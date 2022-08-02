Locked On Dodgers: Dodgers Smack the Giants + More Trade DeadlineRumors/Juan Soto Talk

Read on www.baseballessential.com
Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
NBC Sports
What we learned as freefalling Giants swept by Dodgers again
SAN FRANCISCO -- Not even Gabe Kapler's first ejection in orange and black could snap the Giants out of their funk. The Giants lost 5-3 to the Dodgers on Thursday at Oracle Park. For the first time since 1977, they were swept in a four-game series against the Dodgers at home. They have lost all eight games against their rival in the second half and have lost 11 straight to NL West opponents, a franchise record.
Dodgers News: LA Top Prospect Set for MLB Debut Tonight in San Francisco
Tonight, in the bay area, the Dodgers and Giants will play the 3rd game of the series. Julio Urias will be on the mound and faces off against right-hander, Alex Cobb. Los Angeles will be trying to keep up their momentum on offense as they have put up 17 runs in the first 2 games of the series and ...
Dodgers News: LA Acquires Two-Time All-Star Outfielder From New York Yankees
MLB's number one power tool is coming to LA. Joey Gallo is now a member of the Dodgers.
FOX Sports
As Padres go all-in, Dodgers await return of injured stars
Sitting in the visiting dugout Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco, Joey Gallo expressed optimism about his fresh start with the Dodgers. Around the same time, 500 miles south, Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury prepared for their much-anticipated San Diego debuts. The Padres went all-in at the trade deadline,...
Dodgers News: Watch Recent Call-Up Miguel Vargas Introduce Himself in Dugout
Amidst a flurry of deals from the Dodgers, LA called up Miguel Vargas, one of their top position player prospects, to keep the active roster whole for the second game of the Giants series in San Francisco. Vargas has never played in a big league game for the Dodgers, and...
Dodgers Were Serious Finalists For Juan Soto But Fell Short
The Dodgers didn’t do a whole lot at the trade deadline this year. They landed Joey Gallo in a deal and sent off a few guys that didn’t have much of a postseason roster chance. Jake Lamb was dealt to the Mariners for cash and Mitch White went to the Blue Jays for a pair of minor leaguers.
FOX Sports
Dodgers begin 3-game series against the Padres
San Diego Padres (61-47, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (72-33, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (6-5, 4.25 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (12-1, 2.41 ERA, .90 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -158, Padres +134; over/under is...
