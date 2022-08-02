ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU baseball middle infield with some kinks to work out before 2023 season

By Glen West
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

LSU's Kelly frank about uncertainty as camp kicks off

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Invigorated as LSU coach Brian Kelly appears to be by his first year at the helm of a traditional Southeastern Conference power, he didn’t downplay the relative uncertainty surrounding the Tigers as fall camp opened. A coaching staff that has just one returning assistant — offensive line coach Brad Davis — has a slew of decisions to make about a roster comprised of numerous new players. LSU opens its season against Florida State in New Orleans on Sept. 4. But as camp opened on Thursday evening, Kelly said he could not yet even pencil in who likely starters would be at quarterback, cornerback or along most of the offensive line. “A lot of good and bad things happen in those units, and there’s questions that have to be answered,” Kelly said. “Now, I stand here in front of you feeling pretty good about the players we’ve put together in very short order that can go out and play at a very high level in the SEC. But the fact of the matter remains, we’ve got to figure out who those guys are.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU RB Tre Bradford no longer on team, Kelly says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU football wrapped up its first day of fall camp on Thursday, August 4, and coach Brian Kelly met with reporters after practice to discuss how practice went. During Kelly’s press conference he stated that running back Tre Bradford is no longer on the team...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Brian Kelly says LSU will have "tough" roster decisions ahead

Brian Kelly is having to approach this fall camp a little bit differently than past seasons. In other fall camps, if there are positions that need to be battled out over camp, usually Kelly has enough information through offseason workouts and evaluations to at least have a lightly penciled in depth chart heading into camp. But there are three position groups, quarterback, cornerback and offensive line, where Kelly says there has been no penciling in.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

LSU football: Brian Kelly declines to name starting QB, says 'they're all anxious'

The LSU Tigers have a very interesting quarterback battle between Myles Brennan, Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and even returning Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. Head coach Brian Kelly has yet to name a starter though as LSU opened fall camp this week. In fact, Kelly was quick to say there was a lot of work to be done before the team makes any final decisions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
247Sports

WATCH: Top Target Announces Commitment to Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish just got better. Notre Dame landed a commitment Thursday from one of the nation’s top defensive prospects. Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab four-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry is the newest member of Notre Dame's class of 2023 commit list. LSU, Michigan, Alabama, Florida, Auburn and Texas A&M...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Callis
Person
Sting
crescentcitysports.com

Former LSU, Ponchatoula QB T.J. Finley arrested

Former LSU and Ponchatoula quarterback T.J. Finley has been arrested. The current Auburn player was taken into custody at the Lee County Detention Facility on a charge of Attempt to Elude with the Auburn Police Department. WRBL-TV has reached out Thursday to an Auburn University Athletics spokesperson who says they...
PONCHATOULA, LA
wbrz.com

Former LSU quarterback TJ Finley arrested after fleeing police on moped

AUBURN, Ala. - Former LSU quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested by Auburn police Thursday after attempting to elude police. Finley allegedly drove a moped without a helmet which led to his arrest. According to ESPN, Auburn players were supposed to be on campus for preseason camp Thursday. Finley was back...
247Sports

Auburn pulls off flip, lands 4-star edge Ashley Williams

A week after landing Wilky Denaud at the edge spot, Auburn has some more help on the way. Ashley Williams, a 4-star edge out of Zachary, Louisiana, flipped his commitment from Nebraska to Auburn just a few days after Auburn hosted Williams for Big Cat. Williams de-committed from Nebraska Sunday, and now is committed to Auburn a few days later.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#College Baseball#Infielder#Mlb Draft#The Baltimore Orioles#Tigers#Team Carte Blanche#Christian
andthevalleyshook.com

And the Valley Seeks Help

You might have noticed that the ATVS staff has been dwindling lately. Billy and PodKatt retired from the blogging game; Seth Galina and Kenn Landry have gotten the call up to the big leagues and are full-time writers for PFF and MLB respectively; and life and all of its obligations has kept Adam and Poseur away.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Southern Football moves in ahead of Fall Camp

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University football team finally arrived at the Bluff ahead of training camp this week. With 19 transfers on the roster, there are plenty of new faces to get acquainted with. For Jason Dumas, a St. James Parish Native, transferring to Southern brings...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Coca-Cola truck backs into man, pins him to loading dock on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE - A man was pinned by a backing-up Coca-Cola truck in front of LSU's Student Union on Tuesday morning. Sources told WBRZ that first responders were called after the truck backed into a man and pinned him to a loading dock. He was taken to a local hospital with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
visitbatonrouge.com

Find the Best Fishing Spots in Baton Rouge

Take a break from your busy schedule and enjoy an outdoor experience right here in the Capital City. BREC parks are located all over the Baton Rouge area and offer public, freshwater ponds and lakes perfect for family outings, date nights, or even quick casts all year long. You don’t need to drive far to reel in something big in Baton Rouge!
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

247Sports

43K+
Followers
357K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy