UHA’s Shouse, Foster Card 85s at Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational

yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – 2022 Caldwell County Lady Tiger Soccer
The Caldwell County Lady Tiger soccer team recently posed for photos. Check out the 2022 Lady Tigers in this YSE photo gallery.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Lyons Drop Final Scrimmage at Murray
It was a tough trip across the lakes for the Lyon County Lady Lyons Thursday evening. The Lady Lyons finished out their preseason soccer schedule with a scrimmage against the defending 1st Region All A Classic champions, the Murray High Lady Tigers. The Lady Tigers controlled the contest throughout, picking...
yoursportsedge.com
Trigg Volleyball Drops Preseason Tune-Up at Franklin County
The Trigg County volleyball team made the long trip to Franklin County on Thursday to test itself against some 11th Region competition. The Lady Flyers, coached by former Christian County tennis coach Dale Adkins, knocked off the visiting Lady Wildcats 25-7, 27-7, 27-5. Despite the lopsided score, Trigg County coach...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Wildcats Impressive in Scrimmage Win Against Christian County
The Trigg County Lady Wildcats looked ready for the start of the new season Tuesday evening. The Lady Wildcats got a monster night from Lania Hite as they cruised past Christian County 10-1 in a preseason scrimmage at the Trigg County Recreation Complex. Hite scored five goals to lead the...
yoursportsedge.com
PREVIEW – Caldwell’s Girls Looking for More Offense
This ain’t Rhett Miller’s first soccer rodeo. After a standout high school career at Caldwell County, Miller went on to play collegiately at Kentucky Wesleyan College. He returned to Princeton and spent 13 seasons as Caldwell’s boys’ soccer head coach before stepping down from that post after the 2006 season.
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Daisjaun Mercer Discusses Hoops, Football, and College Choice
Daisjaun Mercer has had a busy summer. The Hopkinsville High senior played some summer hoops before the dead period and some 7 v 7 football afterward. He also committed to play football at Miami of Ohio. He talked about all three in this YSE interview.
Madisonville, August 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Madisonville. The Crittenden County High School football team will have a game with Hopkins County Central High School on August 05, 2022, 17:00:00.
Elkton, August 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Russellville High School football team will have a game with Todd County Central High School on August 05, 2022, 15:30:00. Russellville High SchoolTodd County Central High School.
yoursportsedge.com
Rebels Pick Up Scrimmage Win at Webster County
The Todd County Central Rebels look ready to continue their late-season momentum from the 2021 soccer season. The Rebels journeyed to Dixon Tuesday evening and came away with a 3-1 scrimmage win over the Webster County Trojans. The Trojans took an early 1-0 lead in the match, but the Rebels...
yoursportsedge.com
Murray Nips Caldwell 1-0 in Scrimmage (w/PHOTOS)
The Caldwell County Tiger soccer team played a solid game in its only preseason scrimmage Thursday night at Butler Stadium in Princeton. The game was scoreless until late, when Murray’s Kellen Crouch scored off a rebound to give the visiting black-and-gold Tigers a 1-0 victory over the blue-and-gold Tigers.
yoursportsedge.com
Hopkinsville Blanks Heritage 4-0 in Preseason Contest (w/PHOTOS)
And the first one goes to the Tigers. Hopkinsville and Heritage Christian Academy took to the soccer pitch against each other for the first time Thursday evening at the Stadium of Champions. The Tiger defense limited the Warriors in shot opportunities and the offense had its moments as Hoptown picked up the 4-0 win.
yoursportsedge.com
SPOTLIGHT ATHLETE – Amari Waddy
When the Fort Campbell boys track and field team repeated as Class A Region 1 champions in May, Amari Waddy’s athleticism and versatility played a considerable part. Amari captured the triple jump title with a leap of 40-11 and reached 6′ to finish 3rd in the high jump. He also transitioned to the track, running with the 4×400 and 4×800 relay teams to a pair of 1st-place performances to help the Falcons hold off 2nd-place Murray High.
yoursportsedge.com
Webster Upends Lyons in Preseason Match
With the season set to officially begin next week, the Lyon County Lyons got the chance to host the Webster County Trojans Thursday night at Lee S. Jones Park. Webster County scored three early goals and went on to claim an 8-1 win over the Lyons. After the three quick...
yoursportsedge.com
Calloway County Nips Lady Lyons 2-1 in Scrimmage
Harlee Davis’s goal just forty seconds into the second half turned out to be the difference for the Calloway County Lady Lakers Tuesday evening. Davis scored both of the Lady Lakers’ goals as they fought off the Lyon County Lady Lyons 2-1 in a tightly contested preseason scrimmage at Lee S. Jones Park.
14news.com
Dawson Springs Rotary Club covers 16 families in furniture shop
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Rebuilding in Dawson Springs has been expensive in the fallout of the Dec. 10 tornadoes. Material costs are high, contractors are hard to find and furnishing the house can be costly. 16 families from Dawson Springs had some help helping rebuild the inside of their homes,...
trazeetravel.com
Bachelor Party in Bowling Green, Kentucky
The inviting town of Bowling Green, Kentucky, is a great destination for a bachelor party. Located about an hour from Nashville, travelers can visit Bowling Green on its own or combine the two cities for an extended bachelor party getaway. Situated in south central Kentucky’s Cave Country, it’s ideal for adventure seekers and outdoor enthusiasts.
whopam.com
Christian County now yellow on COVID community spread map
Christian County has joined Todd as yellow on the COVID community spread map, while Trigg remains red and though hospitalization numbers continue to rise statewide, there’s some hope the data will improve. Governor Andy Beshear says the rising hospitalization numbers are especially troubling if you are at high risk...
wnky.com
Throwback Thursday – 1954’s Buried Alive at Beech Bend stunt
We visit southern Kentucky’s most famous amusement park this week, Beech Bend. In the summer of 1954, owner Charles Garvin, put together perhaps one of the park’s most intriguing yet terrifying stunts to date. Known for his creative ideas to create publicity for the park, this week we literally dig deeper into the buried alive stunt.
whvoradio.com
Jennie Stuart Health Breaks Ground On $32 Million ED, Cancer Center Expansion
Officials with Jennie Stuart Health planted shovels and turned fresh dirt Thursday morning in Hopkinsville, ceremonially initiating what will be a $32.1 renovation and expansion of its emergency department and ambulance bay, as well as a thorough revitalization of its oncology wing — the EC Green Cancer Center. Eric...
14news.com
Muhlenberg Co. Schools holding Back to School Fest
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a fun time planned for Muhlenberg County students Friday night. It’s the Back to School Fest. That’s from 6 to 8 at the Muhlenberg County Agriculture and Convention Center. That’s on Kentucky 1380 in Powderly. There will be fun, food...
