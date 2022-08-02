Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For August 2, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Thursday morning, Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Heck Avenue in reference to a disturbance. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the caller. The caller stated her boyfriend had pulled a gun on her during an argument. The suspect had already left the area upon Officer's arrival. No charges have been filed at this time.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO