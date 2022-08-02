Triumph For Hoda Kotb, 57, As She’s Nominated For An Emmy! It’s Great News For Busy Mom And Cancer Survivor After Break From Fiancé

Read on www.survivornet.com
Today fans shocked by Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb’s ‘tearful’ moment together on live TV despite hosts’ fiery ‘feud’
TODAY fans have witnessed an emotional moment between hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb during Friday’s show. The tearful interaction has arrived amid the pair’s rumored feud, as they bonded together to wish a co-worker farewell. Longtime NBC News correspondent Pete Williams is retiring, and his Today show...
‘TODAY Show’: Is Jenna Bush Hager Going to Be Replaced After Announcing Huge Career News?
Jenna Bush Hager has a new project in the works, meaning her future on the TODAY show could look different. Recently, Hager teased an update via her social media. On Tuesday, she posted an Instagram story that read: “Stay tuned for tomorrow’s BIG August #readwithjenna announcement. This is one you won’t want to miss!”
Today fans break down in tears over legendary news anchor’s emotional sendoff after he leaves show
TODAY fans have expressed their feelings about a legendary anchor's retirement from NBC after nearly 30 years on the network. Longtime correspondent Pete Williams had an emotional farewell during Friday's broadcast. Pete's colleagues gave him an emotional sendoff on TODAY with a video highlighting the journalists' impressive almost three decades...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
ETOnline.com
Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2
1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
GMA’s Robin Roberts makes huge announcement as she tells fans she is ‘leaving her happy place’ after lengthy absence
ROBIN Roberts is set to return to her role on Good Morning America following a lengthy absence. The ABC anchor posted a message on her Instagram - telling fans she is “leaving her happy place” as she confirmed she would be back on our screens on Monday morning.
Wynonna Judd Shares What She’s Learned After Her Mother’s Death
It has been a little over two months since the matriarch of the Judd family, Naomi Judd passed away at the age of 76. After her death, her family got together to perform songs in her honor during a special on CMT. Last week, Wynonna joined Brandi Carlile on stage in Nashville during her tour to honor her mom as well.
The View fans shocked as guest calls out host Whoopi Goldberg for looking ‘bored’ during live show
THE View fans were left shocked after a star guest called out Whoopi Goldberg for looking "bored" during her live TV show. Neil Patrick Harris, 49, appeared on The View to promote his new movie, Uncoupled. The Starship Troopers actor was much more interested in talking about Whoopi's distaste for...
Christina Haack Shares Glimpse of Family Life in Tennessee Amid Ant Anstead Custody Battle: Photos
A weekend to remember! Christina Hall (née Haack) showed off what she and her family are getting up to in the country after moving to Tennessee. “Tennessee summers are hottt 🔥…. so watering holes and blackberry picking for delicious smoothies are a must!” the HGTV star, 38, captioned an Instagram video on Saturday, July 23. In the clip, the Wellness Remodel author was joined by husband Joshua Hall, daughter Taylor, 11, and sons Brayden, 6, and Hudson, 2.
Popculture
Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
Did Matt Roloff Cheat On Amy Roloff? Details on ‘Little People, Big World’ Divorce
Viewers first met Little People, Big World stars Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff back in 2006 on their humble farm in Oregon as the series chronicled the lives of the six-member Roloff family. However, no one expected the pair to get divorced midway through their reality show. The 2015 split shocked fans, and almost instantaneously, rumors of infidelity abounded. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about whether Matt cheated on Amy during their marriage.
GMA’s Michael Strahan surprises fans as he returns to show unannounced after weeks away in mysterious absence
MICHAEL Strahan has surprised his fans by returning to Good Morning America after several weeks away. The TV host, 50, appeared back on the breakfast show on Wednesday. Strahan has not been on GMA for weeks as he promoted his game show The $100,000 Pyramid. He is also the executive...
Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Petcosky Hit the Gym Together: Photo
Romance with a side of wellness! Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, hit the gym together for a couples workout date. The American Idol host, 47, and the model, 24, were photographed walking home together after working out in New York City on Wednesday, August 3. The Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost wore […]
Today fans slam Savannah Guthrie for demanding guest ‘hurry up’ during awkward cooking segment on live TV
TODAY fans have slammed Savannah Guthrie for demanding show guest to hurry up during an awkward cooking segment on live TV. Today's Hoda Kotb, 57, has recently admitted she lives in constant fear of being fired because of her co-host Savannah, 50. The awkward moment occurred during the cooking segment...
Popculture
ABC News Reporter Reveals Pregnancy on 'Good Morning America'
ABC News reporter Maggie Rulli brought some breaking news of the personal variety to Good Morning America. Rulli shared that she and her husband, Morgan Blake, are expecting their first baby together. The report came directly from Disneyland Paris and the newly opened Marvel Avengers Campus, with George Stephanopoulos opening the door for the big reveal.
‘TODAY Show’s Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Emotional Story About Her Daughter to Co-Host Hoda Kotb
It is a big moment for the entire family when a kiddo returns home from a stay at sleep-away camp. And, TODAY Show with Hoda & Jenna host Jenna Bush Hager is sharing this emotional moment with her fans as she moment she and her husband, Henry Chase Hager pick their nine-year-old daughter, Mila from camp.
Lauren Goodger shares heartbreaking post after revealing the death of her baby daughter Lorena
LAUREN Goodger has posted a heartbreaking song on Instagram after the death of her newborn daughter Lorena. The former Towie star said her baby was born "with no pregnancy or labour complications" before her death at two days old on Friday. Lauren, 35, told followers: "Words can't describe as a...
The Hollywood Gossip
Carlin Bates Hospitalized With Serious Medical Condition; Fans Fear For Reality Star's Life
For 10 seasons, the Bates family of Tennessee starred in a WeTV reality show called Bringing Up Bates. The show was canceled in January, but the members of the Bates family are still popular and beloved figures on social media. So the news that 24-year-old Carlin Bates has been hospitalized...
survivornet.com
How Sherry Pollex, Longtime Love Of NASCAR Driver Martin Truex Jr., Keeps An Amazingly Positive Attitude As She Battles Ovarian Cancer
Sherry Pollex, 43, longtime partner of NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., 42, was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2014. Her cancer returned last September. The health-enthusiast and yogi is keeping a positive attitude through her cancer journey. Ovarian cancer has been called “the cancer that whispers,” due to...
GMA fans fear shake-up and that popular host could REPLACE George Stephanopolous, Robin Roberts or Michael Strahan
GOOD Morning America fans are ready to welcome a new co-host to the weekend lineup but have voiced concern it spells a shake-up for the current cast. Janai Norman was announced this week as the new addition to the line-up with fans questioning what it means after recent absences from favorites George Stephanopolous, Robin Roberts, or Michael Strahan.
