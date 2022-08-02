New York's top financial watchdog hits Robinhood with a $30 million fine

Read on www.protocol.com
dailyhodl.com
$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report
An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
dailyhodl.com
$655,000,000,000 Investment Giant Charles Schwab To Launch New Crypto-Themed ETF
The asset management arm of one of the biggest financial institutions in the world is set to launch a new crypto-themed exchange-traded fund (ETF) this week. According to a new press release, Schwab Asset Management, a branch of Charles Schwab, will be launching the Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF as soon as August 4th.
InvestorPlace
Robinhood Crypto Arm Slapped With $30M Fine by Regulators
Crypto companies are continuing to take note of the changing regulatory landscape around them, and Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) is no exception. In the last several years, the company has picked up significant scrutiny from regulators over its stock trading platform. Now, with Robinhood expanding out its crypto capabilities, the watchful eye of regulators are even more concentrated on the company. Today marks further evidence of this as the Robinhood crypto arm faces a sizable fine.
zycrypto.com
New York Regulator Smacks Robinhood Crypto With $30 Million In Penalties
The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) on Tuesday handed Robinhood’s crypto trading unit a $30 million fine for alleged violations of anti-money laundering, consumer protections, and cybersecurity measures. This marks the first time NYDFS has taken enforcement action against a crypto-centric company. NYDFS Fines Robinhood Crypto...
dailyhodl.com
New York State Fines Crypto Wing of Robinhood $30,000,000 for Allegedly Violating Consumer Protection Laws
The state of New York is levying a fine against the crypto branch of trading giant Robinhood for allegedly violating consumer protection and anti-money laundering laws. According to a new press release by New York’s Department of Financial Services (DFS), an investigation into Robinhood unveiled that the company failed to maintain regulatory standards.
‘I’m out millions of dollars’: Thousands of crypto investors have their life savings frozen as Voyager files for bankruptcy protection
Robert first came across Voyager Digital in March 2020. Like countless others, he decided to give the cryptocurrency broker a try. The platform was easy to navigate. It offered him an up to 9% annual percentage yield (APY)—much higher than a traditional savings account. It claimed to be FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation) insured. And being a publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange, he thought, how bad could Voyager be?
protocol.com
Robinhood is cutting another 23% of its staff after a bad bet on trading growth
Robinhood said Tuesday that it was cutting more jobs as CEO Vlad Tenev acknowledged that the company got 2022 market trends wrong. Just three months after announcing that it was reducing its workforce by 9%, the trading app said it would cut another 23%. The earlier reductions “did not go far enough,” Tenev said in a letter to employees.
Senate bill would hand bitcoin, ether oversight to commodities regulator
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A new bill introduced in the U.S. Senate would make the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) the direct regulator of the biggest cryptocurrencies.
protocol.com
Binance is boosting its crypto VC bet by putting co-founder in charge
Binance co-founder Yi He will take over Binance Labs, the crypto powerhouse’s multibillion-dollar venture capital arm, the company said Wednesday. The move came as the world’s biggest crypto exchange is increasingly aggressive in its pursuit of investment opportunities, even as the industry is reeling from a collapse in asset prices.
protocol.com
Fintech’s bad bets — and good ones
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Wednesday: good bets and bad in fintech, credit card debt on the rise and the Nomad bridge hack. Tinder’s doing crypto all wrong. Match Group scrapped its experiment with a cryptocurrency-like reward currency, Tinder Coins. What it needs to do instead is team up with the crypto scammers swarming the dating app and get a piece of the action. Romance isn’t dead, it’s just insufficiently monetized.
bitcoinist.com
Fintech Firm Revolut Unfazed By Bear Market, Hires 20% More Crypto Talent
Fintech company Revolut continues its cryptocurrency campaign with intentions to boost its digital currency team by 20%, undeterred by the bear market’s continuous fragility. Across the next six months, the British fintech startup wants to expand its crypto-focused employees in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The...
Apple Card bank Goldman Sachs facing regulatory probe into credit card practices
Apple’s partner bank for the Apple Card, Goldman Sachs, has disclosed that it is facing an investigation by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The investigation is focused on Goldman’s credit card account management practices in the United States, of which Apple Card is a major component. As reported...
Fintech award winner says crypto insider trading case is the opening shot in a long-awaited ‘crypto war’
Fintech award winner says crypto insider trading case is the opening shot in a long-awaited ‘crypto war’. Cryptocurrency insider trading charges against three people, could spark sweeping changes across the crypto sector, according to Rialto Markets. It’s a real statement of intent by the. SEC. particularly, which is...
CoinTelegraph
Coinbase partners with BlackRock to create new access points for institutional crypto investing
According to a new blog post published on Thursday, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase said it is partnering with BlackRock, the world’s largest financial asset manager, to provide its clients with direct access to crypto, starting with Bitcoin (BTC). Users of BlackRock’s institutional investment management platform Aladdin will receive crypto trading, custody, prime brokerage and reporting capabilities should they also elect to sign up for Coinbase Prime.
protocol.com
Crypto has a 'hack me' sign on its back
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Thursday: the “hack me” sign on crypto’s back, Aparna Chennapragada leaves Robinhood, and a new bill could boost the CFTC’s role in crypto regulation. Off the chain. Economist Frances Coppola dove deep into the filings generated by Three...
Coinbase shares soar on deal to provide crypto services for BlackRock clients
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Shares in cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O)soared more than 16% on Thursday after it announced that it had partnered with BlackRock (BLK.N), the world's largest asset manager, to provide its institutional clients with access to crypto trading and custody services. [nL1N2ZG1E4]
Washington Examiner
Bipartisan legislation would regulate cryptocurrencies through the CFTC
A bipartisan group of senators is looking to give the Commodities Futures Trading Commission regulatory authority over cryptocurrencies. Sens. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and John Boozman (R-AR) on Wednesday introduced the Digital Commodities Consumer Protection Act, which would create a mandatory framework for cryptocurrencies like bitcoin that the lawmakers involved hope will safeguard customers and digital markets.
CoinTelegraph
Senator Warren proposes reducing Wall Street’s involvement in crypto
The United States Senator Elizabeth Warren is continuing her anti-crypto campaign, this time proposing legislation that would effectively shut down bank-provided cryptocurrency services, according to a Bloomberg report on Thursday. To keep Wall Street away from the cryptocurrency market, Senator Warren, who is on the Senate Banking Committee, is urging...
Engadget
Robinhood lays off almost a quarter of its staff
For the second time this year, Robinhood is cutting its headcount. On Tuesday, the company it would lay off 23 percent of its workforce. According to CEO Vlad Tenev, the cuts will affect every part of Robinhood’s business but will primarily target the company’s “operations, marketing and program management functions.”
financefeeds.com
Michael Saylor step down as loss on bitcoin bet widens to $2 billion
Bitcoin maximalist Michael Saylor is vacating his position as the chief executive officer of MicroStrategy, the business intelligence firm he co-founded 33 years ago. According to a statement posted by MicroStrategy, Saylor will hold the role of executive chairman and chair of the board of directors to focus more on the company’s bitcoin acquisition strategy and related advocacy initiatives. Effective August 8, the company’s president and former chief financial officer Phong Le will assume the CEO role while keeping his current duties.
