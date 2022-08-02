Bisman Dog Rescue Saves Nearly 40 Dogs From The Streets Of Texas

Every time I get asked to be a part of a Bismarck Larks remote I look forward to seeing how a top-notch organization runs. I say that out of observing everyone involved with the Bismarck Larks, from an intern to the owner John - they show up in force with amazing attitudes and teamwork. They take great pride in being part of events that bring our community together, which is quite obvious when you attend one of their baseball games at the Municipal Ballpark. The second you walk in, the feel of being part of something special is in the air- like you are a member of their family.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO