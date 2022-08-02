Read on awesome923.com
Intoxicated, Revoked Driver Arrested by SPD
Sedalia Police arrested a man after conducting a traffic stop on a blue GMC Yukon on Wednesday at 12:12 a.m. The stop took place at Broadway and State Fair Blvd., after police spotted the eastbound vehicle with an expired registration from 2012. Investigation revealed that the driver, 42-year-old Christopher Wayne...
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for August 5, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Friday morning, Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of West 16th Street and McDonald Road on a vehicle with expired temporary tags and no rear lights. Deputies made contact with the driver, Keenan Marshall, 19, of Sedalia. Marshall was found to have a Failure to Appear warrant out of Cooper County on original charges of Excessive Speeding. Marshall was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked on the warrant, pending a $250 cash only bond.
Sedalia Man Arrested for Domestic Assault, Child Endangerment
Pettis County Deputies responded to the 1300 block of East Boonville Road Saturday evening in reference to a warrant check. A resident allowed Deputies inside the home, and immediately denied the presence of the suspect Deputies were looking for. However, a deputy outside the residence spotted the suspect in a...
Camden County deputies arrest suspect after overnight shooting
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Camden County deputies have arrested a person following a shooting early Thursday morning. Deputies responded to a home on Nuttal Oak Road near State Highway 5 for a report of a disturbance with a gun around 1:45 a.m., according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the suspect pulled a The post Camden County deputies arrest suspect after overnight shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Felon Arrested at Budget Inn
Pettis County Deputies and the Pettis County K9 Unit received an anonymous tip Monday night about the whereabouts of a suspect with a warrant for their arrest. The tip stated the suspect was hiding in a room at the Budget Inn, 4710 South Limit Avenue in Sedalia. Pettis County Deputies, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the K9 Unit responded to the motel room.
Alabama Man Arrested After Shooting at End Zone
In the early morning hours of August 3rd, Sedalia Police were dispatched to the End Zone Sports Bar and Grill, 3120 West Broadway Boulevard, for a reported shooting. After a detailed investigation, it was determined the suspect was upset about a bicycle, and confronted subjects in the parking lot while displaying a firearm. As the subjects who were confronted left the parking lot, the suspect shot the firearm in the direction of the vehicle.
kwos.com
Charges are filed in a fatal car crash
A man from Olean is charged with involuntary manslaughter after a fatal car crash last April. 65 – year old Chester McComb is accused of driving across the center line of Highway 52 in Miller County and hitting a car driven by Steven Thompson. Thompson died in the crash.
kmmo.com
LA MONTE WOMAN KILLED IN TRAFFIC CRASH
An 84-year-old La Monte woman died in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County on Tuesday, August 2. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by Virginia Taylor traveled through a stop sign without stopping, causing a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Thomas Hurst to strike the side of Taylor’s vehicle. Both vehicles traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.
Centralia man arrested and charged for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Centralia man was arrested in Osage Beach and charged in federal court on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A federal prosecutor has charged Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, with the felony offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted The post Centralia man arrested and charged for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Camden County Fugitive ‘On the Run’ for Eight Years Taken into Custody
A southeast Missouri man wanted on a felony warrant out of Camden County since March, 2014, has been arrested. Details of how 50-year-old Chad Leon Hale was taken into custody were not immediately released. Hale is charged with a class-C felony for abuse or neglect of a child. He’s been one of the longest running fugitives according to Camden County’s “most wanted” list and is being held, pending formal arraignment, on no bond.
La Monte Woman Killed, Marshall Man Injured in Pettis County Crash
La Monte Woman Killed, Marshall Man Injured in Pettis County Crash

A La Monte woman was killed and a Marshall man injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Pettis County Tuesday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2018 GMC Acadia, driven by 84-year-old Virginia T. Taylor of La Monte, traveled through a stop sign at the intersection without stopping around 9:45 p.m. A southbound 2022 Mack Pinnacle, driven by 40-year-old Thomas W. Hurst of Marshall, then struck the right side of the GMC. Both vehicles traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Crash slows down traffic near Missouri River bridge in Boone County
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A one-vehicle crash backed up traffic Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 70 westbound on the approach to the Missouri River bridge. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driving lane was blocked at the 115-mile marker in Boone County. Troopers asked drivers to slow down to help first responders. The area is also The post Crash slows down traffic near Missouri River bridge in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Woman Caught On Camera Stealing TV from Hampton Inn
Sedalia Police arrested a Sedalia woman after she allegedly stole a TV and a duvet cover from a local motel. 32-year-old Heather Nicole Reyes is charged with stealing and 2nd degree burglary after she was caught on camera taking a duvet cover and a television from one of the rooms at the Hampton Inn, 3909 W. 9th, on Tuesday morning.
Warrensburg Man Injured in JoCo Rollover
A Warrensburg man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2016 Hyundai, driven by 23-year-old Dylan M. Ramsey of Warrensburg, was on US 50 at NW 601 Road around 9:30 p.m., when the vehicle traveled into the median, the driver overcorrected, and the vehicle returned to the roadway and overturned.
mykdkd.com
Busy Week for Henry County Sheriff’s K-9 Elinor
K-9 Elinor had a busy weekend. On Friday, July 29th MSHP requested to sniff a vehicle they had stopped in the 400 block of NW K, positive alert/ Trooper located suspected narcotics, meth, fentynal, several xanax pills and other miscellaneous pills, charged with distribution. On Saturday the 30th Deputies Baker...
The Best Vineyard in Missouri is right in the middle of the State
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town called Smithton, but it is home to an award-winning winery that can boast the claim of being the Best Vineyard in Missouri in 2022, so what makes it so unique?. According to Missouri's Best Awards, the winner for the best...
northwestmoinfo.com
Golf Cart Wreck In Benton County Leaves Excelsior Springs Woman With Serious Injuries
A golf cart at the beautiful green course. A golf cart wreck in west-central Missouri’s Benton County left an Excelsior Springs woman and Higginsville man with serious injuries Saturday night. According to the Highway Patrol accident report 35-year-old Higginsville resident Steven R. Faught was driving a Parcar Golf Cart...
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
