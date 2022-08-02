ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandan, ND

Bisman Dog Rescue Saves Nearly 40 Dogs From The Streets Of Texas

By Andi Ahne
Hot 97-5
Hot 97-5
 3 days ago
valleynewslive.com

Permanent jewelry has come to North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Permanent jewelry has been a popular concept recently and now, there is a jeweler who had started the business in North Dakota. ”It’s so simple but easy and meaningful and yeah,” said Chelsea Ktytor, permanent jewelry specialist at the Bracelet Bar. Chelsea...
FARGO, ND
Hot 97-5

In ND, Simple Acts Of Skill, Respect, And Beauty

I'm all about people showing respect to others and their community. I have talked to Deborah Vollmuth before, I met her fairly recently ( I'll tell you more on that in just a bit ). I think it's pretty standard once you become Facebook friends you will see from time to time a new post from them, most of the time we will quickly read it, give it a comment and a "Like" and onward you go with your day - This post grabbed my attention the second I saw it. Deborah and her husband Nick live in Selfridge, North Dakota. Nick and his friend Tim Schell were in the National Guard together. Tim is quite talented. Sculpted and created out of wood, take a look at the artwork he gave Deborah and Nick. You can see this for yourself at the Selfridge cemetery.
SELFRIDGE, ND
740thefan.com

2022 North Dakota #pheasant crowing counts

Most hunters don’t apologize while spending summer fishing, camping or enjoying any number of outdoor activities if the conversations drift to the coming fall hunting season. We’re prone to keep one eye on the bobber and another on the calendar while our imagination thinks of what the fields and...
ANIMALS
kxnet.com

KX Conversation: North Dakota Lottery

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— For our August 2nd KX Conversation, Nicholas Quallich and Brooke Williams spoke with North Dakota Lottery Sales & Marketing Manager Ryan Koppy. Koppy discussed the contribution the lottery makes to the state, preparing to give people a chance to win a major jackpot and more.
LOTTERY
KFYR-TV

Construction crews unearth piece of downtown Bismarck History

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Construction on 4th Street in downtown Bismarck came to an abrupt halt on Wednesday after a discovery was made. Construction crews discovered remnants of trolley tracks as the City of Bismarck continues its construction project. According to Mark Halverson at the State Historical Society the trolley ran from what was then the McKenzie Hotel, up 4th street to the Capitol building. But the unearthed piece, didn’t quite match up.
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Department of Transportation urges caution during Sturgis Rally

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota transportation officials are urging caution and awareness on the roads with the big Sturgis Motorcycle Rally upcoming this weekend. The rally is held in Sturgis, South Dakota but thousands of bikers from across North Dakota and across the country will make their way to western South Dakota for the festivities.
STURGIS, SD
SuperTalk 1270

In Bismarck/Mandan Someone Just Won $50,000 Playing Bingo!

AND THIS GUY WON $50,000! Photo from Big Win Bingo Facebook page. That's a mighty big check for playing bingo. It appears it happened at Sidelines Sports Bar in Bismarck with Big Win Bingo sponsored by MATPAC Wrestling. I'm not here to promote any particular bar or charitable organization but winning $50K is pretty big news in the bingo community.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

The Memories Will Haunt Mandan Forever

There are many expressions that you hear without giving them much thought. One of them is absolutely false, and it pertains to all of us, in particular, the ones who are THE closest to this horrible case - the families. "Time heals all wounds" - Sorry, but it doesn't - there is no way that it ever will. I moved here just over 2 years ago, I work right down the street from one of the most grisly murder scenes police have ever come across - RJR Property management company - 1106 32nd Ave SE in Mandan. EVERY time I drive by that street my mind flashes images of a madman butchering four innocent people - the date was April 1st, 2019. The police caught a suspect a couple of days later, and 364 days ago he went on trial for murder - His name was Chad Isaak.
MANDAN, ND
travelwithsara.com

Fun Things To Do In Beautiful Bismarck, North Dakota

When you hear the words Bismarck, North Dakota, what comes to mind? You may think that North Dakota is boring, which is far from the truth. The truth is that there are numerous fun things to do in Bismarck, North Dakota. If you are one of many people that need to visit North Dakota to conquer all 50 states, a visit to Bismarck can help you obtain that goal. I was recently a guest of the tourism office in Bismarck, and we found several fun things to do. These are some of my favorite things to do in Bismarck, and I hope you will plan a visit to North Dakota’s Capital City.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Area teens driven to succeed with traffic safety activities

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Teen drivers from around the Bismarck-Mandan area got together to participate in the Vision Zero Driving Skills for Success event Wednesday. About one hundred new drivers took a day off from summer fun to learn about safe driving. Wednesday, the North Dakota Department of Transportation and Vision Zero partnered with area law enforcement and auto companies to bring interactive traffic safety activities to the VFW building in Bismarck.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck man hit by a train, seriously injured

MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 32-year-old man from Bismarck is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train. According to a spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was driving an ATV on a gravel road along a private field in Morton County.
MORTON COUNTY, ND
