ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Wretched just crashed the Netflix Top 10 movies list — and critics love it

By Marc McLaren
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03z5cE_0h1s9Hp900

Fancy a genuinely chilling movie night this week? Then Netflix has just the thing for you.

Horror flick The Wretched was added to the service on Sunday (July 31) and has already shot to No. 5 in its Top 10 Movies list. And if the name sounds familiar, then there's a reason for that: it was No.1 at the U.S. box office for five weeks running in mid-2020, a remarkable achievement for a low-budget indie flick.

Admittedly, it was one of the few films actually showing during that period, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but it's still a sign that this is a film worth checking out. And if you want further proof on that front then look no further than its impressive 75% rating on Rotten Tomatoes .

Intrigued? You should be. Here's why it's a welcome addition to the ever-growing list of the best horrors movies on Netflix .

What is The Wretched about?

The Wretched is a 2019 horror about a teenage boy living next door to a 1,000-year-old witch who's taken over the body of his actual neighbor. That's a pretty creepy set-up, 1,000-year-old witches being quite unsettling and all that, so if you're easily scared you definitely shouldn't watch the trailer above.

Ben (John-Paul Howard) is the teenage boy in question, who's been sent to live in a small town with his dad Liam (Jamison Jones) during his parents' acrimonious divorce.

Once there, he befriends Dillon, the young son of his neighbors, and it's then that things start to go, well, a bit dark. Cue dismembered animal carcasses, strange symbols carved on trees, eerie voices from within tree trunks and so on. We don't want to give too much away, but that should be enough to pique your interest if you're a horror fan.

The film was written and directed by the Pierce Brothers, who have form on this front having also created the 2011 zombie movie Deadheads.

What do critics think of The Wretched?

The Wretched has mostly positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, with 75% of critics liking the film. That's enough to earn it the coveted Certified Fresh rating on the site.

In general, the consensus is that the Pierce Brothers have done an excellent job in crafting a slick film that goes beyond its genre background. For instance, Alexandra Heller-Nicholas of the Alliance of Women Film Journalists calls it "A strikingly polished feature debut that’s a thoroughly fun way to kill an hour and a half," while David Rooney in The Hollywood Reporter states that "it’s clear we’re in extremely capable hands."

The film's special effects also come in for some praise, with Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting writing that "the witch is worth the price of admission alone. Gruesome makeup effects, as well as visual effects, offer a creepy, monstrous take on a classic witch. One that’s deeply submersed in nature and folkloric origins."

Not all of the reviews are positive, though (when are they ever?). Dennis Harvey at Variety points out that it “doesn’t bear close scrutiny plot-wise," while still concluding that "it moves at such a brisk pace, incredulity doesn’t really have time to settle in," but Peter Bradshaw at The Guardian is fairly scathing, describing it as a "by-the-numbers, unscary horror movie." Can't please everyone, eh?

Outlook: Should you watch The Wretched tonight?

This appears to be a pretty clear-cut case: if you're a horror fan and haven't already seen The Wretched then it looks like being a good option for your next movie night. The reviews are almost uniformly positive, and though it's not the most original film ever, it sounds like there are enough scares to make up for that.

And if you're not a horror fan? Then may we suggest you head instead to our list of the best Netflix movies overall.

Next: I would cancel Netflix and Disney Plus in August — here's why

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Drama Series – ‘Euphoria’ Is the Second-Most Nominated Drama, but Will It Actually Win?

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Variety

Drake, Selena Gomez, Mandy Moore and Two Beatles Added to Emmy Nomination List as Producers

Click here to read the full article. Drake, Selena Gomez, Mandy Moore, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are among the Emmy-nominated producers in the series and specials categories, the TV Academy announced. Grammy-winning superstar Drake is a first-time Emmy nominee as an executive producer of HBO’s “Euphoria” alongside fellow EPs Adele “Future” Nur and the quadruple-nominated Zendaya (who’s also nominated for lead actress in a drama and two original songs). At 25, Zendaya is now (officially) the youngest woman ever nominated for producing at the Emmys, in addition to being the youngest two-time lead acting nominee ever. Gomez is also officially an...
CELEBRITIES
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy