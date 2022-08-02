This $35,000,000 Unparalleled Modern Waterfront Estate is a True Oasis Paradise in Old Greenwich

Read on luxury-houses.net
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWoodcliff Lake, NJ
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Herald Community Newspapers
Hildebrandt’s doors stay open, thanks to Sea Cliff resident
Hildebrandt’s, a classic 1920s- style soda, ice cream and candy shop and restaurant and an icon of Williston Park and Long Island, nearly closed its doors due to rising rents. Thanks to the efforts of Sea Cliff resident Stephen Singer and his cousin Randy Sarf of Great Neck, the iconic restaurant will continue to serve Long Island residents for at least another decade.
greenwichsentinel.com
Column: “The Outlook for Greenwich Residential Real Estate: Boom or Bust?”
RMA Presents: “The Outlook for Greenwich Residential Real Estate: Boom or Bust?”. At the July 20 meeting of the Retired Men’s Association, Tim Brooks introduced the speaker, David Michonski, a national authority on residential real estate. Mr. Michonski has been responsible for some of the largest and most celebrated real estate sales in America for some of America’s most notable families. Over the past 30 years he has lectured, marketed, taught, and consulted on real estate sales and marketing around the world. He has served as chairman of international operations for the National Association of Realtors (the largest trade organization in the U.S.), on the Board of Directors of FIABCI, the international real estate federation, and currently serves on the Board of Directors of IHC Global, the successor organization to the International Real Property Foundation which he helped found in 1991. He has been a real estate consultant for the U.S. Department of State. He has also managed the Greenwich office of Coldwell Banker.
greenwichfreepress.com
P&Z Approves 200+ Seat Greek Restaurant in Downtown Greenwich
On Tuesday, after months of meetings, the Planning & Zoning Commission voted unanimously 5-0 to approve an application for a large Greek Restaurant, Kyma Greenwich, with over 200 seats, plus a bakery and retail space in the buildings formerly occupied by the New York Sports Club and Sofia’s Costume Shop.
themonroesun.com
Built before America’s founding, this saltbox house still stands
MONROE, CT — Flowers adorn the walkway to a cottage red saltbox house on Great Ring Road, where a replica of the 1776 American flag hangs by the front entrance and an original hand pump is on display nearby. Beyond the split-rail fence along the street, a friendship garden...
ctexaminer.com
BLT, Stamford’s Largest Developer, Appears to be Violating its Agreement for 21 Pulaski St.
Twenty One Pulaski Street is a Battle Scene. On .14 of an acre just south of Interstate 95, it’s been individual vs. government, little guy vs. big developer. Now, even though the tiny parcel has been shrunk to make room for a wider road, and the house that was built there in 1916 is gone, 21 Pulaski St. is back in the fray.
midislandtimes.com
Local business closes after 50 years in community
Assemblyman John Mikulin (R,C-Bethpage) honored a local business this week as they closed their doors for the last time. Swan Prime Meats and Italian Specialties was presented with an Assembly Proclamation by the assemblyman for their decades of distinguished service to the Bethpage community and greater Nassau County as they served their last customers the last week of July, having decided to close after 50 years in business.
Archeological dig in Rye uncovers pieces of Westchester's lost Black history
An eight-day archeological dig just wrapped up in Rye uncovering a piece of Westchester's lost history.
NoN boat ride II: Seaport Association provides a good time!
NORWALK, Conn. — NancyOnNorwalk fans headed off into the sunset Monday to enjoy the good weather in Norwalk Harbor and learn a bit about what’s out there, while enjoying diverse conversations on the Seaport Association boat. Capt. Al Kapuse pointed out ospreys nesting on a piling off Manresa...
darienite.com
John Sutton Read 4K Books Since ’57, Taught Thousands of Darien Students, Active in Church, Volunteer, Sailed
John Frederick Sutton, of Scarborough, Maine, died peacefully at home on July 29, 2022. Born in Trenton, New Jersey in 1933 to the Rev. Fred Perry Sutton and Dorothy Auten Sutton, John devoted his life to education, service, his church, and his family. He walked this earth with quiet dignity and left his imprint on so many he met along the way. He will be greatly missed.
