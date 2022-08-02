Bisman Dog Rescue Saves Nearly 40 Dogs From The Streets Of Texas

Read on us1033.com
spectrumlocalnews.com
Volunteers across Texas help battle Big Sky Fire
GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas — "It’s like a tinder box,” Willow City Volunteer Fire Chief Stanley Rabke said. Rabke says containing the Big Sky Fire has been a 24-plus-hours battle. "Not fun, let me tell you that,” Rabke said. “It's been unbelievable the amount of fire we had...
KHOU
Goat rancher needs help after saving more than 50 goats from Smoke Rider Fire in Central Texas
HENLY, Texas — When Keith Miller got the call his nanny goats were in danger of the Smoke Rider Fire, he was more than an hour away. Miller has owned goats for seven years, joking that he bought his first one – named Maggie – as a gift for his wife.
90% of wildfires in Texas are caused by humans
AUSTIN, Texas — With multiple fires burning in Central Texas this week, we wanted to learn the most common causes in order to help prevent them from starting. This year, we have seen more wildfires than in recent years, but the fires have luckily burned less acreage because they were caught earlier.
Will Central Texas See a Repeat of the February 2021 Winter Storm?
I'm not sure what the Farmers Almanac had planned for Killeen or Temple, Texas for the summer of 2022, but I do hope they have it right for the winter months cause it's so hot outside, I saw a chicken lay a hard boiled egg. So what does the Farmers...
Bismarck’s Maurices One Of The Few Locations In The Country Selling This
Maurices' Haycreek Shops location in North Bismarck is one of the few locations in the country where the chain sells kids clothing. They started as a "Test market" back in March of this year (2022). I spoke to the Store Leader, Cherrie Mayer, and she tells me they are no...
Shooting At Minnesota’s Mall Of America, Shopping Mall Put On Lockdown
According to Fox9.com a shooting occurred at the Mall of America earlier today (August 4th). This source claims the suspect fled the scene on foot and has yet to be apprehended. The Lockdown. After the shooting took place, the mall went on lockdown until approximately 5:40pm. The lockdown has since...
In North Dakota – 6 Things You Might Read On A Headstone
IN NORTH DAKOTA - 6 THINGS YOU MIGHT READ ON A HEADSTONE. 1) "NEVER Ask The Mafia To Take Off Their Shoes When They Come Into Your House" 2) "To The Idiot That Threw My Orange Hunting Jacket In The Wash With Pink Pajamas, Thanks ALOT!!!" 3) "ATTENTION Minnesota Twins...
Yikes! Central Texas Please Be Cautious Of Monkey Pox They Are Real
I spoke with a young lady who wanted to remain anonymous from Central, Texas about monkey box this weekend, and at first, I didn’t want to tell this story because I didn’t want to scare Central Texas. WE HAVE TO TAKE THIS VERY SERIOUSLY. Then I realize if...
The 2 Closest Drive-In Movie Theaters To BisMan Are Worth A Look
Drive-In movie theaters are about as rare as landlines these days. As rare as a payphone (I can't remember the last time I've seen one). Rare as a telephone answering machine (remember those?). Surprisingly you can still buy a telephone answering machine. See here. I have fond memories of going...
Bismarck Larks Feeding BisMan With Entertainment And Food
Every time I get asked to be a part of a Bismarck Larks remote I look forward to seeing how a top-notch organization runs. I say that out of observing everyone involved with the Bismarck Larks, from an intern to the owner John - they show up in force with amazing attitudes and teamwork. They take great pride in being part of events that bring our community together, which is quite obvious when you attend one of their baseball games at the Municipal Ballpark. The second you walk in, the feel of being part of something special is in the air- like you are a member of their family.
fox7austin.com
Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
A Tearful Update On A North Dakota Favorite: “Jonnie” The Deer
I have unfortunate news to report. Jonnie, the tame deer that was a fixture for numerous farms south of Sterling and over to Braddock has not been seen since late January of this year. Connie Salter Heaton was the last person to see Jonnie on Saturday, January 22nd of this...
Coast Guard seizes dozens of sharks caught illegally off Texas; Mexican fisherman turned over to Border officers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — U.S. Coast Guard crews say they busted four men for illegally fishing for sharks in federal waters Tuesday. They seized 40 sharks the boat crew had already caught. Coast Guard crews also confiscated their illegal fishing equipment before turning the four Mexican fishermen over to Border Protection agents.
KWTX
Plasma donations increase in Central Texas amid rising inflation
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With household costs rising a new trend is emerging: many Central Texans are turning to plasma donation to make some extra cash. “That supplemental income can be substantial,” said Tom Hewitt, Senior Director of Marketing for Octapharma Plasma. Octapharma along with other plasma companies including...
Texas murder suspect in custody, found in Colorado
A man wanted in connection to a May 23 Austin murder investigation was arrested Tuesday in Colorado, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Texas heatwave: 3 ways it could end and when
Meteorologist David Yeomans breaks down the three ways this summer's 100-degree heat could come to an end — and when each of these may happen.
Nursing Home Outside of Waco, TX Labeled One of Texas Most Haunted
One of my favorite things about the Fall season is definitely Halloween and hearing about all the haunted places around me. Turns out that one of the most haunted places in Texas is just up the road outside of Waco. Ghosts, goblins, evil spirits and haunted houses, believe it or...
News Channel 25
Central Texas firefighters working hard to keep wildfires at bay
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — It’s no secret that Central Texas has been experiencing extreme departures and drought this summer and that has fire departments busy battling multiple wildfires. Right now, fast-spreading wildfires just keep coming and it’s taking everything firefighters have just to keep them at bay.
Mandan’s First Annual Memorial Square Block Party This Thursday
The first ever Memorial Square Block Party presented by First International Bank & Trust & Cloverdale will happen this Thursday, August 4th, 2022 from 3 to 7 pm at 4530 Memorial Highway in the parking lot. This event is FREE and open to the public. Bring out the whole family...
North Dakota On The Watch For Invasive Jumping Worms
"Jumping worms"- also known as Jersey wrigglers, crazy snake worms, and wood eels. Whatever you call these intensive invaders, they're very destructive not just to gardens, but to entire forests. Before we dig into why these wigglers are so darn devastating let's meet these slimy soil killers. Jumping worms have...
