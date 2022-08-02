Incentives Recipient Revealed: Logistics Company Near Port To Create 75 Jobs

The owner of an historical landmark in downtown Wilmington is seeking permission from a city panel to tweak a previously approved redevelopment plan. Stamatia “Nick” Saffo of Global Property Holdings and Saffo Contractors and architect Rob Romero are asking the Wilmington Historical Preservation Commission for a height increase from about 18 feet to 35 feet for a two-story commercial building. The structure is planned for the site of the old Bailey Theater, 20 N. Front St.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO