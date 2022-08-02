Kava plant company partners on drug development with contract research organization Nutrasource

Read on www.nutritionaloutlook.com
Gavan Technologies develops a plant protein extraction method that utilizes the entire plant, leaving no waste
Using this method, the company can produce protein isolates, natural colors, flavor enhancers, gluten substitutes, and other useful compounds. Gavan Technologies Ltd. (Acre, Israel) says it has developed a waste-free extraction method to derive protein and other ingredients from plants. The company says its upcycling method uses the entire plant, without leaving any leftovers. Using this method, the company can produce protein isolates, natural colors, flavor enhancers, gluten substitutes, and other useful compounds. This process also allows for up to a 10-fold reduction in energy usage by requiring zero-to-minimal heat.
Startup firm creating functional protein ingredients from bovine colostrum raises seed funding
Maolac says it will use the funds to build a facility with small-scale production capabilities. Israeli foodtech startup Maolac says it recently raised $3.2 million in seed funding to create functional protein ingredients from bovine colostrum. The company will use the money to build a production facility. The company uses...
Camelina biofuel
Fun fact! Research is being done into the economic feasibility of using oil from the camelina plant to create biofuels, potentially as an alternative to conventional jet fuel, for example. Research is being done into the economic feasibility of using oil from the camelina plant to create biofuels, potentially as...
It's raining PFAS: Even in Antarctica and on the Tibetan Plateau, rainwater is unsafe to drink
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are man-made hazardous chemicals that are spread globally in the atmosphere and as a result they can be found in the rainwater and snow in even the most remote locations on Earth. During the last 20 years, guideline values for PFAS in drinking water, surface waters and soils have decreased dramatically due to new insights into their toxicity. As a result, the levels in environmental media are now ubiquitously above guideline levels. A perspective article by researchers from Stockholm University and ETH Zurich published in Environmental Science & Technology suggests that PFAS define a new planetary boundary for novel entities that has been exceeded.
Agravitae and TKO Farms partner to create market for graviola-based products in the U.S.
Together, Agravitae and TKO Farms have developed a proprietary process to freeze dry the vine-ripened fruit to preserve its nutritional qualities. Armed with this new technology, they have also developed a range of products that are making their way into the U.S. market. Agravitae (Tustin, CA) has partnered with TKO...
Molecule may prevent age-related diseases and increase life expectancy and wellness
While breakthroughs in the world of medicine and technology account for the global increase in life expectancy, improvements in quality of life for the elderly population lag far behind. Longevity without a decline in health is one of the major challenges that faces the world of medicine. A new study led by Professors Einav Gross and Shmuel Ben-Sasson of the Faculty of Medicine at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) has identified a group of molecules that enable cells to repair damaged components, making it possible for those tissues to retain proper function. The efficacy of the molecules was demonstrated on a model organism. The research team examined the effect of various therapies on longevity and quality of life, and successfully proved they can protect the organism's and human cells from damage. Their findings were published in Autophagy.
An AI Just Independently Discovered Alternate Physics
Grab any physics textbook and you'll find formula after formula describing how things wobble, fly, swerve and stop. The formulas describe actions we can observe, but behind each could be sets of factors that aren't immediately obvious. Now, a new AI program developed by researchers at Columbia University has seemingly...
In DNA, scientists find solution to building superconductor that could transform technology
Scientists at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and their collaborators have used DNA to overcome a nearly insurmountable obstacle to engineer materials that would revolutionize electronics. One possible outcome of such engineered materials could be superconductors, which have zero electrical resistance, allowing electrons to flow unimpeded. That means...
Seeking nominations for Insider's 100 People Transforming Business series
Insider is excited to announce the 100 People Transforming Business series is coming back for its 4th edition this November. This year will feature a Reader's Choice list in addition to the editor nominations. Read more for details.
AI Is Discovering Its Own ‘Fundamental’ Physics And Scientists Are Baffled
Physics is one of science’s more rigorous—and rigid—disciplines, riddled with long equations and complex measurements that must be made just right to reveal their secrets. Yet, before even the simplest equation was put together, scientists first had to puzzle out a crucial predecessor to written equations: a system’s variables.
Research captures unfolding cardiovascular toll from meth use
A massive new study spotlights the toll methamphetamine use may take on heart health, suggesting men, people with kidney disease and those with high blood pressure are especially at risk. The findings, published Monday in the Journal of the American Heart Association, indicated people who used meth faced a 32%...
New Mexico mammoths among best evidence for early humans in North America
About 37,000 years ago, a mother mammoth and her calf met their end at the hands of human beings. Bones from the butchering site record how humans shaped pieces of their long bones into disposable blades to break down their carcasses, and rendered their fat over a fire. But a key detail sets this site apart from others from this era. It's in New Mexico—a place where most archaeological evidence does not place humans until tens of thousands of years later.
Science Feature: Next-Generation Psychedelics
This article was originally published on Microdose and appears here with permission. Psychedelic research is becoming the future of mental health, with more and more studies showing their effectiveness in the treatment of mood disorders. Psychedelics like psilocybin, DMT, and ibogaine have been used by ancient civilizations and have recently shown to be more advantageous in terms of effectiveness and adverse effects than traditional antidepressants like SSRIs.
CEO Pankaj Gogia Explains How Psychedelic Water Is A Great Alternative To Alcohol – Exclusive
Pankaj Gogia wants to give people options. The CEO of Psychedelic Water told Health Digest about the drink's benefits over alcohol.
Your genes may impact psychedelic experiences
Researchers in North Carolina have found evidence that people’s genes may affect how they trip on psychedelic drugs. The finding may be a potential reason why people sometimes react very differently to psychedelics — the actual potency of the drug is different for different people, even though the dose is the same.
The Ultimate Guide To THC Gummies: How To Use, Benefits & More
Since CBD became all the rage a few years ago, satisfied customers everywhere have become increasingly interested in what else the cannabis plant has to offer. Fans of the beneficial plant have even grown an interest in its parts that don’t always receive the best recognition — like THC.