Wahlburgers returning to Connecticut, but not in Fairfield County
The fast casual restaurant chain Wahlburgers, which closed its sole Connecticut eatery in Trumbull during the pandemic, is returning to the state but will not operate in Fairfield County. Wahlburgers’ first foray into the Connecticut dining scene was a restaurant at the Westfair Trumbull Mall, which opened in October 2017...
2 sharks caught by fisherman at Smith Point County Park
The sharks were released back into the water.
A Look at What Remains of Redding’s Historic Gilbert + Bennett Wire Mill
This is the story of Benjamin Gilbert, born in 1788, who learned the trades of a tanner, currier, and shoemaker in his youth. Then, shortly after the birth of his daughter Charlotte in 1812, he went into business for himself. Gilbert soon gave up his tannery business to build horsehair...
NewsTimes
12 Connecticut oyster bars for National Oyster Day
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It may have been "a bold man who first ate an oyster," as the quote goes, but Connecticut diners love these fruits of the sea, whether they're served raw on the half shell, grilled or battered and fried. To...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Family abandons rat infested Newburgh apartment (VIDEOS)
NEWBURGH – Natasha Patterson and her six children have been living in one of the renovated apartments at 170 South Street in the City of Newburgh, but she has been forced to abandon her home because of a rat infestation. She is not satisfied with the efforts of RUPCO,...
larchmontloop.com
Fire Destroys Larchmont Home at Heart of Preservation Movement
An historic Larchmont home known as “The Orchard,” that spearheaded a movement against overdevelopment went up in flames Sunday, July 31. The total destruction of the more than 6000 square foot house at 40 Ocean Avenue in Larchmont Manor comes after one of the largest fires in Larchmont in recent years.
Scribe
34 Padanaram Rd 116
One Bedroom Condo in Danbury with Pool - Property Id: 84179. Available on October 1 is this Highly desirable Crown Court complex in Danbury features an updated one bedroom first floor apartment with preferred Southern exposure and view of in ground pool. This light and bright unit has laminate floors and updated windows. Additionally, updated appliances including refrigerator and dishwasher as well as light fixtures. Washer and dryer available in shared common room on the floor. A gunite in-ground pool, common/recreation room and exercise room available to tenants with plenty of parking on the brand new parking lot. No smoking or pets allowed per association rules. Credit check, employment history, eviction check and references required. Rent is $1,625 per month plus two month's security deposit.
westchesterfamily.com
Your Awesome Westchester Weekend: August 5-7
This weekend is packed with so many awesome things to do in and around Westchester! From a messy fundraiser (yes, you and your kids can literally get muddy for a good cause) to the annual sunflower festival to tons of interactive art events, you’re going to want to do more than one of these awesome Westchester weekend events. Be sure to tag and share on social media @westchesterfamilymagazine if you enjoy any of these adventures.
fox5ny.com
90-year-old Papaya King could be forced to close
NEW YORK - Papaya King has been on the corner of 86th St. and 3rd Ave. on the Upper East Side of Manhattan since 1932, but its days appear to be numbered. Paperwork has been filed to request permission to demolish the building it is housed inside. The hot dog...
thefabricator.com
GE Appliances begins manufacturing operations in Connecticut
GE Appliances, a Haier company, has opened an appliance microfactory in Stamford, Conn. The microfactory is the first completed phase of CoCREATE Stamford. When fully open, the facility will feature, in addition to modern manufacturing, a collaborative makerspace for the community, provide hands-on educational opportunities, and offer unique brand and product experiences for consumers looking for inspiration in the kitchen and home space, according to the company.
Disgustingly-amazing image shows spotted lanternfly transforming into adult on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — No one is more disturbed by a photo of a dreaded spotted lanternfly, in what appears to be mid-transformation, than the Staten Islander who shot it last week outside her Prince’s Bay home. “Saw this in the morning and took concerns about the spotted...
