Work heads to several railroad crossings this month

Southgate Plaza recycling drop-off site permanently closing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Southgate Plaza recycling drop-off site will be permanently closing, according to ACDEM. Property managers have requested the Allen County Department of Environmental Management (ACDEM) remove the recycling trailers located at Southgate Plaza at 281 Pettit Ave. As a result of the decision by Kellams Properties, Saturday, August 13, 2022, will be the last day Allen County residents can recycle their household recyclables including paper, plastic, cardboard, glass, and cans at this location.
Man facing charges after chase in Steuben County
STEUBEN CO, Ind. (ADAMS) – A Steuben County man is facing charges after leading police on a motorcycle chase Tuesday morning. The chase prompted a three-hour search in Pleasant Lake. According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, an officer attempted to stop 23-year-old Austin Ray German of Hudson, Indiana,...
Congresswoman Jackie Walorski killed in Elkhart County crash
ELKHART CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – U.S. Congresswoman Republican U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski is among four people who were killed in an Elkhart County crash. A car crossed the center line and collided head-on with the SUV that Walorski was in. Two of her staff members, 28-year-old Emma Thomson and...
Moped driver critically hurt in n. Coliseum crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police say a moped driver found unresponsive at a crash scene Tuesday night has life-threatening injuries. The crash happened around 10:30 Tuesday night on North Coliseum close to the Coliseum Inn. Police say the adult man drove over a small retaining wall...
Weeklong event aims to boost shopping local in Waynedale
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – There’s a push to shop local get hunting in Waynedale. “Shop Waynedale” was announced this week. It is a weeklong event that boasts big discounts at local businesses, a Scavenger Hunt, and a Passport Stamp game. The grand prize drawing for a...
Local musicians hold free multicultural family & children’s concerts
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Bringing the many cultures in Fort Wayne together through the magic of music, Musical Conexion will be headlining two bilingual and interactive family and children’s concerts (ages 2-7 yrs) later this summer and again in the fall during Hispanic Heritage Month. Musical Conexion...
“Unparalleled” rock & roll memorabilia collection up for auction
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – On Saturday, August 6th at 10 am, a massive rock memorabilia collection, curated and owned by legendary Ft. Wayne radio broadcaster Doc West, will be auctioned at Bartkus Auctioneers – 11595 E. State Rd 205 in Laotto, IN. Online bidding has already begun.
