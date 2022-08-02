Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For August 2, 2022

Read on awesome923.com
Sedalia Police Reports For August 4, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Thursday morning, Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Heck Avenue in reference to a disturbance. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the caller. The caller stated her boyfriend had pulled a gun on her during an argument. The suspect had already left the area upon Officer's arrival. No charges have been filed at this time.
Sedalia Man Arrested for Domestic Assault, Child Endangerment
Pettis County Deputies responded to the 1300 block of East Boonville Road Saturday evening in reference to a warrant check. A resident allowed Deputies inside the home, and immediately denied the presence of the suspect Deputies were looking for. However, a deputy outside the residence spotted the suspect in a...
Intoxicated, Revoked Driver Arrested by SPD
Sedalia Police arrested a man after conducting a traffic stop on a blue GMC Yukon on Wednesday at 12:12 a.m. The stop took place at Broadway and State Fair Blvd., after police spotted the eastbound vehicle with an expired registration from 2012. Investigation revealed that the driver, 42-year-old Christopher Wayne...
Felon Arrested at Budget Inn
Pettis County Deputies and the Pettis County K9 Unit received an anonymous tip Monday night about the whereabouts of a suspect with a warrant for their arrest. The tip stated the suspect was hiding in a room at the Budget Inn, 4710 South Limit Avenue in Sedalia. Pettis County Deputies, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the K9 Unit responded to the motel room.
Missouri man injured after post office parking lot crash
CALDWELL COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 10a.m. Thursday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Kia Sorento driven by Sydney P. Harris, 19, Columbia, was westbound on MO. 116 just west of MO. 13. The car traveled across the center...
Two Juveniles Arrested in Discount Smoke Shop Burglaries
Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with two burglaries that occurred at Discount Smoke Shop, 709 East Broadway. On Saturday, July 30 at 2:55 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to a commercial burglary alarm at the business and discovered that entry was forced and several vape devices and products were stolen. Total amount of the theft was estimated at $3,000, with about $330 in property damage.
Pettis County woman dies Tuesday night following Highway 127 crash
A La Monte woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 127 Tuesday night. The post Pettis County woman dies Tuesday night following Highway 127 crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Camden County deputies arrest man accused of assaulting people at Linn Creek, Mo. general store
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County deputies arrested a man for assaulting people at a Linn Creek convenience store. Jeffrey R. Walker, 43, of Bonne Terre, Mo., faces several charges, including robbery, assault, animal abuse, and DWI persistent offender charges. Around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies say Walker went...
Camden County deputies arrest suspect after overnight shooting
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Camden County deputies have arrested a person following a shooting early Thursday morning. Deputies responded to a home on Nuttal Oak Road near State Highway 5 for a report of a disturbance with a gun around 1:45 a.m., according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the suspect pulled a The post Camden County deputies arrest suspect after overnight shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Fulton woman arrested with almost an ounce of methamphetamine
A Fulton woman is facing a number of drug-related charges following a traffic stop near Holts Summit. The Callaway County Sheriff reports deputies were patrolling State Road OO on Sunday night when they stopped Amy Hickman, 57. During a search, deputies found more than 24 grams of meth. She’s been charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
La Monte Woman Killed, Marshall Man Injured in Pettis County Crash
A La Monte woman was killed and a Marshall man injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Pettis County Tuesday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2018 GMC Acadia, driven by 84-year-old Virginia T. Taylor of La Monte, traveled through a stop sign at the intersection without stopping around 9:45 p.m. A southbound 2022 Mack Pinnacle, driven by 40-year-old Thomas W. Hurst of Marshall, then struck the right side of the GMC. Both vehicles traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
KRMS Radio
Camden County Fugitive ‘On the Run’ for Eight Years Taken into Custody
A southeast Missouri man wanted on a felony warrant out of Camden County since March, 2014, has been arrested. Details of how 50-year-old Chad Leon Hale was taken into custody were not immediately released. Hale is charged with a class-C felony for abuse or neglect of a child. He’s been one of the longest running fugitives according to Camden County’s “most wanted” list and is being held, pending formal arraignment, on no bond.
kjluradio.com
Camdenton man caught with almost a pound of methamphetamine sentenced to 7 years
One of two men arrested last year with nearly a pound of methamphetamine pleads guilty to a reduced charge. Isaac Wheeler, of Camdenton, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Wheeler had previously been charged with drug trafficking. He was sentenced to 7 years in prison on the drug possession charge and 30 days in the county jail for possessing drug paraphernalia.
kwos.com
Charges are filed in a fatal car crash
A man from Olean is charged with involuntary manslaughter after a fatal car crash last April. 65 – year old Chester McComb is accused of driving across the center line of Highway 52 in Miller County and hitting a car driven by Steven Thompson. Thompson died in the crash.
Alabama Man Arrested After Shooting at End Zone
In the early morning hours of August 3rd, Sedalia Police were dispatched to the End Zone Sports Bar and Grill, 3120 West Broadway Boulevard, for a reported shooting. After a detailed investigation, it was determined the suspect was upset about a bicycle, and confronted subjects in the parking lot while displaying a firearm. As the subjects who were confronted left the parking lot, the suspect shot the firearm in the direction of the vehicle.
KYTV
Deputies arrest 1 in shooting investigation in Sunrise Beach, Mo.
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County deputies arrested one suspect in a shooting investigation in Sunrise Beach. Deputies responded to the scene early Wednesday morning. The victim suffered injuries considered non-life threatening. Investigators have not released the names of the suspect or victim or a motive in the shooting.
Woman killed in 2 vehicle crash west of Sedalia
An 84 year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash west of Sedalia shortly before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.
mykdkd.com
Busy Week for Henry County Sheriff’s K-9 Elinor
K-9 Elinor had a busy weekend. On Friday, July 29th MSHP requested to sniff a vehicle they had stopped in the 400 block of NW K, positive alert/ Trooper located suspected narcotics, meth, fentynal, several xanax pills and other miscellaneous pills, charged with distribution. On Saturday the 30th Deputies Baker...
Crash slows down traffic near Missouri River bridge in Boone County
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A one-vehicle crash backed up traffic Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 70 westbound on the approach to the Missouri River bridge. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driving lane was blocked at the 115-mile marker in Boone County. Troopers asked drivers to slow down to help first responders. The area is also The post Crash slows down traffic near Missouri River bridge in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Centralia man arrested and charged for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Centralia man was arrested in Osage Beach and charged in federal court on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A federal prosecutor has charged Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, with the felony offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted The post Centralia man arrested and charged for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
