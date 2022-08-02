Incentives Recipient Revealed: Logistics Company Near Port To Create 75 Jobs

Read on www.wilmingtonbiz.com
Cleaning And Repair Company For The Building Industry Launches
A new construction and real estate cleaning and repair service has launched in Wilmington, according to a press release. Taylor King is the CEO and owner of Taylored Construction Services, providing cleaning, pressure washing and other services to the real estate and building industries. According to the release, King has...
Raleigh Brewery To Open Location In Soda Pop District
Raleigh-based Bowstring Brewyard will open a new brewpub in Wilmington in the Soda Pop District. The founders of Bowstring Brewyard operate out of a historic renovated building in Raleigh and plan to do a similar upfit to the building at 1002 Princess St. A major renovation on the block is...
Proposal Adds Another Story To Bailey Theater Site's Redevelopment Plan
The owner of an historical landmark in downtown Wilmington is seeking permission from a city panel to tweak a previously approved redevelopment plan. Stamatia “Nick” Saffo of Global Property Holdings and Saffo Contractors and architect Rob Romero are asking the Wilmington Historical Preservation Commission for a height increase from about 18 feet to 35 feet for a two-story commercial building. The structure is planned for the site of the old Bailey Theater, 20 N. Front St.
Durham-based Brewery Submits Plans For Wilmington Pizzeria
While it may be taking longer than planned to establish its foothold in Wilmington, Durham-based Ponysaurus Brewing Co. is trotting ahead with its permitting process. Plans to transform the former law office at 214 Market St. into a pizzeria will be reviewed by the Wilmington Technical Review (TRC) Committee on Aug. 18.
In Latest Phases, 400 More Home Lots Coming To Riverlights
Riverlights officials are working toward creating a little over 400 new home lots for the 1,400-acre master-planned development’s next phases. Developers recently submitted site plans to the city of Wilmington for phases 7 and 8 of Riverlights, a project off River Road owned by a subsidiary of North America Sekisui House LLC and managed by Brookfield Properties.
PrimoHoagies Headed To Fulton Station
For those looking for a new place to get a sammie fix, PrimoHoagies is headed for Wilmington. A new location is planning to open its doors in Fulton Station at 3708 South College Road. Known for its specialty Italian subs, PrimoHoagies offers ten different hoagie-style sandwiches along with sides and...
LM Restaurants Exceeds Fundraising Goal To Support World Central Kitchen
The restaurant group that owns Oceanic, Bluewater Oceanfront Grill and Hops Supply House announced Tuesday that its month-long initiative to raise $100,000 for World Central Kitchen’s efforts in Ukraine has exceeded its goal. Raleigh-based LM Restaurants reported its fundraising campaign netted $141,715 through a. variety of activities at its...
