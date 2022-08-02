Uber Reports First Ever Positive Cash Flow, But Lost $1.7 Billion From Startup Bets

Read on observer.com
Unlike Walmart, Amazon says customers are unfazed by inflation, and the e-commerce giant is whittling down warehouse costs
Amazon reported a fall in quarterly operating income. The e-commerce giant has not seen inflation change consumer behavior. Amazon pointed to progress in the efficiency of its fulfillment network. Considering some rough signals this week from Walmart, Shopify, and Best Buy, the news could've been a lot worse from Amazon's...
Walmart Cuts Corporate Jobs To Save Costs After Recent Profit Warning: Report
A week after issuing a profit warning, the retail giant Walmart Inc. WMT is slashing hundreds of corporate roles in a restructuring effort, reported Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter. The restructuring, which impacts several departments, including merchandising, global technology, and real-estate teams, was disclosed to staff...
freightwaves.com
Why Atlas Air has become tempting takeover target for investors
Unconfirmed reports that Apollo Global Management is in advanced talks with Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings to take the freighter airline private provides the latest example of private capital flowing into the air cargo space. It’s a trend that accelerated during the COVID-19 crisis as aircraft became essential for delivering critical medical goods and supporting an explosion in online buying.
CNBC
DoorDash stock pops 18% after company posts record number of orders
DoorDash said the total number of orders it delivered grew 23% year over year to 426 million. Revenue grew 30% year over year, which the company attributed to increased order frequency and more monthly active users. DoorDash reported second-quarter results after the bell Thursday that beat Wall Street's revenue expectations...
Observer
Robinhood Bets That Big Layoffs Will Offset Declines in Revenue and Users
Robinhood is doubling down on cost reduction as its revenue plummets and users ditch the platform amid a bear market. The stock and cryptocurrency trading app reported second-quarter earnings late August 2, a day earlier than expected. The report shows revenue for the three months ended June 30 fell 44 percent from a year ago to $318 million, missing analysts’ estimate of $321 million. After expenses, Robinhood reported a net quarterly loss of $0.34 per share, better than the $0.37 expected.
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Alphabet
Tesla is on track to be the next high-profile company to conduct a stock split this year.
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
The growth-centric Nasdaq 100 is home to three widely owned stocks that are cheaper than they've ever been.
Observer
What Is AMTD Digital, the Mysterious Meme Stock That Surged 20,000% in a Month?
Think the meme stock mania is over? A little-known fintech stock just proved you wrong. AMTD Digital, a Hong Kong-based fintech company that went public in July, saw its stock skyrocket more than 200-fold in less than three weeks, baffling investors as well as the company itself. What is AMTD...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: eBay shares up, Clorox down, Nasdaq leads rally, Ford shares soar
Twinkie maker Hostess Brands is handing out bonuses of up to $1,000 to each of its nearly 2,000 bakery and warehouse employees. The ‘thank you’ awards are the second bonuses this year and recognize the hard work and dedication of Hostess employees over the past several months. Hostess...
tipranks.com
LYFT Stock Jumps 9.9% on Upbeat Q2 Earnings Results
LYFT stock jumped 9.9% early Friday as investors cheered its impressive earnings results for the second quarter of 2022. Ride-hailing company Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) has posted impressive results for the second quarter of 2022. Shares of the company were up 9.9% in Friday’s pre-market trading session as investors looked impressed with the company’s upbeat results.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Caterpillar, Uber, Pinterest and more
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Caterpillar (CAT) – The heavy equipment maker's stock fell 3.7% in the premarket after its quarterly earnings beat forecasts but revenue was slightly short of consensus. Caterpillar's sales were hurt by its exit from Russia as well as supply chain issues, and it also saw elevated costs during the quarter.
Breaking Earnings: Bookings Holdings’ Revenue Dips in Q2
Bookings Holdings saw mixed second-quarter results with its earnings coming in at $19.08 per share after a $17.57 estimate. Revenue was a little light at $4.29 billion against the $4.32 estimate. Cheddar’s Michelle Castillo says the travel company might be feeling the same headwinds as Airbnb, “especially with a lot of cancellations due to airline shortages in the latter half of the quarter.” Booking Holdings’ stock was up 4% after hours.
What Amazon Just Said Could Mean Billions in More Growth
Management believes Amazon Web Services is still in the early stages of growth.
TechCrunch
Lyft rides post-COVID recovery to record earnings, but faces inflationary headwinds
Lyft just beat Wall Street revenue expectations, bringing in a second-quarter revenue of $990.7 million, which is up from $765 million in the same quarter of last year. It’s also a 13% quarter-over-quarter increase from Lyft Q1 revenue of $875.6 million. Net loss for the second quarter saw a...
CNBC
Job cuts and smaller bonuses loom for Wall Street amid collapse in IPOs and stock issuance
Pay cuts are expected across wide swaths of the financial industry as bonus season approaches, according to a report released Thursday by compensation consultancy Johnson Associates. "There are going to be a lot of people who are down 50%," Alan Johnson, managing director of the namesake firm, said in an...
International Business Times
Lyft's Operating Profit Surges On Rideshare Demand, Hiring Slowdown
Ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc on Thursday reported a record adjusted operating profit, benefiting from a surge in demand for rides and a dramatic slowdown in company-wide hiring that helped manage costs, sending its shares up 5%. Earlier this week, bigger rival Uber Inc reported upbeat quarterly results and turned cash...
Google Parent Alphabet's Search Outperformance, YouTube Shorts Momentum, AI-Focus: Munster's Analysis Of Q2 Results
Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG reported strong second-quarter results late Tuesday, sending its shares higher in after-hours trading. Alphabet’s June quarter results were essentially in line with expectations, as Search outperformance more than offset the soft YouTube revenue, Loup Funds Managing Partner and co-founder Gene Munster said in a note. Search revenue at $40.7 billion came in better than the expected number of $40.3 billion, he noted.
Trading platform Robinhood lays off nearly a quarter of staff as crypto drops
The news comes on the heels of a dire revenue report, with company shares taking a 3% tumble in extended trading
Benzinga
Block Inc Q2 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And EPS Beat, Shares Fall On Outlook And Bitcoin Impact
Financial company Block Inc SQ reported second-quarter financial results after the market close Thursday. Here are the key highlights for investors and details on how Bitcoin BTC/USD impacted the results. What Happened: Block Inc, which changed its name from Square in December, reported second-quarter revenue of $4.4 billion, down 6%...
