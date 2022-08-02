YWCA of NWI hosts pamper me pretty spa party for young ladies

Read on chicagocrusader.com
Porter County man says the generosity of his community has left him ‘speechless’
Eric Duttlinger’s 10-year-old son Hudson had the family’s hog, a 300-pound Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Gilt, in the ring. Friends had convinced Eric Duttlinger to put the hog up for auction. The hog sold for $102,000.
Annual Popcorn Festival serves as the best way to celebrate NWI
The Popcorn Festival is a staple of Valparaiso. Every year, people gather to celebrate Orville Redenbacher with delicious food and great company, and this year will be no exception. “We have a couple of pre-festival activities planned this year that we're really excited about. The first is on Thursday, September...
'Rooftop Pastor' Corey Brooks raises $18M to begin demolition for new Woodlawn community center
The new Woodlawn community center is the brain-child of Pastor Corey Brooks, who's been camped out on a rooftop to raise money for it.
Village of Lynwood Hosts Annual Festival
Jada D. Curry -Village President of Lynwood, Illinois- will be joined by hundreds of residents, regional and local elected officials, and business leaders in participating in one of the most highly anticipated summer events that southern Cook County offers, “The Lynwood Fest.”. The summer music festival comes as a...
Discover celebrates grand opening of Chatham call center, community center
Taking a stroll down the Soul Train line is a rite of passage for new hires at Discover in Chatham.
Gary, Indiana gets $30 million for new YMCA, heath and employment centers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Gary is pushing for a comeback story in one of its neighborhoods, and just picked up a $20 million assist.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas shows us the plan that has neighbors cheering.When it comes to the boards and the blight... "A lot of residents have left or died off." There is a consensus. "We love the area, but we don't like the way the area has changed," said resident Gloria Billinglsey. "I love the neighborhood. It's home. I've seen it devolve," added resident Gwendolyn Moss."We're striving to come back," noted resident. Robert HarrisThe neighborhood...
Orthopedic surgeon joins Coolspring Health Center in Michigan City
Board-certified orthopedic surgeon Bryan Boyer, MD, has joined the care team at Franciscan Physician Network Coolspring Health Center. Dr. Boyer received his training at Indiana University School of Medicine in Bloomington, Ind. His residency was at Akron General Medical Center in Akron, Ohio, and his fellowship was at Orthopaedic Trauma Fellowship in Columbus, Ohio.
Gary Community School Corporation hiring for variety of positions
The Gary Community School Corporation is currently hiring for the 2022-2023 school year. Specialized positions which can often be difficult to fill include signing bonuses. “We are excited to start the school year with an energized, motivated and highly skilled team,” said GCSC HR Director Melisha Jones-Henderson. “We take pride in offering competitive salaries and great benefits.”
South Shore block club shows power in numbers; fights for services and amenities
CHICAGO (CBS) – Block clubs have long been a bedrock in Chicago: Neighbors coming together for mutual support, friendship, and to make their voices heard for community improvements. Perhaps they've never been more important than now as the city grapples with serious problems.We visited the Ridgeland-Cregier block club in South Shore and found they are as committed as ever. The signs of commitment are clear the moment you step onto the 7800 block of South Ridgeland -- the lawns, the homes, the way William Harper cares for his property, and the street, and the sidewalk."They see me out here cleaning,...
End of free school meals may put added pressure on families
Schools have been able to feed more students during the pandemic, thanks to a federal waiver providing free meals. Now, that's coming to an end, and that has some school officials concerned. Kathleen Kane is the director of school nutrition at Valparaiso Community Schools. "It's been nice because participation has...
More than two dozen college students receive scholarship money for helping their community
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than two dozen college students are getting scholarships for helping their community.Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will join members from the Cook County Health Foundation this afternoon to award recipients of the provident scholarship fund. Thirty-one medical and dental students will be honored for their commitment to work in under-served communities. Recipients will get $10,000 to $20,0000 in scholarship money.
South Shore Neighbors Can Get Necessities, Home Goods At Sista Afya’s Free Store Saturday
SOUTH SHORE — South Shore residents can get free clothes, home goods and more at a neighborhood mental health group’s all-day giveaway Saturday. The “free store” is 11 a.m.-6 p.m. — or until supplies run out — Saturday at Sista Afya Community Mental Wellness, 1817 E. 71st St.
Watch Indiana Mom Speak to Son Through Nanny Cam For First Time and Accidentally Scare the Bejeezus Out of Him
When my dad's Alzheimer's become more advanced, we put a nanny cam in his living room to be able to check on him when we could not be at the house with him. The doctor suggested it and even though it seemed like a huge invasion of privacy, we knew it was what was best. Now, that he has moved into assisted living, there is no need for the camera anymore, But, my sister and nieces, who are getting ready to move into the house, still have yet to take the camera down.
Gary Community School Corporation Leadership Announces Unified Brand, Defines “The Gary Way”
Today, during the kick-off of Day 2 of its Enrollment Fair, the Gary Community School Corporation hosted a press conference to unveil a unified brand and summation of roles to be embraced by students, staff, parents and stakeholders titled “The Gary Way.”. “As a school community, we made the...
Suburban bakery targeted by hate crime ordered to stop hosting public events
Jeannie Ridings, the attorney representing Corinna Sac, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why she feels Lake in The Hills officials were wrong to send a notice to stop hosting public events at her client’s bakery because of zoning issues following a hate crime last month after planning a family-friendly drag show. […]
Two women shot in Homewood
Police are investigating after two teenage women were shot this morning in Homewood. It happened just after 11:00 near Brushton Avenue and Stranahan Street. Officers were told that at least 4 gunshots were heard.
Checking in on local twins, 3 years after complex and rare birth
CHICAGO — The WGN Medical Watch team has a follow up to a remarkable birth story. We first introduced you to Janessa and Genesis three years ago. The local twins endured a complex and rare delivery. At the time, it was only the second known procedure of its kind on twins – a partial delivery and an immediate surgery – at just 29 week.
Brookfield Zoo offering free days for kids before they return to school
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Before students return to school. The Brookfield Zoo is letting kids in for free. Monday through Wednesday, kids 11 years old and young will get free admission. Adults will have to pay $25 for their tickets plus $15 for parking. There are plenty of new baby animals to see, including a 6-month-old grey seal.On kids' free days, the zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Demolition begins for Pastor Brooks' new South Side Chicago community center
CHICAGO - Chicago's famous "rooftop pastor" Corey Brooks came down from his rooftop Tuesday to announce a major step forward in building a community center for Woodlawn. Demolition crews began tearing down the last big piece of property on the footprint of the proposed community center. Brooks said they still need to raise millions but are more than halfway to their ambitious goal.
Embattled suburb pulls plug on National Night Out activities
Flossmoor residents received an email from the village on Tuesday saying its National Night Out activities were canceled over what officials called safety issues.
