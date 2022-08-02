Read on www.yoursportsedge.com
Lady Lyons Drop Final Scrimmage at Murray
It was a tough trip across the lakes for the Lyon County Lady Lyons Thursday evening. The Lady Lyons finished out their preseason soccer schedule with a scrimmage against the defending 1st Region All A Classic champions, the Murray High Lady Tigers. The Lady Tigers controlled the contest throughout, picking...
PHOTOS – 2022 Caldwell County Lady Tiger Soccer
The Caldwell County Lady Tiger soccer team recently posed for photos. Check out the 2022 Lady Tigers in this YSE photo gallery.
Trigg Volleyball Drops Preseason Tune-Up at Franklin County
The Trigg County volleyball team made the long trip to Franklin County on Thursday to test itself against some 11th Region competition. The Lady Flyers, coached by former Christian County tennis coach Dale Adkins, knocked off the visiting Lady Wildcats 25-7, 27-7, 27-5. Despite the lopsided score, Trigg County coach...
PREVIEW – Caldwell’s Girls Looking for More Offense
This ain’t Rhett Miller’s first soccer rodeo. After a standout high school career at Caldwell County, Miller went on to play collegiately at Kentucky Wesleyan College. He returned to Princeton and spent 13 seasons as Caldwell’s boys’ soccer head coach before stepping down from that post after the 2006 season.
Lady Wildcats Impressive in Scrimmage Win Against Christian County
The Trigg County Lady Wildcats looked ready for the start of the new season Tuesday evening. The Lady Wildcats got a monster night from Lania Hite as they cruised past Christian County 10-1 in a preseason scrimmage at the Trigg County Recreation Complex. Hite scored five goals to lead the...
VIDEO – Joey Falco Off to a Strong Start for Hoptown Golf
Joey Falco has been a model of consistency for Hopkinsville High early in the golf season with just five shots separating his scores in his first five matches. Falco discussed his start and expectations for the season in this YSE interview.
Murray Nips Caldwell 1-0 in Scrimmage (w/PHOTOS)
The Caldwell County Tiger soccer team played a solid game in its only preseason scrimmage Thursday night at Butler Stadium in Princeton. The game was scoreless until late, when Murray’s Kellen Crouch scored off a rebound to give the visiting black-and-gold Tigers a 1-0 victory over the blue-and-gold Tigers.
Webster Upends Lyons in Preseason Match
With the season set to officially begin next week, the Lyon County Lyons got the chance to host the Webster County Trojans Thursday night at Lee S. Jones Park. Webster County scored three early goals and went on to claim an 8-1 win over the Lyons. After the three quick...
Hopkinsville Blanks Heritage 4-0 in Preseason Contest (w/PHOTOS)
And the first one goes to the Tigers. Hopkinsville and Heritage Christian Academy took to the soccer pitch against each other for the first time Thursday evening at the Stadium of Champions. The Tiger defense limited the Warriors in shot opportunities and the offense had its moments as Hoptown picked up the 4-0 win.
SPOTLIGHT ATHLETE – Amari Waddy
When the Fort Campbell boys track and field team repeated as Class A Region 1 champions in May, Amari Waddy’s athleticism and versatility played a considerable part. Amari captured the triple jump title with a leap of 40-11 and reached 6′ to finish 3rd in the high jump. He also transitioned to the track, running with the 4×400 and 4×800 relay teams to a pair of 1st-place performances to help the Falcons hold off 2nd-place Murray High.
