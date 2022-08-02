LSU baseball middle infield with some kinks to work out before 2023 season

Read on 247sports.com
LSU's Kelly frank about uncertainty as camp kicks off
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Invigorated as LSU coach Brian Kelly appears to be by his first year at the helm of a traditional Southeastern Conference power, he didn’t downplay the relative uncertainty surrounding the Tigers as fall camp opened. A coaching staff that has just one returning assistant — offensive line coach Brad Davis — has a slew of decisions to make about a roster comprised of numerous new players. LSU opens its season against Florida State in New Orleans on Sept. 4. But as camp opened on Thursday evening, Kelly said he could not yet even pencil in who likely starters would be at quarterback, cornerback or along most of the offensive line. “A lot of good and bad things happen in those units, and there’s questions that have to be answered,” Kelly said. “Now, I stand here in front of you feeling pretty good about the players we’ve put together in very short order that can go out and play at a very high level in the SEC. But the fact of the matter remains, we’ve got to figure out who those guys are.”
LSU RB Tre Bradford no longer on team, Kelly says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU football wrapped up its first day of fall camp on Thursday, August 4, and coach Brian Kelly met with reporters after practice to discuss how practice went. During Kelly’s press conference he stated that running back Tre Bradford is no longer on the team...
Brian Kelly says LSU will have "tough" roster decisions ahead
Brian Kelly is having to approach this fall camp a little bit differently than past seasons. In other fall camps, if there are positions that need to be battled out over camp, usually Kelly has enough information through offseason workouts and evaluations to at least have a lightly penciled in depth chart heading into camp. But there are three position groups, quarterback, cornerback and offensive line, where Kelly says there has been no penciling in.
LSU football: Brian Kelly declines to name starting QB, says 'they're all anxious'
The LSU Tigers have a very interesting quarterback battle between Myles Brennan, Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and even returning Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. Head coach Brian Kelly has yet to name a starter though as LSU opened fall camp this week. In fact, Kelly was quick to say there was a lot of work to be done before the team makes any final decisions.
LSU's QB battle could "make or break" SEC West race
Not only is the SEC year in and year out the toughest conference in college football but there’s an argument to be made that the SEC West is the toughest division in all of college football as well. So when there’s a quarterback competition expected to take place in...
LSU Commit Jalen Brown Ready To Be Next Great WR Out Of Death Valley
The coveted prospect set to enroll early in January, elevate this offense when his time comes
LSU approves contracts for basketball coach Matt McMahon, members of the baseball staff
The LSU Board of Supervisors approved the contracts for men's basketball coach Matt McMahon and his top three assistants in addition to new executive deputy athletic director Keli Zinn, and baseball assistants Wes Johnson and Joshua Jordan during its meeting Tuesday. McMahon, who was hired March 21 to replace Will...
WATCH: Top Target Announces Commitment to Notre Dame
The Fighting Irish just got better. Notre Dame landed a commitment Thursday from one of the nation’s top defensive prospects. Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab four-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry is the newest member of Notre Dame's class of 2023 commit list. LSU, Michigan, Alabama, Florida, Auburn and Texas A&M...
LSU vs. Florida State: ESPN reportedly assigns broadcasting crew for season opener
The broadcasting crew for LSU and Florida State is reportedly set, and it’s a well-known trio of Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George. The news comes from sports media Twitter account Fake Rudy Martzke, who reported on the Sept. 4 matchup that will be played in the Superdome in New Orleans and broadcast on ESPN.
Former LSU, Ponchatoula QB T.J. Finley arrested
Former LSU and Ponchatoula quarterback T.J. Finley has been arrested. The current Auburn player was taken into custody at the Lee County Detention Facility on a charge of Attempt to Elude with the Auburn Police Department. WRBL-TV has reached out Thursday to an Auburn University Athletics spokesperson who says they...
Former LSU quarterback TJ Finley arrested after fleeing police on moped
AUBURN, Ala. - Former LSU quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested by Auburn police Thursday after attempting to elude police. Finley allegedly drove a moped without a helmet which led to his arrest. According to ESPN, Auburn players were supposed to be on campus for preseason camp Thursday. Finley was back...
Auburn pulls off flip, lands 4-star edge Ashley Williams
A week after landing Wilky Denaud at the edge spot, Auburn has some more help on the way. Ashley Williams, a 4-star edge out of Zachary, Louisiana, flipped his commitment from Nebraska to Auburn just a few days after Auburn hosted Williams for Big Cat. Williams de-committed from Nebraska Sunday, and now is committed to Auburn a few days later.
And the Valley Seeks Help
You might have noticed that the ATVS staff has been dwindling lately. Billy and PodKatt retired from the blogging game; Seth Galina and Kenn Landry have gotten the call up to the big leagues and are full-time writers for PFF and MLB respectively; and life and all of its obligations has kept Adam and Poseur away.
Wiltfong Whiparound: 5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor would be a great fit with LSU
In this clip from Wiltfong Whiparound, Steve Wiltfong discusses Nyckoles Harbor and what he brings to the table, and how LSU could be a major player in his recruitment moving forward.
Southern Football moves in ahead of Fall Camp
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University football team finally arrived at the Bluff ahead of training camp this week. With 19 transfers on the roster, there are plenty of new faces to get acquainted with. For Jason Dumas, a St. James Parish Native, transferring to Southern brings...
Coca-Cola truck backs into man, pins him to loading dock on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE - A man was pinned by a backing-up Coca-Cola truck in front of LSU's Student Union on Tuesday morning. Sources told WBRZ that first responders were called after the truck backed into a man and pinned him to a loading dock. He was taken to a local hospital with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.
Find the Best Fishing Spots in Baton Rouge
Take a break from your busy schedule and enjoy an outdoor experience right here in the Capital City. BREC parks are located all over the Baton Rouge area and offer public, freshwater ponds and lakes perfect for family outings, date nights, or even quick casts all year long. You don’t need to drive far to reel in something big in Baton Rouge!
Back to School: Livingston Parish schools talk flood recovery, new athletic facilities
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — In less than a week, students in Livingston Parish will be headed back to the classrooms. “The greatest thing that happens every year is the first day of school. When the buses roll up and those kids get off those buses, it just makes our day,” said Livingston Parish Superintendent Alan Murphy.
WATCH: Louisiana groom huddles with groomsmen before saying ‘I do’
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - It’s arguably the biggest moment in any man and woman’s life; their wedding day. Specifically, the moment you say “I do.”. For one Louisiana groom, the pressure was mounting and the decision was too much for one man to bear without the consult of his groomsmen.
Trina Edwards says 'Older men treat you better' and a whole lot more: Baton Rouge Classic
Trina Edwards picked Juban's for her Baton Rouge Classic lunch. As we both drove up, we realized we weren't sure how to recognize the other. Fortunately, we ended up almost bumping into each other in the parking lot and walked into the restaurant together. From the moment we met, the...
Comments / 0