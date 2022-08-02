Uber Reports First Ever Positive Cash Flow, But Lost $1.7 Billion From Startup Bets

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Caterpillar (CAT) – The heavy equipment maker's stock fell 3.7% in the premarket after its quarterly earnings beat forecasts but revenue was slightly short of consensus. Caterpillar's sales were hurt by its exit from Russia as well as supply chain issues, and it also saw elevated costs during the quarter.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO