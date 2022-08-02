ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

starvedrock.media

Court blocks Pritzker’s COVID-19 order limiting unfit detainee transfers

(The Center Square) – The Illinois Department of Human Services is restrained from relying on Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 executive orders limiting transfers from county jails inmates deemed unfit for trial. When a court orders a criminal defendant unfit for trial, state law requires the detainees to be...
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

New IDPH director shares plans for Illinois as Pritzker gives update Title X

(The Center Square) – Introducing the new director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Pritzker administration also provided updates on a couple of health policy issues. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced additional funding for the state's Title X program, which aims to expand reproductive health care in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Arkansas school safety commission recommends armed presence on every campus

(The Center Square) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson will ask state lawmakers for $50 million to fund a school safety grant program recommended by the School Safety Commission. The governor presented the commission's initial report on Tuesday. Many of its recommendations require money and changes to the law, Hutchinson said. Potential legal changes will be examined in January, but the funding aspect will be looked at as early as next week during the legislative special session.
ARKANSAS STATE
Sales tax holidays ineffective compared to real tax reform, report says

(The Center Square) – A new report is critical of temporary sales tax holidays similar to the school supply tax holiday underway in Illinois. For ten days, the state sales tax on school supplies drops from 6.25% to 1.25%. State officials say the tax holiday will save Illinois families $50 million.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Kansas voters reject abortion amendment

(The Center Square) – Kansas voters overwhelmingly rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have said there's no right to abortions in the state. According to unofficial results, 59% voted against the amendment while 41% voted for it in the Tuesday election. The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in 2019...
KANSAS STATE
KSLTV

Health agencies look into cancer risks near Sandy medical facility

SANDY, Utah — Local health agencies are keeping an eye on chemical emissions from a medical sterilization facility. According to Utah’s Department of Environmental Quality, the Environmental Protection Agency informed them that the BD Medical facility on 9450 S., State Street could be causing long-term cancer risks to surrounding residents.
SANDY, UT
starvedrock.media

Officials tout changes, economic impact of state fair

(The Center Square) – The countdown is on for the 2022 Illinois State Fair. The event in Springfield begins on Aug. 11 and runs for ten days. The event has been celebrated nearly every year since 1853 as a showcase for Illinois agriculture. During a fair preview event, Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Pritzker denies knowing about work comp fraud allegations

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he doesn’t know anything other than what’s been reported by the media in the allegations of worker's compensation fraud against a former state employee that touches his office. This, as a lawsuit alleging Pritzker’s administration was complicit continues on...
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Tudor Dixon declared victor in Republican primary race

(The Center Square) – Tudor Dixon has been declared victorious in the Republican primary for this fall’s gubernatorial race against Democrat incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The Michigan GOP, NBC News and other media outlets reported Dixon's win. The results are unofficial. With 18 precincts reporting, Dixon garnered nearly...
MICHIGAN STATE
starvedrock.media

Bill authorizing safe injection sites heads to Newsom

(The Center Square) – California could soon allow sanctioned drug consumption sites in certain cities under a proposal headed for Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk. The bill, Senate Bill 57, would allow Oakland and the cities and counties of both San Francisco and Los Angeles to operate overdose prevention programs, which would include a “hygienic space supervised by trained staff” where people can use drugs and obtain “sterile consumption supplies.” City and county officials must hold a public meeting before approving an overdose prevention program.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ksl.com

'Substantial' number of missing, killed livestock reported in Utah

TAYLORSVILLE — Utah agricultural leaders say they are noticing an alarming new trend this year. There has been an uptick in missing livestock or livestock killed across the state. The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food reported Tuesday that they have received 77 reports of missing cattle this year, as well as five horses or mules, and one sheep or goat. Of those 83 cases, only seven have been found.
UTAH STATE

