicks.com
5 Rude Restaurants To Visit for a Laugh
Sometimes you want more than a traditional dining experience. If you are looking for a hilarious and raunchy time, you may want to check out an intentionally rude restaurant. Purposefully rude restaurants incorporate humorous waiter performances and activities into the meal service, such as teasing diners or handing out quirky accessories.
Chicago’s Footworking Barbecue Grill Master
James Gurley is Chicago’s Footworking Grill Master combining his love for food with his passion for dance. Although he didn’t take to the grill until 2014, he grew up footworking on the city’s West Side. James joins us now in our Studio 41 kitchen with a look at his new catering service 10 Thirteen Cuisine.
Home in Illinois Has Everything Including A Creepy Mannequin
I love writing about real estate and showing you beautiful pictures of million-dollar homes, but this one home has a very unique feature to it. The home for sale is listed for $729,000 in Lincolnwood, Illinois, and is your typical Mid-Century home with fun features throughout. However, when you take a closer look at the living there is something there that might scare you to death. I know when I first saw it I had to do a double take.
